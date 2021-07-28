SCRIBNER — On a warm evening, when courtesy runners were necessary because of the hot weather, Pender Post 55 lifted the trophy and was named champion of the Class C Area 2 Nebraska American Legion Area Tournament.
However, the final score of 13-5 does not accurately tell the story of a hard-fought battle against Wakefield Post 81.
“Conditions were tough, and they were tough for both teams,” Pender coach Clay Haymart said. “Wakefield is a fantastic squad. They are really well-coached and they do things the right way, but you could tell the heat got to them. Throws weren’t as crisp and pop flies fell.”
But Wakefield rallied from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning as Cade Johnson singled to score Ryan Anderson, who was running for Couy Johnson. Jakobe Mahon doubled to left field, driving home both Tayton Salmon and Cade Johnson before Brock Floyd scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 5-5.
But Pender exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the inning to break that tie and capture the trip to the state tournament.
“It would’ve been too easy to hang our heads in the sixth inning,” Haymart said, “but we battled and ended up scoring eight. That’s a testament that our guys just don’t give up.”
Pender pitcher Nathan Breitbarth settled in to finish the inning and his teammates came back strong in the bottom half of the sixth inning.
“We put up eight runs in one half-inning to come back and win it. We’d hit the ball well all game long, and in 110-degree weather, that’s hard to do. I’m really proud of my teammates,” Breitbarth said.
Pender’s big inning brought about an early end to the game, securing the trophy as Breitbarth’s sacrifice fly to right field brought the final run home (13-5).
While Pender ended the game with its hitting, it relied on its pitching to start the game. Zach Hegge commanded the strike zone through 4!-E innings for Pender, giving up only three hits and holding Wakefield to a single run. In the fourth inning, Dillon Borg finally found a gap in the outfield for a double, bringing TJ Salmon around to score for Wakefield.
“We need to trust our stuff. We have some really good pitchers,” Haymart said. “That’s probably the first earned run Hegge has given up since early in June but, as a team, we battled. Nathan (Breitbarth) came in and we did some good things.”
Until Borg’s breakthrough for Wakefield, Pender’s offense had already put up five runs, and its defense kept Wakefield scoreless. In the bottom of the first, Breitbarth doubled for Pender and Hegge followed him with another shot over the right fielder. Jaxon Maise was hit by a pitch, and Spencer Rabbass singled into a gap to score Caleb Trimble, who was running for Hegge to make the score 2-0 after one inning.
Pender was able to chase Mahon, who started for Wakefield on the mound, when it plated three more runs the next inning. Jacob Bruns reached after stopping a pitch with his ribs. Michael Cooney took first base to run for his teammate and advanced when Chase Hofmeister laid down a textbook bunt. Cooney came across to score on Breitbarth’s single.
Johnathan Birkley took the mound for Wakefield but could not stop Pender’s momentum as it added two more runs to stretch the score to 5-0.
Hegge was finally chased after walking back-to-back men in the sixth but still held a 5-1 lead. Breitbarth, a lefty, came on in relief, turning Wakefield’s batters around, but they were able to make contact.
“It was a tough situation with two runners on and one out,” Breitbarth said. “They hit the ball well and came back and tied it up. We didn’t give up, though.”
And that never-give-up attitude will send Pender to the state tournament Saturday in Palmer.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Haymart said. “Since the start of 2017, probably, between the Juniors and Seniors, this is our seventh state tournament appearance, so we want to keep that tradition going.”
Class C Area 2 final
Wakefield 000 104 x —5 5 3
Pender 230 008 x —13 10 1
WP: Nathan Breitbarth
LP: Brock Floyd
— 2B: (P) Breitbarth, Zach Hegge, Jaxon Maise, Spencer Rabbass; (W) Jakobe Mahon, Dillon Borg
— RBI: (P) Breitbarth (2), Hegge, Rabbass, Maise; (W) Mahon (2), Cade Johnson, Borg