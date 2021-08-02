Pender ekes by Crofton

PALMER — Pender and Crofton-Wynot matched up in an elimination game Sunday and eked out a 2-1 victory to advance in the Class C Seniors American Legion state tournament here at Tiger Field.
Pender went out to a 2-0 lead and then held off Crofton in the final innings for a 2-1 win to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
“We simply needed to hit the ball better,” Crofton coach Jason Babcock said. “I feel like we belonged here, we just didn’t get things done the way we would have liked, but we are playing some really good teams and great pitchers.”
Pitching was the tale of the game as pitchers from both dugouts dominated for most of the seven innings.
“Zach (Hegge) pitched a great game,” Pender skipper Clay Haymart said. “We were having trouble figuring out their pitcher at the plate so we really needed a performance like his on the mound to get past this game.”
Hegge actually had two stints on the hill during the game as Spencer Rabbass came on in relief in the sixth before Hegge came back to close out the game in the seventh.
“Spencer came on and did a great job as well,” Haymart said. “He allowed us to save some pitches for Zach, making him available later in the tournament if we need him.”
The game was scoreless through the first three innings as Hegge and Crofton hurler Austin Tramp kept both teams’ bats at bay.
Neither pitcher allowed a baserunner through three until Pender broke the ice in the fourth frame.
Pender opened the top of the fourth with a strikeout, but Nathan Breitbarth was the first batter to get on base in the contest when Tramp plunked him in the side.
“It was one of those games where you just have to figure out a way to get on and get around the bases,” Haymart said.
Breitbarth did just that, stealing second and third while the next Pender batter, Lucas Vogt, drew a four-pitch walk.
Hegge helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly to center field, sending Breitbarth across the plate before Jaxon Maise produced the game’s first hit with a single between the shortstop and third baseman for an RBI as Vogt scored.
Crofton had a two-out rally in the fifth as back-to-back singles by Tramp and William Poppe put runners on the corners against Rabbass, but a groundball to third ended the threat.
Crofton-Wynot did break through in the sixth when Jack Kuchta singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.
That’s when Hegge returned to the mound and struck out the final two Crofton batters to retire the side with a runner on third base.
“With our loss yesterday, our backs are against the wall,” Haymart said. “We don’t care what it looks like, we just need to win — whatever it takes.”
Pender advances to play a 5 p.m. game Monday as the tournament continues here at Tiger Field.
Class C state tournament
P 000 200 0 — 2 3 1
C 000 010 0 — 1 3 2
WP: Zach Hegge
LP: Austin Tramp