PENDER — On a wheat field south of Pender, a large tent is going up.
On Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, it will be packed with Josh Turner fans — as many as 4,500 of them — plus auction items to support cancer research at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Ball.
Pender’s Weborg family is hosting the 25th annual event this year on land south of their feedlot. The theme of this year’s Ball, in fact, is “Celebrating 25 Years: Finding a Cure.”
The Cattlemen’s Ball is not just a dance. It’s not limited to cowboys or cattle producers.
Instead, it’s a fundraising event, with 90% of the proceeds going to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha to support its goal of finding a cure for cancer. Since its inception in 1998, the ball has raised more than $14 million.
The remaining 10% is reserved for local health initiatives.
The three Weborg brothers — Kent, Craig and Brian — first fed cattle with their father, Curtis. Now their sons have joined the operation, the third generation to finish beef for market, evolving from a largely manual operation to today’s more automated and mechanized feedlot.
The discussion about hosting the ball began among the Weborg family a number of years ago. It’s no small task, after all, to dedicate 80 acres of cropland for the ball, plus the momentous task of calling together volunteers, sponsors and vendors to stage the event and fill the ball’s 43 committees.
Family member Becca Weborg serves as treasurer of the board for the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Ball, lending her encouragement and expertise for the project.
When the Weborg family decide to host the 2023 ball, committees were set up in enough time for volunteers to attend last year’s ball, allowing volunteers to see for themselves all that’s involved in staging such a large event.
“There’s a lot to absorb,” said Craig Weborg. “It’s a big learning curve. It’s not something we’re used to doing. But we have lots of good volunteers, good chairmen.”
The two-day schedule is packed with activities. While the UNMC tents will offer health screening and education, 50 vendors will be set up at the general store. A history tent and beef experience tent will tell Nebraska’s ag story, while wine is offered for tasting and art for viewing.
Cancer survivors will be models for the event’s style show, and a silent auction will offer handcrafted items on site. Bull riding is on the agenda for Saturday afternoon, plus Wade Hayes, Dylan Bloom and Josh Turner will headline the evening shows.
All the while, a serenity garden honoring cancer victims will be open for spending a quiet time of reflection amidst the busy activities. Three angels, built from sections of a small grain bin, are innovative decorations at the garden; they also will be up for auction.
Online bidders will be able to purchase larger farm and ranch items on Friday and Saturday along with the attendees. More information about that may be found at www.cattlemensball.com.