PENDER — Leon Svoboda is the third generation farmer to live on his family’s farm east of Pender.
Through the years, he and his wife Tami have fed cattle and hogs, planted corn and soybeans, stacked hay and combined oats. But now they’ve begun a new chapter, raising a breed of pig originating in Hungary: purebred Mangalitsas.
Leon’s been involved in pork production since his dad gave him a pig as a 4-H project. In 2014, he became intrigued with an article in a pork producers’ magazine about the heritage breed of swine known for its tasty, marbled, red meat and large amount of fat.
In fact, the name Mangalitsa can be interpreted as “hog with a lot of lard.” They are also known as wooly pigs because of the curly-haired fleece covering their body.
A producer in Missouri had decided to get out of the Wooly Pig business, and the Svobodas pulled a stock trailer to Missouri to meet him, bringing back four sows and a boar to begin breeding the animals in Nebraska.
The adventure was something they call a “God wink.”
“We went there for a reason,” Tami said.
Once the Svobodas brought the pigs home, they soon came to appreciate the breed’s gentle disposition and maternal instinct. Mangalitsas enjoy a natural immunity to disease and can handle Nebraska’s climate well. However, litters of piglets are fewer in number than other swine breeds, plus they take as long as two years to reach maturity — when their meat and fat are prime. So the Svobodas know their breed won’t be raised commercially, but instead commands a niche market.
Brought to market weight without growth promotants or antibiotics, the pigs are fed a vegetarian diet with ingredients grown on the Svoboda farm.
Because of the meat’s marbling and rich fat, it works well for salamis, prosciutto and charcuterie, which is a French term for sausages, bacons, hams and other high-end cured pork. Mangalitsa pork is a more delicate pork, cooking faster than commercial pork and at lower temperatures.
Higher temperatures changes the texture of the meat, Tami said, and is the reason she distributes informational handouts on preparing the product.
The Pender couple has been assisted by the Institute for the Culinary Arts at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, which utilizes the Eltee Mangalitsas products for teaching purposes. The Eltee in the product name stands for Leon and Tami’s initials.
The Svobodas first raised the pigs for their meat, but the lard has become an asset as well. Mangalitsa lard, or fat, is a versatile product, used for baking, searing and sautéing. Today, the gourmet lard has become the Svobodas’ biggest seller as they market their products through a distributor and directly from the Svoboda farm.
Tami has also created a line of body balm, infused with scents such as lemon grass, lavender and almond.
After World War II, as lard was replaced with shortening, the Mangalitsa breed had come near to extinction. By 1990, the number of Mangalitsas was down to about 200 head worldwide. In 2007, the first Mangalitsas were imported into the United States, and raised on the East Coast. The Svobodas’ purebred Mangalitsa genetics can be traced to those original imports.
There is a demand for a different kind of pork, Tami said.
“Mangalitsas provide all the characteristics that chefs and makers of high-end specialty meats desire.”
The gourmet lard and body balm is available at Nebraska Created at the Sunset Mall in Norfolk.
The Svobodas can be reached at 402-922-0330 or leonsvoboda@live.com. Their website is www.elteemangalitsas.com.