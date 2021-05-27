Peck wins Class C individual title

KEARNEY-Rockney Peck was finally able to do what he had been working for since his freshman year, winning the NSAA Class C Boys Golf Individual Championship with a tw-oday score of 148 on Wednesday at Kearney Country Club.
The senior from Wisner-Pilger had qualified for states his freshman and sophomore years, with his junior season being wiped out by COVID-19. This season Peck had won the individual East Husker Conference Championship on May 10 and finished second overall in the District C-3 meet on May 17. The latter finish was enough to send him to Kearney as the lone representative for the Gators.
The stage was familiar to Peck, but he came in more resolute and with more physical strength.
“I’m older. I can hit it a lot farther. That helps, too,” he said. “But mostly I’m just more mature.”
Such maturity became apparent from the word “go”. Peck completed his first day with a 72, birdieing two holes and needing no more than five strokes to complete each one. He would keep that streak going until he bogeyed on the 14th hole on the second day.
His score on the first day was enough to put him in first place following the first day. Though he knew about the lead, he just wanted to stay focused on the next hole.
“I knew I had a lead, but I try not to really think about that and just go out and….try to shoot a good score,” he said.”If I shot a good score, I knew I’d be sitting good.”
It’s hard to find anyone who knows how far Peck’s come more than his coach, Brad Cornell.
“I couldn’t ask for a better kid. He just comes out and grinds. He’s a workhorse,” Cornell said. “There’s nobody that deserves it more than he does.”
Finishing first among area teams and eighth overall in the standings was Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Trojans shot 362 as a team on the first day, but improved by two strokes to better their overall score.
Leading Cedar Catholic was senior Riley Kuehn, who finished tied for seventh in the individual standings and led his team with a 163. Kuehn improved his score by eight strokes to finish where he did and finished tied for the fifth best mark on the day.
His biggest adjustment was being able to get used to the greens at Kearney Country Club, where the ball travels a lot faster than what Kuehn was used to.
“I had too many puts on Tuesday, I didn’t have a three put today and I was happy with that.” he said. “That was my goal and I did it.”
Payton Frederick of Battle Creek finished tied for 15th place after a 76 on his second day. Connor Schlueter of North Bend Central also tied for 15th to round out the area medalists.
Battle Creek finished 11th in team scoring while Oakland-Craig finished 12th. West Holt placed 14th with a team score of 796 and Valentine came up right behind them to finish in 15th place.
Final team standings: *Bishop Neumann 680, Columbus Scotus 680, Aquinas Catholic 698, Mitchell 701, Yutan 706, Grand Island Central Catholic 711, Lincoln Lutheran 715, Hartington Cedar Catholic 720, Bridgeport 757, Battle Creek 759, Oakland-Craig 772, Doniphan-Trumbull 776, Ord 795, West Holt 796, Valentine 802.
State medalists: 1. Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger, 148; 2. Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central 153; 3. Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 158; T4. Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 160; T4. Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 160; 6. Maxwell Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 162; T7. Riley Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 163; T7. Tyler Jakub, Aquinas Catholic, 163; T7. Lauren Thiele, Bishop Neumann, 163; 10. Boston Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 164; T11. Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 165, T11. Will Elgert, Yutan, 165; T13. Jake Richmond, Yutan, 166; T13. Rodney McDonald, Sandy Creek, 166, T15: Payton, Frederick, Battle Creek, 167; T15. William Goering, Grand Island Central Catholic, 167; T15: Connor Schlueter, North Bend Central, 167; T15. Cael Peters, Mitchell, 167.
*-won playoff to decide winner