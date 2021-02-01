While such treats as gummies and chocolate bars look just like packages found in any convenience store, law enforcement agencies are urging parents to take a closer look to keep edibles that otherwise look harmless out of the hands of their children.
Neither cannabis nor products containing it have been legalized in Nebraska, but the topic has been a key debate point among state legislators over the past year. Law enforcement agencies do know this — tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles may appear harmless but can be especially dangerous to children, said Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division.
Bauer said police occasionally will find residents in possession of edibles in Norfolk, which garners a charge of “possession of a controlled substance” or potentially more serious offenses.
It’s not believed that edibles in Norfolk are extremely prevalent, he said, but there’s always a risk of them getting into hands they’re not supposed to.
Treats like gummies and chocolate bars often look just like packages one can find in almost any grocery store or gas station, but edibles infused with THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana, can be risky for some users.
These packages contain a required label that says “cannabis-infused” or “includes THC.” However, some edibles available for purchase online don’t always follow THC label guidelines.
“Packaging and how it’s made can be enticing to younger kids, and they could accidentally get their hands on it,” Bauer said. “It’s illegal in the state of Nebraska, so people are bringing edibles from out of state. It’s not legal to possess those products here, but for the people who do, it needs to be kept out of the reach of kids.”
With someone who isn’t experienced with edibles, such as a child, it can take significantly longer for these edibles to enter the bloodstream, Bauer said.
In some cases it can take as long as two hours for somebody to feel the effects — leading people to believe that they’re “feeling just fine,” Bauer said.
Users may then inadvertently overconsume because they don’t feel the intended effects immediately. Unlike inhaled cannabis, ingested cannabis must be digested first before being absorbed.
Cannabis has the potential to negatively affect people of any age, Bauer said, but young people are among the most at-risk when it comes to overconsumption and accidental ingestion.
Overconsumption can lead to drowsiness, confusion, nausea and paranoia. Other risks include psychosis, panic attacks and, in some cases, uncontrollable vomiting or seizures.
Earlier this month, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office found 30 edible THC packages and more than an ounce of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Colfax County sees six to eight cases per year of possession with intent to deliver, said Sheriff Shawn Messerlie. It is not common to find quantities of edibles this large, but since many states surrounding Nebraska have legalized marijuana, Colfax County is finding edibles more often, he said.
The sheriff’s office wanted to publicize this drug seizure as a way to inform parents and school staff.
“If a child finds a bag of THC-infused gummy bears and eats a handful of them, the child is likely to suffer from an overdose of THC and could die,” Messerlie said.
Colfax County experienced an overdose death a few years ago and additional deaths that were suspected overdoses, Messerlie said.
Educating parents, teachers, and professionals to the dangers of THC ingestion is the key to keeping children safe, he said.
“It’s a fine line between glorifying the use of drugs and warning children and adults about their effect. The best way to keep children safe is to keep these items out of their hands and keep them out of the state of Nebraska.
“Law enforcement wages that war on a daily basis.”
* * *
Treatment hotline
For individuals facing substance abuse or mental health disorders, the National Drug and Alcohol treatment hotline may be reached 24 hours a day at 1-800-662-4457.