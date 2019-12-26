The strength of an 8-year-old boy still holds a tender spot in Dr. Erin Pierce’s heart.
Keegan, at the time, was a premature baby when Pierce — a pediatrician at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk — met him for treatment.
For about two years, he was treated for bronchopulmonary dysplasia, or BPD, and suffered from bad lungs, needing oxygen therapy. After recovering enough to leave the hospital, he was finally sent home with a ventilator wheeling by his side and several prescriptions.
One day, seven years later, Keegan was given a lung transplant. And for the first time, Keegan walked through the clinic disconnected from his ventilator.
“He was able to run, and play, and do anything he wanted,” Pierce said.
Memories like these are what Pierce said makes her profession as a pediatrician worth it every single day. The bounce-back from health problems that a child is capable of and providing them the health care they need is what Pierce described as “brain candy” and the reason she pursued pediatric care.
Pierce didn’t start in pediatric care right out of college. Graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a major in biology, Pierce spent most of her time in a lab at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) working on research in developing laboratory tests.
After five years, Pierce found herself feeling isolated and craving a social connection.
“For me, it’s better to work on the problem with the person and get them through it,” Pierce said.
Inspired by the type of problems that doctors solved on a daily basis, Pierce attended medical school at the University of Nebraska at Omaha to pursue her real passion, pediatric care.
But it was another joy in her life that brought Pierce to Norfolk: her children.
After six years of marriage with her husband, Kerry Pierce, a former special ed para at Westside High School, the couple had difficulties in having a successful pregnancy.
They decided to pursue the option of adoption in 2009.
Eleven years ago, a long-awaited call from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reached the Pierces’ home. They had lined up three brothers for the Pierces to meet: Cameron, 5, Jacob, 3, and Logan, 1.
In the toy aisle at Target, the Pierces nitpicked through every trinket for the perfect one.
“It literally took us four hours to pick out the right one. We had them wrapped up. And we went to the house and Jacob came running out like he was an airplane. And Cameron did a somersault ... the little one was 1, he came out with his thumb. And we handed them the toys, and ... I don't know, they were ours. They were just ours,” Pierce said.
The couple wanted a fresh start for herself and the boys. She packed up their things after working in residency for three years in pediatrics at UNMC and moved to Norfolk to work at Faith Regional Health Services.
To date, Pierce has worked as a pediatrician in Norfolk now for about nine years. Pierce said she believes good will come with the new developments at both Fountain Point and Faith Regional.
“Any services that we can bring to our community is good. This is our home. This is for me, where my husband and I will grow old, our kids will have their children. ... Anything that we can bring as we age ... orthopedics, cardiology, more obstetrics and pediatrics, the better,” Pierce said.
Pierce, in fact, spends a regular day running shifts between the hospital and working at the clinic, consulting with doctors on complex medical issues to give her patients the best treatment possible.
Complications that arise with infants is one aspect of her work that Pierce struggles with from time to time and comforting families who will have to say good-bye.
“We have babies born way too early to live outside of their mama. We have babies who are born with conditions that are just not compatible with life,” Pierce said.
“You get who knows how much time ... sometimes it’s days, sometimes it's a few minutes. And those families, you just have to let them comfort and grieve,” Pierce said.
Working alongside the kids with their families, Pierce said she feels a strong connection to her patients. It is one of the most enjoyable and rewarding parts of her job.
“Most of the kids I would know by sight when I see them in Target,” Pierce said, “It's a chance to connect and to teach.”
After her whirlwind of a week, you can find the Pierces watching Oregon, Nebraska and Notre Dame football on the couch every Saturday, or snuggled up enjoying a movie.
“On Saturday, don't come over unless you have a bag of chips and are ready for some football,” Pierce said.