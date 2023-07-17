IMPERIAL - The hosts turned inhospitable as they eliminated Pender Post 55 from the Class C Nebraska Junior Legion Baseball Tournament here 4-2 at Campbell Park Monday evening.
 
Post 55 wasted a solid pitching performance from Tyler Olson who gave up three earned runs over six innings of work, scattering eight hits and recording seven strikeouts while issuing a single free pass.
 
Pender outhit the Longhorns 10-8 but trailed in the statistic that counted most, the 4-2 score.
 
Imperial scored a single run in the second to go up 1 -0 then plated three runs in the fourth inning to extend the advantage to 4-0.
 
Post 55 got on the board in the fifth with a couple of runs.
 
Jake Schuster opened the Pender fifth with a single past the shortstop.
 
Jaxen Breitbarth came in as a courtesy runner for the Pender catcher, then Braylon Wegner worked a walk.
 
A sacrifice bunt by Brady Hayes moved Wegner and Breitbarth to third and second respectively before a pop out made it two outs with two on.
 
Trevor Trimble stepped to the plate and swatted a line-drive-double to left field to score the two runs for Post 55.
 
Pender threatened again in the sixth, loading the bases on a hit batter, a walk and three hits.
 
An out at home plate on a fielder's choice and an out at second on another fielder's choice kept the bases full, but a Hayes line drive to down the first base line ended the threat.
 
Pender put a couple of people on in the top of the final inning but runners were stranded on first and second after singles by Trimble and Alex Roth didn't produce an runs.
 
Pender ended the summer with a 27-9 record while Imperial moves on to another elimination game tomorrow.
 
P 000 020 0 - 2 10 0
I 010 300 X - 4 8 0.
 
WP: N. Rau  LP: Tyler Olson.
2B: Trevor Trimble (P); C. Terryberry, T. Reeves (I).

