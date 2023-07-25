WAKEFIELD -- The Pender Dredge Possums had everything going for an all-around performance to clinch the Class C, Area 2 championship to punch their ticket to state on Tuesday at Eaton Field in Graves Park.
With six hits by five different players, seven players scoring a run and starting pitcher Ross Tremayne recording six strikeouts in four innings, it was a complete effort in an 8-0 win over Oakland in five innings.
"It is always huge," coach Ron Williams said on Tremayne's performance. "For us, it is always a question of throwing strikes. It is always easy to tell kids to throw strikes.
"We always tell them we got plenty of guys to help. Get (the ball) across the plate, try to get strikes, make them earn their hits and let your defense help you. One of the biggest things we tell our kids that are on the mound is you don't have to do it all yourself."
The first two innings, Pender (16-6) was unable to get any runs on the board.
"We just told them to relax," Williams said. "We were hitting the ball. We were just kind of hitting to them. They were playing really shallow on us, so what we were asking them to do we got some pop ups.
"We told them to let the ball travel a little bit a little longer with a slower pitch. For us, you got to let it get across the plate. So I think we asked them to let the ball get in there a little deeper, and then try to find the gaps. If we can hit the gaps, as close as they were playing, they lose the angle on the ball. We got a couple of those shots that made that work."
In the top of the third inning, Pender had a runner on first and second with two outs, and Spencer Rabbass came through for the visitors with a single to right field to score Aiden Beckman from second base.
That was the first of four runs in the inning for Pender.
"It is huge being able to capitalize with two outs," Williams said.
That seemed to set the tone for the remainder of the game on top of Tremayne's dominance on the mound.
Pender scored three more runs in the top of the fourth inning and one in the top of the fifth inning.
"We are super aggressive on the bases," Williams said. "We are always going to take risks on getting outs. We know that if we get two or three runs, we felt like we could just close the door. That is kind of how it worked."
In his 13th year as coach, it is the fifth straight year the Juniors, Seniors and the staff have been to state.
"They play well together," Williams said. "They play as a team. I think they are all relatively good friends at school. They believe in each other. That makes it easier to coach, believe it or not."
Pender 004 31 -- 8 6 0
Oakland 000 00 -- 0 1 3
WP: Ross Tremayne. 2B: (PEN) Tyler Olson.