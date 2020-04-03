I’ll get right to the point (pun intended): I’m going to talk about pencils today.
Earlier this week, on Monday, it was National Pencil Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.
March 30, according to the website, is the day to celebrate pencils because that is the day 162 years ago that a patent was awarded to Hymen Lipman for his invention of the pencil and eraser combo.
(Although I do think that the idea is clever, I rarely find a pencil whose attached eraser actually works well — and the ones that do never seem to last as long as the pencil.)
As many of you are probably reading this column on the internet or, perhaps, alternating glances at your paper copy of the newspaper with your laptop or cellphone, you might be wondering why I’m talking about pencils in this day and age.
Are they still used? Can a person even find them in a store? Do teenagers remember what pencils look like?
The answers are yes, yes and yes. In fact, in looking at various online sources dating back over the past 10 years, I discovered not only that pencils are still being used but also that pencil sales have actually increased.
Some of you naysayers might be thinking that sales have increased because our population has increased. To put this in perspective, think about this: Although the number of computers purchased in the United States each year totals in the millions, the quantity of pencils purchased in the United States each year numbers in the billions! Take that, keyboards!
Pencils have kind of gotten a bad rap, at least in a semantic sense. Think about expressions like “not the sharpest pencil in the cup,” implicating a person’s intelligence. A “pencil neck” is a wimpy person. A “pencil pusher” is a person with a boring office job. And “pencil whip” means to fill out reports without doing the research to have a basis to back up the data on that report.
And, certainly, although many people use pencils, people don’t think of these writing implements as their most valuable possession. Evidence for this proposition lies in the fact that people don’t lock their car doors to prevent theft of a pencil. And have you ever heard of a car being vandalized because the thief spotted a shiny No. 2 on the dashboard?
Even people — at least some people — who love their pencils with a passion have been known to chew on them. Do you know any people who chew their tablets (computers, not pills)?
Nevertheless, although we often don’t give our pencils their proper due, we do love them. Even if you haven’t used a pencil for a while, you probably still remember that exciting feeling on the first day of school when you were armed with fresh pencils.
Is there anything more exciting than a brand-new pencil with its perfect point and virgin eraser and fresh wood scent? Maybe you still have a collection (I do!) of fun and quirky pencils amassed over the years — pencils whose bodies are decorated with snowmen or four-leaf clovers or hearts for holidays, or maybe exceptionally long or exceptionally fat pencils.
So, how to end a column on pencils? The best way seems to be with something at — or near — the end of the pencil itself. I discovered that there is a term for that metal sleeve that connects the eraser to the body of the pencil: “ferrule.” Don’t you love new words? Well, it is new to me anyway. As if there weren’t already enough reasons to love pencils!
