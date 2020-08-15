Seventy-five years ago today, Norfolkans smiled, laughed, danced in the streets and blared their car horns in celebration.
The war was over. The Japanese had surrendered. The conflict that had raged for almost four years had come to an end.
A partial victory had been declared in May when the war in Europe ended. But the Japanese fought on. Not until President Harry Truman dropped atomic bombs on two of Japan’s major cities did the Japanese finally lay down their arms.
“Within a few minutes after 6 o'clock, following the announcement the war was over, Norfolkans started out in their cars and lay on their horns. By 10 o'clock, hundreds of automobiles with their horns blaring and several thousands of smiling, happy people were in the business section. Everyone smiled and shouted at everyone else, whether stranger or friend. It was a joyous, happy occasion,” said a Daily News article from Aug. 15, 1945.
The victory did not come without a cost. Around the world, between 70 million and 85 million people died, including 418,500 Americans, 2,976 Nebraskans and 59 Norfolkans.
Indeed, it had been difficult, as L.H. Musselman had predicted on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed, which propelled the United States into war.
“It’s going to be a hard struggle, but we are going to win,” said Musselman, who was Norfolk’s only surviving Civil War veteran.
As they did during World War I, citizens rallied around the effort by buying liberty bonds, growing victory gardens, rationing supplies and sending their husbands, sons and, at times, wives, daughters and sisters into service.
Children and teenagers did their part by gathering scrap metal and aluminum for the nationwide scrap drive that had been initiated in the summer of 1941.
In the television show, “Johnny Goes Home,” Johnny Carson told the story of how he and his friends borrowed a truck from a local furniture store owner to use to collect scrap metal. The teenagers gathered everything they could find, including fences. In the end, they even scrapped the truck, much to the chagrin of the owner.
“I helped with the scrap drive to gather metal. In our zeal to help the country, sometimes we appropriated metal from people who didn’t know they were parting with it,” Carson said during his address at Norfolk High School’s commencement exercises in 1976.
By the time the drive ended, Nebraska reached its goal of collecting 200,000 pounds of scrap metal.
Norfolkans supported the war effort in other ways. Volunteers served around 70,000 meals to soldiers at the Chicago and Northwestern Woman’s Club canteen, which opened on June 9, 1944. Volunteers arrived at 1:30 a.m. to prepare “stacks of piping hot food for men and women who piled out of the train,” the Daily News said.
The canteen served hamburgers, coffee, bacon and eggs, rolls, doughnuts, oranges, apples, candy and cigarettes. Civic organizations supported the canteen, including the volunteer firemen, church groups and the Beulah Chapter 40 O.E.S.
Mary Voss and her mother worked the canteen’s early-morning shift, which served two trains that arrived around 1:30 a.m.
“I remember mother used to boil potatoes at home and take them down to the depot, cut them up and fry them. That was for breakfast. They would serve ham, eggs and potatoes,” Voss said in a past interview with the Daily News.
If soldiers didn’t want to leave the train, Voss and another high school girl boarded the train and served the soldiers,
The canteen closed May 1, 1946.
In addition to growing victory gardens, rationing food and materials, Norfolk residents also closely followed the war news.
When the war in Europe ended in May 1945, Norfolkans commemorated the event with church services and quiet celebrations. After all, the war in the Pacific was still raging so it was too early to celebrate.
When Japan finally surrendered, in addition to celebrating in the streets, many citizens attended a victory program at the city auditorium and thanksgiving service at the First United Methodist Church.
In his address, Mayor A.W. Breyer gave “grateful thanks to the God of Our Fathers for his aid, without which our victory could not have been won.”
The celebration continued into the evening.
“The huge crowd started thinning out shortly after 11 p.m. and gradually got smaller. As soon as the bars closed at 1 o’clock this morning, the celebrants found little else to do and went home,” the News said.