PENDER – Even with an extremely young team, the ultimate goal for the Pender American Legion Post 55 Juniors remained the same this season.
And Pender reached that goal – a trip to the Class C state tournament – by picking up its third win in a 29-hour span with its season on the line on Wednesday.
Pender used a five-run first inning to go ahead for good and posted a 10-5 victory over Wakefield in the winner-takes-all championship game of the Area 2 tournament at Dave Nitzschke Field.
“We kept the kids focused and told them they were in the driver’s seat,” Pender coach Ron Williams said. “Being at home for our district, we just had to keep battling away. The kids came in with a lot of energy today, were excited and looking forward to playing.
“This is a good rivalry and we kind of like to beat each other. We had to come a long way to get out of the losers bracket, but this shows who the kids are.”
Wakefield topped Pender 3-1 in Monday’s winners bracket final. But Pender set up a rematch with an 8-0 shutout of Oakland-Craig on Tuesday, and immediately followed that up with a 12-8 win.
That forced the teams into Wednesday’s championship game.
And with four pitchers available, Williams liked his team’s chances.
“We are fortunate to have a deep pitching bench, and we’ve told these kids this year to fight, fight, fight,” he said. “We went to some different tournaments where we faced some adversity and had to play four or five games in three days to simulate this situation.”
Wakefield struck first, though, using Jacob Borg’s single to right field to plate two runs in the top of the first inning.
But Pender (26-7) answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame. No. 9 hitter Brady Hayes had one of the biggest hits, a two-run single on a 2-2 pitch with two outs that increased Pender’s 3-2 lead.
“They came out swinging but we came back and got five. That was huge,” said shortstop and cleanup hitter Alex Roth. “We started getting on base with Ross (Tremayne) and then the back side of the order starting bringing them in and kept it going.”
Winning pitcher Trevor Trimble – who doubled in each of the first two innings – said that big inning proved to be the difference in the game.
“It was the turning point. It was a big moment there, and we just converted,” he said.
Williams wasn’t surprised to see his team respond so quickly.
“That’s one of the biggest things we’ve talked about, especially the last couple weeks of the season,” he said. “If things don’t go quite right the way you want, you can’t sit on those things. You have to move on to the next thing.
“Giving up those two runs, we don’t like that to happen, but that challenged them because they wanted this pretty badly. They got through that adversity.”
Wakefield got half of its six hits off of Trimble in the first inning. He ended up going six innings before reaching the pitch count limit, striking out nine and walking five.
“In about the third inning, my coach came over to me and gave me a little pep talk,” he said. “That really helped me out. I was focusing a little bit more and I kept dealing. That’s what helped me out.”
Wakefield plated single runs in the second through fourth innings to stay within 8-5, but Pender tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth. Jake Schuster closed things out by recording the final three outs with a pair of runners on.
Trimble said team chemistry is a big reason why Pender is making another trip to a state tournament.
“We’ve just been great teammates,” he said. “Everyone has played a role on this team, whether it’s been cheering on the bench or fielding the balls. Everyone has worked really hard, and we’ve had a lot of great teammates on this team.”
Pender produced 10 hits, led by Roth’s 4 for 4 performance with two RBIs and two runs. He said the offense came through once the team suffered its loss to Wakefield earlier in the tournament.
“We struggled a little bit in the second round with our bats, but they came back and carried us through,” he said. “It takes a lot of stress off of us in the field when we come through with our bats.”
Roth added that the loss to Wakefield wasn’t the worst thing that could have happened.
“It’s good to get beat every once in a while to keep you humble and keep you wanting to get those wins,” he said. “I think we have a lot of momentum heading into state, and we’re ready to roll.”
Pender now has qualified for at least one of the Juniors or Seniors state tournaments in 16 of the past 17 years. That was the expectation again this season despite the overall inexperience of the squad.
“We’ve got 15 kids, and just four of them are second-year Juniors,” Williams said. “We’ve got two kids who are basically two years younger, what we call our Pony division. We’re a very, very young team, but they’re accustomed to doing good things.
“That’s Pender baseball. We don’t do anything without that drive.”
But with the program finishing runner-up at state nine times, there is still one ultimate goal remaining.
Pender will make a run at doing that starting Saturday at the state tournament in Imperial. It will face Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the opening round.
Wakefield 211 100 0 – 5 6 2
Pender 530 020 x – 10 10 1
WP: Trevor Trimble. LP: Timothy Kaufman. 2B: (WAK) Adrian Flores; (PEN) Trimble 2, Tyler Olson.