It’s been a busy time for Norfolk’s Parks and Recreation Division between the regular maintenance and new projects.
The work may not be letting up anytime soon, but the division’s future looks bright all the same, said director Pat Mrsny.
Mrsny said the normal maintenance duties alone can keep the division’s staff busy.
“We take care of all the parks, a lot of the green spaces in town, some of the government buildings in town. We stay busy just on the maintenance side,” he said. “The grass and weeds grow quicker than we can mow them. We mow five days a week, and it’s tough to keep up with it; you take a day out with the rain, that puts us behind.”
The division also takes care of the city’s sports fields, which can see 1,500 to 1,700 games a season, Mrsny said.
And new projects add to the division’s tasks.
“Projects this year have put us behind a little bit. We’ve had a couple of large projects this spring that we’ve worked hard to bring online,” he said. “It’s a very busy time for us trying to stay on top of all the different projects.”
This year the projects were Riverpoint Square and the new playground equipment at Skyview Park. The work on the square has been finished and the work at Skyview is almost done and should be completed by the end of the week, Mrsny said.
Some projects, such as Riverpoint Square, add to the division’s workload even after they’re finished.
“Even though it’s a lot of concrete, there’s a lot of plantings in there, there’s a lot of mulch in the plantings,” Mrsny said. “Being a shrub bed, there’s still handwork.”
That handwork includes weeding, watering, pruning and keeping the mulch in the flowerbeds every day, he said.
“Every year we just get more stuff added to us, the job gets just a little bit bigger.”
That’s not going to change in the near future, Mrsny said.
A number of new projects are in the planning stages, including new playground equipment for Liberty Bell, Central and Berry Hill parks, updates to Johnson Park and the river restoration, and work on the city’s trail system. These projects will probably be completed within the next five years, Mrsny said.
This means the division will need more staff as its charges grow, Mrsny said.
“We will have to (have an increase in staff). We’ve absorbed what we’ve done this year with our existing staff, but as we continue on with this, we’re going to have to be looking at maybe adding another crew. It’s something we look at all the time,” he said. “You want to be a good steward of the public’s money, but there’s a point where you say, ‘We need some help.’ ”
This could be a challenge, as finding staff has been hard for the division.
“This has been a tough year for finding staff. We struggle to find and fill all our spots with staff. There are pools not opening or running reduced hours because they can’t get enough lifeguards,” Mrsny said. “We’re able to fully staff, but it’s hard. I see that as one of our biggest problems.”
Between the AquaVenture staff of lifeguards, cashiers, concession workers and parks and recreation staff, the division has a total of 13 full-time employees, more than 105 part-time employees, eight seasonal and 11 summer workers, and a secretary shared with the street division, Mrsny said.
But despite the challenges, Mrsny said he is optimistic about the future of the parks and recreation division.
“The future looks good for us,” he said. “We’ve got a mayor and (city) council that is very proactive when it comes to parks and recreation, and for that I’m grateful.”