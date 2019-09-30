Past travels leave desire for more

The world is, like, massive. Bigger than I can actually comprehend. Yet, here I am staying within my familiar 100-mile radius of Norfolk. I think a lot of people live like this. I know for myself at least, I don’t like it. There’s so much I could see and experience, but I’m just not. I think a lot of people live like this because of money or some other reason, and they wish they could get out there, too.

I have a long bucket list of places I want to travel to and explore. I want to go to all over each of the seven continents. I want to go to Spain, Australia, Brazil, or Japan. I want to visit and experience every city out there. If I could visit every tourist trap, I think I’d finally be happy.

It’s frustrating, though, that I’ll never see everything I can and I’ll never experience everything

I could.

Over the summer, my family didn’t travel much, but the trips we did take were fun. My favorite place I’ve traveled to is Colorado. Both times I’ve gone, it’s just been so pretty. It’s so different from what we have here and I like that.

I’ve never been out of the country, though. That sucks because there’s 193 countries I’ve never even stepped foot in. These countries have their own experiences, cultures, food, and people that I have yet to experience and most likely won’t experience. Such is the pain of existing in such a large world.

I think one of the best parts of travel is the trip to the destination — either a long car ride or a plane ride. Car rides are so ethereal and come with so many iconic experiences.

Planes are my favorite. I think it’s so amazing that we can stick a hunk of metal in the sky and make it fly. Airports are ethereal on their own and the plane just adds to it. However, the best part of travel is definitely getting back home.

