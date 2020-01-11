BATTLE CREEK – Battle Creek stayed patient on offense and employed an effective trapping 2-3 zone on its way to avenging an earlier defeat in a 42-34 victory on Friday over Norfolk Catholic.
The Knights had defeated the Bravettes in the finals of the Elkhorn Valley holiday tournament, 61-45 on Dec. 30, so Battle Creek coach Seth Montag designed a game plan to make the rematch lower-scoring.
“When we played the first time it was man (-to-man defense) only,” Montag said. “This time we wanted to go more 2-3 (zone defense). Their bigs gave us a big headache the last time we played them so we tried to make them earn something with their outside shot. That didn't really happen tonight, so it played in our favor.”
Norfolk Catholic's post players, Abby Miller, Jozy Piper and Elly Piper combined for just eight points while the Knights made just 27% of their 2-point field-goal attempts.
Battle Creek guard BriAnna Zohner was on-board with her coach's defensive decision. “We started at the beginning of the year running a 2-3 and trying to trap in the corners but then we went to man and we thought that would work, but now we're going back to 2-3 and realizing, hey, that's our game.”
“I thought we were a little sluggish,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “But give Battle Creek a lot of credit. I thought they did a lot of good things to keep the game at a real slow pace. They made us work extremely hard on the defensive end.”
The two sides played evenly in the first quarter and Battle Creek led 8-7 after the first eight minutes. Norfolk Catholic took the lead early in the second quarter as Elly Piper scored off an assist from Hanna Neesen.
But Battle Creek outscored the Knights 9-2 for the remainder of the half. A Riley Seifert 3 with 14 seconds left put the Bravettes on top 17-11 at the break.
“I thought they were very patient on the offensive end,” Kassmeier said. “They made us work extremely hard to get in the position that we needed to be and I thought they were able to attack gaps that they needed to attack and create some situations that gave them some advantages.”
Norfolk Catholic came out to start the third quarter with their guns blazing. Carly Marshall, who attempted just one shot in the first half, drained a pair of 3s and Miller scored on a put-back to give the Knights a 19-17 lead just a little more than a minute and a half into the second half.
But those eight points would be the only ones the Knights would score in the entire third quarter.
“I called timeout right after that run and told our girls just to calm down, get good shots, work the offense,” Montag said.
After the timeout, Battle Creek proceeded to shut Norfolk Catholic down and started hitting its stride offensively.
Buckets by Paytyn Taake, Lindsey Bolling, BriAnna Zohner and Bailey Hurlburt were part of an 11-0 run to end the quarter and give the Bravettes a 28-19 lead entering the fourth.
“We just didn't move the ball maybe as crisp as we needed to,” Kassmeier said, but give Battle Creek's defense a lot of credit. I think they took some things away that we had some advantages in our last game and that's a credit to coach Montag and his staff.”
Anna Kassmeier opened the fourth by ending a more-than-seven-minute scoring drought for the Knights by hitting a 3-pointer on an inbounds play to cut the Bravette lead to six.
But Zohner answered with a 3 of her own on the other end to give Battle Creek another nine-point advantage at 31-24.
Norfolk Catholic could get no closer than seven points the rest of the way. Paytyn Taake made six straight free throws in the final minute and 52 seconds to seal the victory for Battle Creek.
“That's where the pressure free throws come in in practice,” Montag said. “We've been kind of working on that. We stressed all week that free throws win you games and we did some drills at practice this week and it kind of helped us out at the end there.”
Paytyn, the youngest of three Taake sisters on the Battle Creek roster, led all scorers with 14 points while Zhoner added 11. Abby Miller led a balanced Norfolk Catholic attack with eight points.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday when Battle Creek hosts West Point-Beemer and Norfolk Catholic takes on Columbus Scotus at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Norfolk Catholic 7 4 8 15 – 34
Battle Creek 8 9 11 14 – 42
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (7-4): Carly Marshall 2-6 0-0 6; Anna Neuhalfen 3-5 0-0 8; Hanna Neesen 0-5 3-4 3; Anna Kassmeier 2-4 0-0 5; Emily Faltys 0-2 0-0 0; Hayden Wolf 1-4 2-4 4; Abby Miller 2-6 0-1 4; Elly Piper 2-4 0-0 4; Jozy Piper 0-3 0-2 0; Totals; 12-39 5-11 34
BATTLE CREEK (9-3): Makenna Taake 0-2 0-2 0; Madaline Taake 1-4 0-0 2; Bailey Hurlburt 2-2 1-2 5; Paytyn Taake 3-6 8-8 14; BriAnna Zohner 5-10 0-3 11; Lindsey Bolling 1-1 0-0 2; Riley Seifert 3-8 0-0 7; Abby Meinke 0 1-2 1; Reagan Brummels 0-0 0-0 0; Totals: 15-33 10-17 42.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: Norfolk Catholic 5 (Marshall 2, Neuhalfen 2, Kassmeier); Battle Creek 2 (Zohner, Seifert).