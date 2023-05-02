Patience is paying off for West Holt’s Davis

Patience is paying off for West Holt junior distance runner Maddie Davis. With conference meets having concluded and district competitions spread out over three days during the middle of next week, track and field athletes are hoping that their personal-best times and marks are right around the corner.
Davis is seeing positive signs that have her encouraged about the rest of her season.
"The work I put in at the beginning of the season is paying off,” she said. “I was starting to get frustrated with myself a few weeks ago because I wasn't getting the results I wanted, but now at this point of the season I'm a lot more happier with the work I put in early in the season because it's starting to show up, finally."
Those results included winning Niobrara Valley Conference titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs on Saturday.
Davis said her success this season has been a pleasant surprise.
"I feel like at this point, especially being a girl, I would have probably peaked last year, but that hasn't really been the case,” she said. “I PR’d on Thursday (at the Norfolk Classic) in the 2-mile, and I PR’d (at the NVC meet) in my mile. I still have a lot of goals left for this year and next year, too."
Davis placed fourth in the 3,200 at the Norfolk Classic. The top six times on the area chart — from Crofton’s Jordyn Arens, Ponca’s Ellesyn Hrouda, Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan, Davis and Norfolk High teammates Abigail Foster and Sierra Rader — all were recorded in that race.
Davis said her 1,600 at the NVC meet left her with exhausted legs, but she was able to get that PR on a day that had wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour.
"This year, we've had a ton of super windy, not-ideal meets, but most of them have been cold,” she said. “The temperature at this meet was probably perfect, but I'd say this was the windiest meet we've had."
For distance runners, battling the wind can be a mental as well as a physical challenge.
"I think that running is very mental, so if you get wind in your head and use that as an excuse, that's exactly what it's going to be,” Davis said. “But everyone's running in the exact same wind that you are, so I just run."
West Holt coach Jeff Kraus said Davis had a nice performance at the conference meet.
"We knew coming in it wasn't going to be a great day. The wind was going to blow,” he said. “So I told the kids focus on place. It's not going to be a great day to set PRs, but be a competitor and place as high as you can.
“For Maddie to come out, she didn't have to run her hardest in the 3,200, but she ran her best 1,600 of the year. That was good to see."
Davis said learning the right mental approach helped her improve as a distance runner.
"You have to have positivity,” she said. “That's something I focus on. Positivity is key. You have to have a positive mindset to keep reaching for things because nothing is unattainable."
Davis placed fifth last fall in the Class D state cross country meet. But Davis said she wouldn’t have predicted that distance races also would be in her future in the spring when she was younger.
"In seventh grade, I never could have imagined seeing myself doing distance in track," she said.
Now she hopes to qualify for state in a pair of events just as she did last year.
"I'm hoping that I make it to state, especially in the 2-mile,” Davis said. “I hope to go in the mile, too, and maybe I can PR there."
West Holt hosts the Class C, District 5 meet on Thursday, May 11. Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Summerland and Valentine will round out a strong field of teams.
The Huskies used their depth and won 11 of 17 events at the NVC meet. They hope that balance also will pay off at districts.
"This is the first time we had three kids in every event and filled all the relays (at conference),” Kraus said. “We're starting to get more and more kids out for track, which is good. It's just pushing everybody and making everybody better."
BUSY ARENS
It was quite a busy end of the week for Crofton’s Jordyn Arens.
The junior who already owns five state track meet gold medals as well as three cross country state titles won the 3,200 in the Norfolk Classic on Thursday. Her 11:55.48 tops the area charts.
That was the only event she entered in the classic even though she also has the area’s best times in the 800 and 1,600, but she had a good reason.
On Friday, Arens was part of the field in the inaugural girls elite mile race at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. The race brought together eight of the top mile runners from Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and South Dakota.
Arens placed eighth in a season-best time of 5:20.42 with the other seven competitors all setting a PR.
She returned to Norfolk for Saturday’s Mid-State Conference meet hosted by Norfolk Catholic and won the 1,600 and 3,200
CLASSIC MARKS
The best competition brings out the best performances, and that was on display again at the Norfolk Classic.
In addition to Arens in the 3,200, five other leaders on this week’s chart produced their best effort of the season at that all-star meet.
They are Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol in the 400, West Holt’s 4x100 relay team (Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis and Ainsley Galyen) and 4x400 (Taylor Walnofer, Pavan Larson, Schaaf and Galyen), Norfolk High’s 4x800 (Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Paige Godfrey) and high jump co-leaders Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh and Bailey Ahlers of Summerland.
