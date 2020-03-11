Part Two: A red shirt and a purple tie

We began our two-part series Tuesday by chronicling the teams’ first-round tournament victories. Class C Hartington High defeated Burwell 50-43 after Cedar Catholic had opened its Class B tourney run with a 71-58 win over Lexington. Today, we begin with the semifinals.
PART 2 OF 2
Friday, March 14, 1980
Class C semifinal
Pershing Auditorium
Hartington (19-3) vs. Grant (22-1)
Hartington High drew top-seeded Grant in the semifinals. The Plainsmen had lost just once during the regular season, to Class B semifinalist Sidney.
“After our first game, I was interviewed by the radio (announcer),” Schmitz said, “and he said, ‘What are you going to do to stop Grant?’ and I looked at him and I said, ‘Well, what’s Grant going to do to stop us?’
“Kind of an arrogant thing, I know, but that kind of took the edge off my team. I said, ‘We had some pretty good games to play, and now it’s time to play with the big boys.’ ”
Grant was led by 6-foot-8 sophomore Bill Jackman, who would go down as one of the best high school basketball players in the state’s history.
The Grant big man was ahead of his time, able to play every position on the court and dominate a game from the post or perimeter. He could handle the ball like a guard, was a great passer and had a deadly long-range jumper in an era before the 3-point shot.
But on this day, Jackman and his teammates ran into a purple and white buzzsaw. “Hartington metaphorically punched us in the mouth,” Jackman recalled 40 years later. “They came out really tough, great defense, just on us hard. We weren’t used to that style of play. We were shell-shocked.”
Meanwhile, Russ Hegert and the Wildcats came out on fire. “It was probably the best game I ever played,” Hegert said. “Joel (Hansen) had Jackman. I remember we caused a lot of turnovers.”
Hartington led 12-7 after one period, 28-17 at the half and continued to set the pace for a shockingly easy 64-42 win.
Hegert led the Wildcats with 26 points. Hansen added 22 but, perhaps more impressively, held Jackman to 16.
“We had to rethink how aggressive we had to be, and Hartington is the one that set the tone for that because they beat us so bad,” Jackman said.
It was the last high school game Jackman ever lost. He led the Plainsmen to back-to-back, undefeated state-championship seasons in 1981 and ’82.
Friday, March 14, 1980
Class B semifinal
Devaney Sports Center
Hartington Cedar Catholic (23-0) vs. Sidney (18-5)
Bob and Russ Uhing were the oldest and youngest of Hubert and Leann Uhing’s seven children. Another brother, Larry, coached at Ainsworth in 1980.
Fans in Hartington were rooting for a Uhing vs. Uhing semifinal, but Sidney quashed the possibility with a 69-59 opening-round win over the Bulldogs.
In the semis, the Red Raiders held the early advantage over Cedar Catholic and led 31-25 at the half.
“We weren’t really playing well, and Bob let us have it a little bit at halftime,” Russ said.
It worked. The Trojans held the Red Raiders to just two points in the third quarter.
Longtime Daily News sports writer Denny Fuehrer: “The Trojans reeled off 14 straight tallies to capture a 41-33 lead going into the fourth stanza. Cedar Catholic then exploded for 30 points in the final eight minutes and won going away, 71-47.”
“We were a really explosive team,” Russ Uhing said. “We pressed and we ran a lot and so when we got on a roll, we could score points in bunches.”
Russ Uhing led the Trojans with 23 points, Jon Kathol added 15 and Tom Feilmeier, 10.
Saturday, March 15, 1980
Class C final
Devaney Sports Center
Hartington (20-3) vs. Fremont Bergan (23-3)
Cedar’s victory ensured that both Hartington schools would play for state titles.
The tournament schedule called for the Class C final to start at noon, followed by the Class B championship at 2 p.m., with both games at the almost-brand-new Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Cedar County fans settled in to cheer on both of their sides, including Gov. Charles Thone, a Hartington native, who wore a red shirt and purple tie.
But right from the start, something wasn’t right.
Fremont Bergan, Hartington High’s championship-game opponent, took the floor for warmups, but the Wildcats were nowhere to be seen.
