WAYNE — The annual Elkhorn Valley Bank Northeast Nebraska Shootout saw the cream begin to rise to the top.
The Pender Pendragon girls (10-1) and Pierce Bluejay boys (9-0) each not only emerged victorious in their respective brackets, but, in doing so, established themselves as area contenders heading into the new year.
Pender cruised past the Wayne Blue Devils 57-33 to get things started. Pierce, however, needed two overtimes to win their game, beating the Auburn Bulldogs 50-39 on Friday afternoon at the Rice Auditorium at Wayne State College.
Though separated by nearly 200 miles, Auburn and Pierce are very familiar with one another. The teams had faced off three times in the last two seasons, twice in the Shootout and once in the quarterfinals of the state tournament in 2021. The Bulldogs won each of those meetings.
This time it was Pierce getting the last laugh over a team that’s been perhaps the best in Class C1 in recent years. The Bulldogs won the 2019, 2020 and 2021 state championships. They lost the 2022 title on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
“Everybody contributed,” coach Mike Emory said. “The two guys off the bench did their job. The starters played a ton of minutes for three days in a row, but that’s kind of what the state tournament’s like.
“Obviously that's what this group would like to do in the end, but there’s a long ways to that.”
It certainly felt like a state tournament game in Lincoln as the overtimes went on, with both regulation and the first overtime going down to the wire.
The Bluejays drew first blood in the second overtime when Benjamin Brahmer powered to the hoop for a layup just 29 seconds in.
Maverick Binder, who led Auburn with 17 points, pulled up for a three on the ensuing possession, but couldn't get it to go. Abram Scholting then drew a foul and sank each of his free throws to make it a 43-39 game.
The Bulldogs tried three more field goals in the period, two threes and a layup, and couldn’t get any of them to go. The Bluejays answered each of them, and a turnover to end the game, with a pair of free throws to win the game.
The performance was emblematic of a defensive performance Emory was really impressed with. In the beginning, he liked how they were able to key in on their bigs, Carson Leslie and Schyler Roybald. Once those two fouled out, the Bluejays quickly focused on Auburn's leading scorer.
“I thought our guards did a good job switching onto Binder,” Emory said. “He’s a heck of a player, but three games in three days. It gets tough in the end.”
Binder showed some heroics at the end of regulation to keep the Bulldogs alive.
With his team down three with one minute, 26 seconds left, Binder drove to the hoop for a layup to make it a one-point game.
Colby Anderson hit a free throw with 18.2 left in regulation to make it a two-point game. Binder pulled up for a three to answer, but missed. However, after being fouled and forced to go to the line, Abram Scholting missed his first free throw on a one-and-one. Auburn rebounded and called timeout.
Shortly after the break, Binder caught the inbounds pass and drew a foul from Scholting with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Binder made each of his free throws to tie it up, sending the game to overtime.
Pierce had its chances in the first overtime, but wasn’t able to convert. The Bluejays went 2 for 6 from the free throw line. Austin Lavigne hit a layup to tie it with 30 seconds left to help Auburn tie it 39-39.
On the ensuing possession, Pierce couldn’t find an opening and called timeout with 3.3 to go with an inbounds pass from the endline incoming. The pass sailed out of bounds, giving Auburn a chance to end it. An inbounds pass went to Binder, whose half-court heave at the buzzer was off the mark.
After the Bluejays led just 4-3 to start the game, the black and blue went on a 6-3 run to end the quarter. Anderson and Scholting each hit three pointers in the second quarter to keep them ahead, but the Bulldogs clawed their way back, eventually tying it 17-17 with 1:33 left on a three by Binder.
With 2.2 seconds left, Binder drove to the hoop and drew a foul, allowing him to sink two free throws and put Auburn up 19-17 at the break.
A three and a two by Nixon Liguori were all the Bulldogs could muster up in the third quarter. Pierce, on the other hand, used a three from Champion White off the bench to give them momentum to start the second half.
That continued into the third quarter when Benjamin Brahmer hit two free throws to start the fourth, followed by a three-pointer and a two with 1:26 left in regulation.
Brahmer ended his night with 16 points. Fourteen of those points, including each of his three field goals, came in the fourth quarter or later.
The senior saw that Auburn was trying to get him in foul trouble, and he picked up four in regulation. From there, teammates like white that came off the bench helped him get going.
“They had a strategy to get me into foul trouble and it worked,” Brahmer said. “So I think other guys stepped up off the bench and that’s really what we needed.”
The Bluejays take a perfect record into 2023, which also includes a bulk of their Mid-State Conference schedule. For now, Emory wants his team to enjoy the tournament win.