Area girls season chart
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 11:55.48
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 12:04.24
Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 12:05.16
Maddie Davis, West Holt 12:36.20
Abbigail Foster, Norfolk 12:41.10
Sierra Rader, Norfolk 12:48.78
Laura Hasemann, Wayne 12:50.53
Alea Rasmussen, Wisner-Pilger 12:51.38
DISCUS
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 138-4
Taylor Alexander, Wausa 125-7
Shea Johnson, Oakland-Craig 123-6
Mikayla Settles, North Bend Central 121-5½
Aubrey Russell, Winside 121-3
Amelia Hoffman, Boyd County 121-1
McKenzie Snyder, Boyd County 118-2
Karlene Kepler, North Central 117-10
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 41-3
Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 40-9½
Claire Pasch, West Point-Beemer 40-9
Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 40-1¾
Karlene Kepler, North Central 39-2
Reagan Brummels, Battle Creek 38-10½
Torrance Tso, Norfolk 38-10¼
Jaid Wehrle, Battle Creek 38-2¼
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 17-4½
Cameryn Skiff, Norfolk 16-7
Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic 16-5½
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 16-4¾
Allison Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 16-4¼
Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16-3¼
Mila Anderson, North Bend Central 16-3
Olivia Hupp, Stanton 16-3
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 37-8
Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 35-5½
Claire Primrose, Boone Central 35-3
Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-10¼
Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-6½
Brynn Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 34-5½
Haley Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 34-5
Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 34-4¾
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
Bailey Ahlers, Summerland 5-4
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-4
Tori Walker, Homer 5-3
Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5-2
Sydney Estil, Stuart 5-2
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-2
Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-2
Kendyl Delimont, Ainsworth 5-1
Pole Vault
Mikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 11-1
Makinley Cadwallader, West Holt 10-0
Leann Miller, Norfolk 10-0
Brooklynn Cahoy, O’Neill 9-6
Addyson Ostermeyer, Crofton 9-3
Ellie Webster, Boone Central 9-3
Brooklyn Buell, North Central 9-2
Jacee Anthony, Crofton 9-0
Annabelle Barlow, O’Neill St. Mary’s 9-0
Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton 9-0
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 12.59
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 12.62
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 12.85
Ashlyn Krohn, Boone Central 12.85
Kiya Tornez, Tri County Northeast 12.85
Faith Christensen, Cedar Catholic 12.94
Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic 12.97
Maya Dolliver, Pender 13.04
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
Ainsley Galyen, West Holt 26.43
Abbygail Davis, West Holt 26.44
Maya Dolliver, Pender 26.44
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26.45
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 26.46
Alexa Brodd, North Bend Central 26.51
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 26.58
Ava Duerksen, Boone Central 26.77
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 59.60
Ainsley Galyen, West Holt 59.90
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 59.94
Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1:00.51
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 1:00.77
Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 1:01.47
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:01.51
Pavan Larson, West Holt 1:01.74
800
Denise Koziol, Norfolk, 1995 2:14.73
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:21.68
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 2:25.10
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 2:27.11
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Criag 2:27.19
Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 2:27.75
Paige Drueke, Boyd County 2:28.85
Cali Gutz, Osmond 2:29.61
Lindsey Emanuel, North Bend Central 2:29.93
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:20.42
Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 5:28.12
Hadley Walsh, Pender 5:36.27
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 5:36.36
Carolyn Magnusson, Oakland-Craig 5:37.12
Abigail Ruda, Norfolk 5:38.82
Ellesyn Hrouda, Ponca 5:39.75
Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk 5:42.86
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek 15.15
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 15.25
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 15.40
Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 15.54
Elle Powicki, Wayne 15.62
Ava Buhlmann, Boone Central 15.66
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 15.80
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 15.87
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 45.92
Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 46.00
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 46.24
Makenna Schaaf, West Holt 46.46
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 46.57
Ava Buhlmann, Boone Central 46.97
Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 47.64
Ellie Tramp, Crofton 47.73
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
West Holt 50.15
(Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis, Ainsley Galyen)
Norfolk Catholic 50.46
Boone Central 50.95
Crofton 51.68
North Bend Central 51.86
Clarkson/Leigh 51.88
Oakland-Criag 52.45
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52.60
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
West Holt 4:10.56
(Taylor Walnofer, Pavan Larson, Makenna Schaaf, Ainsley Galyen)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:11.85
Pierce 4:18.96
Ponca 4:19.63
West Point-Beemer 4:20.34
Norfolk 4:21.99
O’Neill St. Mary’s 4:22.78
Wayne 4:24.80
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
Norfolk 10:01.68
(Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortiner, Esther Protzman, Paig Godfrey)
Humphrey St. Francis 10:08.60
Crofton 10:11.89
O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:12.25
Wayne 10:14.38
Oakland-Craig 10:17.94
Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:25.41
O’Neill 10:35.61
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be included on this chart, please email dmiller@norfolkdailynews.com.