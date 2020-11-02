Patriots return to state volleyball

BRLD vs Clarkson-Leigh
CLARKSON — For the third time this season, Clarkson-Leigh butted heads with Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast and, for the third time this season, the Patriots took care of business, this time with a 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 win to claim a ticket to next week’s state volleyball championships in Lincoln.

The Patriots haven’t been to Lincoln since 2017, but they have nipped at the door the last couple of seasons.

“We have come so close the past couple of years, this is great,” Clarkson-Leigh coach Becky Schneider said. “We knew if we stayed the course and played our volleyball, we could do just what we did — end up back at state.”

In Saturdays C2-4 district final, close calls aside, the Patriots were close to sweeping the Wolverines, but the Wolverines would not go away.

“We weren’t ready to bow down,” BRLD coach Allie Tietz said. “We’ve played them before and we knew what they would come at us with. We just didn’t make the plays when we needed to, and they did.”

The opening set was tied at 18 until the Patriots went on a 7-1 run to take a 1-0 advantage in the match.

Cassidy Hoffman had a couple of kills in the run for Clarkson-Leigh and was involved in three blocks.

“We got so pumped up after that first set,” Hoffman said. “That match was so much fun. We are all just great friends as well as teammates; we’re so excited to get back to state.”

Back-to-back ace serves by Kayden Schumacher scored the final points for the Patriots.

Clarkson-Leigh took a 2-0 lead by the identical score in set two before the Wolverines responded to take the third set.

It took a couple of extra points to win the set, but Tietz knew her team would keep fighting.

“This team has taken on everything that has been thrown at them this season,” Tietz said. “They are a real special group and we accomplished a lot, We just didn’t quite get where we wanted here tonight.”

Clarkson-Leigh got to a set point in the third after a winner by Schumacher made it 24-23.

BRLD answered with a slam by Alyssa Buchholz off the Patriot block and then went up 25-24 when Clarkson-Leigh was called for being in the net.

Megan Beutler and Audra Nolting stuffed a kill-attempt at the net and the match was extended to another set.

“I was really happy the way we responded after BRLD won the third set,” Schneider said. “We went right back to work and played well.”

The set was tied at 16 before the Patriots took control of the set and the match.

CLARKSON LEIGH defeats BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR NORTHEAST 25-19, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-18.

CLARKSON-LEIGH (21-7): Makenna Held 3k,7b, 41s, 4b, 13d; Cassidy Hoffman 12k, 1s, 7b, 6d; Chloe Hanel 12k, 4b, 11d; Kennedy Settje 8k, 28d; Kayden Schumacher 13k, 2a, 1s, 3b, 27d; Korbee Went 2k,2b, 9d; Bailey Lemburg 3a, 12d; Alissa Kasik 1a.

BRLD (20-13): Alyssa Buchholz 13k, 4b, 6d; Alexzi Nottleman 6k; Caragan Tietz 4k, 4b, 18d; Megan Beutler 9k, 7b; Audra Nolting 1k, 3s; Mckenzie Murphy 1k, 2b; Brooklyn Nolting 10s; Kinlee Bacon 19s, 7d.