“We’re still trying to catch our breath from having five practices and starting to play games,” he said. “The moratorium was a much-needed break, but we’re just going to enjoy this and start preparing for David City (Aquinas) on Monday.”
Pierce hosts Aquinas on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
THREE POINTERS by Kierah Haase, Reagan McGuire and Jala Krusemark in the first quarter had Wayne off to a hotstart in the girls final.
Pender, however, was able to answer by forcing 10 turnovers in the period and turning them into successful lay in and mid-range jumpers. The Pendragons only missed two field goals in the period.
The team really got things going in the second quarter.
Three free throws by Haase made it 15-14 in favor of Wayne, but two made free throws and a two by Olyvia Nelson kick started a 16-0 run. Much of that came in thanks to seven turnovers forced, adding up to 17 in the first half.
Frantzie Barner made a three with 48 seconds left in the period to make it 32-18 going into halftime. It was Wayne’s only field goal of the period.
“We just started moving the basketball, we locked down on defense and we waited for a good shot. Once we got a good shot, we took it and we were knocking them down,” coach Jason Dolliver said of the team’s second-quarter surge. “It’s just being a little bit more patient and disciplined offensively and really getting after it on defense and getting some easy buckets in there because of our defense.”
Two-pointers by McGuire and Haley Kramer were all the Blue Devils could muster up in the third quarter. Pender stayed hot with eight points in the first four minutes. Nelson then hit a three-pointer with five seconds left in the period.
Lillie Timm added two threes of her own in the fourth as Pender sealed the win.
“Anytime you can win a tournament like this, you’ve got to feel good about your team and how they’re playing,” Dolliver said. “It’s a great tournament with a lot of good teams and it’s good to come out on top.”
Avery Wegner led the Pendragons with 16 points and went 5 for 11 from the field. The junior is recovering from a hip injury that kept her out for two games earlier in the season. In the shootout final, she started to feel like herself again.
“I think I did better than I have been,” Wegner said. “I’m finally starting to feel myself again and starting to play like I normally have.”
The 17 turnovers in the first half, and 24 overall, is something Wayne coach Aaron Carlson wants his team to hone in on changing when they go back to practice.
“We’re going to take this game and learn from it and continue to improve so we are playing our best basketball towards the end of the season,” he said.
Overall, Carlson was pleased to see the Blue Devils make it all the way to the finals.
“We have some hard workers on this team who I know are looking forward to getting back out there and competing,” he added.
Pender hosts Wynot on Monday at 6 p.m.. Wayne travels to face Bancroft-Rosalie on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Wayne 11 7 4 11 — 33
Pender 12 20 15 10 — 57
WAYNE (6-5): Haley Kramer, 1-2 0-0 2; Reagan McGuire, 2-4 0-0 5; Faith Powicki, 1-2 0-0 3; Brooklyn Kruse, 1-3 5-7 7; Kierah Haase, 1-3 3-3 6; Kyla Krusemark, 0-2 0-0 0; Jala Krusemark, 1-3 0-0 3; Logan Miller, 0-1 0-0 0; Franzdie Miller, 3-5 0-0 7; Gabbi Judd, 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 10-26 8-10 33.
PENDER (10-1): Hadley Walsh 3-4 0-0 7; Madelyn Dolliver, 1-2 0-0 3; Maya Dolliver, 3-7 4-4 10; Isabelle Felber 0-1 0-0 0; Avery Wegner, 5-11 6-6 16; Kristen Frey, 1-3 2-2 4; Lillie Timm, 3-3 0-0 8; Olivya Nelson, 3-6 2-2 9; Rylie Bonneau 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 19-38, 14-14 57.
BOYS
Auburn 6 13 5 13 2 0 — 39
Pierce 10 7 8 11 2 11 — 50
AUBURN (6-3): Nixon Liguori, 2-7 0-0 5; Maverick Binder, 4-16 6-6 17; Payton Boden, 0-4 0-0 0; Austin Lavigne, 2-4 0-0 4; Skyler Roybal, 3-6 2-2 8; Carson Leslie, 2-4 1-2 5; Totals, 13-41 9-10 39.
PIERCE (9-0): Jacksen Wachholtz, 0-3 0-0 0; Colby Anderson, 2-2 4-6 10; Benjamin Brahmer, 3-8 9-10 16, Deon Watts, 3-6- 2-4 8; Champion White, 2-2 0-0 5; Abram Scholting, 3-6 4-7 11; Totals, 13-27 19-27 50.