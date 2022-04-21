Erin Schwanebeck’s goal at the 12:41 mark of the second half gave the Norfolk High girls soccer team plenty to celebrate on Thursday.
Schwanebeck’s score on a free kick provided the Panthers with a 1-0 win over Lincoln Northeast — their second consecutive victory as well as fifth of the season — and an opportunity to honor their seniors with a victory in the final home contest of the season.
“I’m really happy for our seniors that we were able to punch one in,” Panthers coach Kyle Mather said. “This was senior night, and we wanted to send the seniors off in their last home game with a win, so we were able to do that.”
Schwanebeck, one of those seniors, set up behind the ball — which was 20 yards from and just to the right of the goal — with a wall of Rockets players aligned 10 yards in front of her.
“When I stepped up (to the ball), I took a deep breath, and I just said, ‘This is going in,’ ” Schwanebeck said. “I tried to curve it a little, to go top left corner, and it just kind of went right over the goalie.
“I ignored the wall and just focused on the net, mostly the top left corner. Right when I kicked it I felt it was going to go in.”
The shot, a line drive with a slight bend to the left, cleared the wall of defenders. More importantly, it passed over Northeast goalkeeper Kemper Schaub, who had no chance to touch, let alone deflect, the ball.
“It was a beautiful shot from Erin to get it,” Mather said. “It was special for her on senior night, too.”
The goal-producing shot was Norfolk’s fifth of the second half and eighth of the match.
One of the Panthers’ best chances for a goal had been Tessa Gall’s shot that slid just to the outside of the corner post a minute earlier than Schwanebeck’s game winner. Gall had another opportunity deflected late in the match when the Rockets’ goalie left the box and attacked the shot in an gambling all-or-nothing attempt to reach the ball.
Other than those attempts, Northeast had success possessing the ball in the middle of the field against the Norfolk midfielders.
“It wasn’t a great (team) performance on the field,” Mather said. “But we did what we needed to do to win the game.”
The Panthers’ total number of shots was only three more attempts than the Rockets (2-8) accumulated, but the Norfolk defense was anchored by sophomore goalkeeper Tasha Eisenhauer, who accumulated four crucial saves — three in the second half.
“Tasha has been solid in goal for us all year,” Mather said. “She’s been a rock for us back there, so no surprise that she would have some key saves for us. We kind of expect that from her these days.”
The win helps the Panthers build on their recent 6-5 win over Fremont, a victory that ended a four-match losing streak, as the team heads to Lincoln Southwest (9-2) on Tuesday.
“It’s a little bit of momentum, but a major morale boost going into the end of the regular season,” Mather said. “We’ve got a really tough match at Lincoln Southwest next Tuesday.”
LNE 0 0 — 0
NOR 0 1 — 1
Goal: (N) Erin Schwanebeck.