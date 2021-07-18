PENDER — Baseball is one of the sports where unbeaten teams don’t remain unbeaten for an entire season.
The Pender American Legion Junior team ran into just that in the opening round of the Class C Nebraska Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament here at Dave Nitzschke Field.
Pender didn’t blink, and held a one-run lead late in the game against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus, but DCB plated three runs in the top of the seventh and final inning to advance in the winner’s bracket, to break a 2-2 tie on the way to a 5-2 win.
“We played right with them like I thought we would,” Pender coach Ron Williams said. “They really hit the ball well and we decided to throw them a bit of a curveball.”
Williams and company started pitcher Spencer Rabbass, a decision that almost worked to perfection.
“Spender doesn’t throw real hard but he has a variety of pitches he can throw to keep teams off balance,” Williams said. “He nips corners, changes speeds, has a knuckleball, he did a great job here tonight and we almost got it done.”
DCB scored a run in the first on an errant pickoff attempt at first base which sent the DCB runner to third.
The run scored on a sacrifice fly to center field.
Pender evened the score in the fifth frame when Drake Bruns drew a walk, and was bunted to second by Michael Cooney. Braxton Volk slapped a single into right field to send Bruns home.
Pender scored another run in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead when Aiden Beckman scored on a safety-squeeze by Rabbass.
DBC answered in the top of the sixth then scored the three runs in the seventh to put the game away.
“It’s always good to get that first-round win, but here we are,” Williams said. “I just told the guys we’ll start eliminating teams and see how far we can go.”
The loss set up a rematch of the area 1 finals July 15 against Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge which Pener won 12-4.
DCB 100 001 3 — 5 9 1
PEN 000 110 0 — 2 2 5
WP: Kellen Fries LP: Spencer Rabbass.
2B: Carter Noakes (2)DCB. 3B: Justice Peterson; Mason Gorecki; DCB.