“We went to breakfast and they weren’t expecting us, didn’t have room for us,” Hegert said. “Everything got delayed.”
Including the bus ride to the Devaney Center. “We must have hit every red light on the way there,” Schmitz said.
By the time the Wildcats stepped on the floor, it was almost game time. “I think our warmups were a couple of layups and that was it,” Hegert said.
Bergan led 19-8 after one quarter and 35-21 at halftime.
But the Wildcats cut the lead to 10 (45-35) going into the fourth quarter.
Denny Fuehrer: “Hartington lowered the deficit to five (51-46) with 2:15 to play but Bergan countered with the next five points.”
The Fremonters held on for a 57-48 victory, and the Wildcats had to settle for second place.
Joel Hansen led Hartington with 15 points, Todd Fluent added 10 and Russ Hegert, 8.
“That was probably my worst game,” Hegert said. “It’s too bad it ended that way, but I was proud of our team.”
Saturday, March 15, 1980
Class B final
Devaney Sports Center
Hartington Cedar Catholic (24-0) vs. Aurora (22-2)
Soon after Bergan players cut down the nets, the Class B finalists, Cedar Catholic and Aurora, took the court for their Class B championship showdown.
“Aurora had Kevin Penner, who was the Nebraska high school athlete of the year,” Russ Uhing said. “They had Greg Holliday, whose dad was the coach, had a Johnson kid (Mike) and they were all really good.
Unlike the first two days, when the Trojans fell behind early, Cedar spent most of the first half in the driver’s seat.
Daily News sports writer Mike Fuehrer: “The Trojans roared to a commanding 22-16 lead in the first quarter with some torrid shooting. Cedar led by as many as 12 in the second canto before Aurora’s Mike Johnson hit eight consecutive tallies to help close the gap to 36-32 at intermission.
“Cedar dominated the third quarter with Uhing leading the fast break, making key steals and dishing off assists that helped build a 17-point lead. The Trojans led 58-45 after three quarters but Aurora would not die.
“The Huskies fought back within 71-67 with 2:40 left, but Aurora was in a must situation to foul and that’s when Cedar Catholic put the icing on the cake.
“Free throws by Jon Kathol (two), Keith Becker (two) and Uhing (four) all came in the closing :45 of play to ice the 79-74 win.”
“From an athletic standpoint, Aurora was the best team we played all year,” Bob Uhing said. “We were shooting well, playing really good defense; this was our third game in three days, and we played five players. We never subbed.”
“I think being in the state tournament, the adrenaline can go a long ways,” Russ Uhing said.
All five Cedar players scored in double figures: Russ Uhing, 29; Jeff Zimmer, 16; Jon Kathol, 14; Tom Feilmeier, 10; and Keith Becker.10.
“I remember exhilaration after winning the state tournament is something that you never really forget,” Russ Uhing said.
Saturday night, March 15, 1980
Following the games, a miles-long caravan of “13 county” cars, trucks and vans made its way back to Hartington.
“We all met in Coleridge and we had a big procession into Hartington,” Hegert said. “Cedar went first, then us.
“As you come into Hartington from the south, there’s a big hill by the Skylon Ballroom. I turned around and there were headlights, as far as you could see. It had to be 3 or 4 miles long. It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen and what a way to go out as a senior.”
Postscript
Russ Hegert now lives in Lincoln and works for Lincoln Electric System.
Dr. Bob Uhing went on to lead Cedar Catholic to another Class B state championship in 1984. Today he’s an assistant professor at Wayne State and teaches graduate classes for people who want to become school administrators.
Russ Uhing followed his brothers Bob and Larry into coaching and led Lincoln High to a Class A state championship in 2003. Today, Russ is the director of student services for Lincoln Public Schools.
Bill Jackman continued his playing career first at Duke and then Nebraska. He was recently part of a documentary that ran on ESPN: “The Class that Saved Coach K.” Today, Jackman is the senior vice president of investments for UBS in Dallas.
Dennis Schmitz became a school administrator. He’s now retired and living in Lincoln but during the winter, he likes to “watch the wind blow in Mission, Texas, and go back home when it’s warm enough.”