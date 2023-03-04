LINCOLN – Maya Dolliver practiced for this situation countless times.
So when the opportunity came to step to the free-throw line and help Pender win its second state championship, there weren’t any signs of nerves.
“I was thinking ‘just breathe,’ “ the sophomore guard said. “I’ve taken a million free throws, so take your time.”
She took her time late in Saturday’s Class C2 state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Two makes broke a 42-all tie with Oakland-Craig with 31.7 seconds left.
Another make with 7.6 seconds put the Pendragons up by three, and after a 30-foot desperation heave by Adi Rennerfeldt bounced off the backboard, Pender celebrated a 45-42 victory and adding a second trophy to one from 10 years ago as the Class D1 champ.
It was the third meeting of the year between the teams. Pender won the first while Oakland-Craig took the second in the East Husker Conference tournament semifinals.
“Today’s game was exactly what we expected,” Pender coach Jason Dolliver said. “We know Oakland-Craig very well. They’re a very good team with good players, so we knew we were in for a battle.
“What I was hoping for was just that the girls would do their thing. If they did, we knew they’d have a shot to win it in the end, and that’s exactly what happened. We just kept fighting and pushing.”
Pender led 35-30 after Maya Dolliver hit two free throws 21 seconds into the fourth. She finished with 16 points and was 10 for 16 from the line.
But Oakland-Craig went on a 10-2 run to take a 40-37 lead while holding the Pendragons to one basket by Maya Dolliver over the first 5:54 of the quarter. That run included four of Chaney Nelson’s game-high 18 points.
Maya Dolliver hit a free throw with 2:07 left to snap a 3:17 scoring drought, and the second try was a miss but went out of bounds to the Pendragons.
Lillie Timm was fouled and made a free throw with 1:58 left, then Pender went back up 42-40 when Olyvia Neson made her only shot of the game, which resulted in a 3-point play with 1:21 to go.
Sydney Guzinski tied it back up with 1:09 left with a pair of free throws.
After a timeout, Pender looked content to run down the clock, but a foul was called on Guzinski as she tried to fight through a screen, sending Maya Dolliver to the line for what turned out to be the go-ahead free throws.
“We’ve experienced some adversity throughout the course of the year, and we’ve had some big games, a lot of tough games,” Jason Dolliver said. “Whenever you play a good team, you know you’re not going to keep them down the entire time. You’ve just got to stay strong.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster. When it’s up, take it and ride it. When it’s down, don’t go down with it. Stay even keel, stick together, stay strong and support each other. That’s exactly what we did today when it got tough.”
Down 44-42 after Maya Dolliver’s two free throws, Oakland-Craig missed a go-ahead 3-point try by Morgan Ray with 13 seconds left.
“It was a drive and kick,” Knights coach Scott Guzinski said. “We got the ball in the lane and kicked it out, which is what we practice every day. She’s a 40% 3-point shooter. It’s just one of those things where she left it a little short. It’s the third day in a row that we’ve played, and maybe she’s a little bit tired. But if it goes in, we’re happy. There were a lot of other plays in the game too.”
That was true in the first half, where Oakland-Craig was 7 for 28 and outscored by Pender 15-4 after leading 12-10 early in the second quarter.
“Obviously we struggled shooting the ball in the first half,” Scott Guzinski said. “We were 1 for 12 on 3s, and that kind of put us in a bind.”
But he still had confidence in his team, which proved to be well founded when it scored 14 of the first 19 points after intermission.
“Even though we were behind by nine at halftime, I felt like if we’d make some shots when we came out, we’d be OK,” Scott Guzinski said. “That turned out to be true because we took a three-point lead. It’s one of those games that was going to come down to one or two possessions at the end. They made some free throws, we missed some shots and that was the difference.”
Oakland-Craig finished 3 for 21 on 3s (14.3%) while Pender was 6 for 18 (33.3%). The Pendragons were led by senior Kirsten Frey, who went 4 for 8 to finish with 12 points.
“Everyone just encourages me to keep shooting even if I’m not hot, like in the first quarter,” she said. “Coaches told me to keep shooting until I was hot, and then I just kept going.
“We just had a lot of energy, and if I’m hot I have to keep shooting.”
Unselfish play was credited for Pender (27-3) becoming a state championship team. That was displayed by junior Avery Wegner, who had a season-long hip injury flare up during the tournament and was only 1 for 5 for two points after averaging 11.7.
But she still collected seven rebounds, second most on the team behind Nelson’s eight.
“None of us ever really care who scores the ball,” Wegner said. “Every day, we say it doesn’t matter who puts the ball through the hoop as long as it goes through the hoop. I wasn’t scoring in this game, so I knew what I had to do – go after the boards and step up on defense.”
In the three meetings with Pender, Oakland-Craig (24-5) scored 43, 43 and 42 points.
“They’ve been defensive battles,” Scott Guzinski said. “They’re hard for us to press. We want to press people. With Maya up there, it’s tough to press them. We still got them turned over 19 times, but typically we get more than that. It kind of shut down some of our transition game.”
Jason Dolliver said his team’s guards were instrumental in the win.
“Our ball handling is incredible, and we have so many good ball handlers on our team, and we can put so much pressure on the other team because of that,” he said. “What I want people to know is that doesn’t happen overnight. That happens from a lot of time and effort. I know the hours they’ve put in and the time they’ve spent. It allows you to do things to teams that few others can do.”
CLASS C2 STATE TOURNAMENT
Oakland-Craig 10 6 14 12 – 42
Pender 10 15 8 12 – 45
OAKLAND-CRAIG (24-5): Chaney Nelson 7-17 2-2 18; Adi Rennerfeldt 3-6 2-3 8; Sydney Guzinski 1-4 3-4 6; Sadie Nelson 4-14 0-1 8; Shea Johnson 0-3 0-0 0; Morgan Ray 0-3 0-0 0; Bailey Pelan 1-4 0-2 2; Laryn Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 7-12 42.
PENDER (25-3): Maya Dolliver 3-10 10-16 16; Avery Wegner 1-5 0-2 2; Kirsten Frey 4-9 0-0 12; Lillie Timm 3-5 2-6 9; Olyvia Nelson 1-1 1-1 3; Hadley Walsh 0-1 0-0 0; Madalyn Dolliver 1-4 0-0 3; Isabelle Felber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 13-25 45.