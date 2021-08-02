PALMER — On a day where the Pender Senior Pendragons had to win, the ball wouldn’t go where it needed to go, whether it be into a glove, or through the opposing infield.
In the end, they dropped their Class C State Tournament elimination game to the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels 6-5, ending their 2021 season.
With the game tied at 3 in the top of the fifth, SOS had runners on first and second with one out. Jett Pinneo roped a single to break the tie and knock Pender starting pitcher Nathan Breitbarth out of the game.
A single by Colin Wingard and a wild pitch allowed the Rebels to take a 6-3 lead before the inning was over.
A rally appeared to be underway in the bottom of the sixth as Lucas Vogt hit a single that loaded the bases with one out. The next batter, Zach Hegge, hit into a fielder’s choice that scored a run, then Caleb Trimble scored on a wild pitch. Just like that, the tying run was 90 feet away.
On the next pitch, Spencer Rabbass grounded out to the shortstop to end the threat.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jake Bruns drew a walk to put the tying run aboard. Chase Hofmeister hit into a fielder’s choice and Trimble grounded out to end the game.
“We played hard. We competed,” Pender skipper Clay Haymart said. “It’s hard to be disappointed on how it ended, but they played hard. I can’t find any fault in the effort they gave.”
Offense had been an issue going into the contest for the Pendragons, as they had scored just four runs in their first two games of the tournament. The five runs scored were a big improvement, but they left 10 players on base, totalling 40 for the entire tournament.
“I just think we didn’t put the ball in play the right direction. That’s all it is,” Haymart said. “There’s not too much you can and can’t do.”
It was Pender who got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a single by Vogt to make it 1-0. However, SOS answered quickly by loading the bases with one out in the top of the second.
On a fly ball to right field hit by Wyatt Urban, Hegge lost the ball in the sun allowing all three runners to score and make it a 3-1 game in favor of SOS.
Pender got a run back in the second on a single by Breitbart, who also went 4⅓ innings allowing six runs and striking out eight. With two outs in the next inning, Brennan Ferguson drew a walk, advanced to third base on a single by Michael Cooney, then scored on a balk to tie the game 3-3.
The Pender Senior Pendragons finish their season 19-10.
BOX SCORE
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 030 030 0— 6 7 3
Pender 111 002 0— 5 7 3
W: Isaiah Zelasney
L: Nathan Breitbarth
—2B: (SOS) Jett Pinneo.