RUSHVILLE - Pender came into its opening round baseball game here at Mondisett Park in the Nebraska Class C Senior American Legion Tournament against a familiar opponent plenty of experience, which on paper, should account for a great baseball game.
 
The Post 55 Dredge Possums opened the 2023 edition of the tournament against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in Pender's fifth consecutive tournament opener and lost to DCB 11-1 in a game shortened to five innings by the 8-run rule.
 
"Sometimes you just tip your cap to the other team and move on to tomorrow," Post 55 coach Ron Williams said. "They outplayed us in every phase of the game, we'll have to regroup for tomorrow."
 
DCB scored in every at bat with a run in the first inning, three in the second, five in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth.
 
The Dredge Possums managed only three hits, a double by Braylon Wegner, a triple by Pierce Paulson and a single by Jacob Bruns.
 
Tyler Olson took the loss on the mound as Pender in two innings and Williams went into "preservation" mode with pitching when the game was out of hand.
 
"We just decided to throw guys the minimum amount of pitches to save them for later in the tournament," he said.
 
Post 55 will take on WilberPost 101 at 10 a.m. MST in an elimination game Sunday morning back here in Rushville.
 
"We really didn't play that bad," Williams said. "We'll need to get back after it tomorrow."
 
GR 135 11X X - 11 14 1
P 000 01X X - 1 3 1
 
WP: Gorecki LP: Tyler Olson.
2B: Braylon Wegner (P); Noakes, Murphy Gorecki (DCB). 3B: Pierce Paulson (P); Cosplusm (DCB).

