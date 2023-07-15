Pender drops opening game in Class C Juniors
 
By MIKE RENNING
 
IMPERIAL - The Pender Post 55 Juniors played in game No. 1 of the Class C Nebraska Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament here at Campbell Field and dropped the game to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 7-2 to end up in the consolation bracket Sunday against Tecumseh in the second round.
 
"We didn't come out flat at all," Pender skipper, Ron Williams said. "In fact, I felt like we were a little over anxious at the plate in the beginning of the game."
 
Post 55 left three runners on base in the first couple of innings, which left the door open for DCB to take an early lead.
 
"We had our guys on, but we would hit a sot grounder or little fly ball to leave runners on," Williams said. "I feel like that was the over anxious part, we normally would get hits in some of those situations - we just seemed like we were pressing a little."
 
Pender did score first in the contest in the top of the third inning when Brady Hayes got aboard with a single with one out then eventually scored without another hit.
 
Hayes stole second, then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored when Ross Tremayne made it to third on a dropped third strike.
 
Unfortunately, DCB scored six runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to the 9-2 final score.
 
Owen Kneifl had two hits in three at bats for Pender, Tyler Olson and Hayes each scored a run.
 
Pender will play the early game again tomorrow against Tecumseh which lost to Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 3-1 back here at Campbell Field at 10 a.m. MST. 
 
PEN 001 100 X - 2 6 1
DCB 006 003 X - 9 11 0
 
WP: Mason Gorecki LP: Tyler Olson.
2B: Gorecki, Gavin Whitefoot, Barrett Fries, Jack Hadenfeldt (DCB).

