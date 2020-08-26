One week after Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter regarding the postponement of fall sports, football parents from 11 member universities have again called the league’s communication into question.
They released a joint statement Wednesday morning on social media to the Big Ten and Warren specifically, citing that they “are extremely disappointed” in the open letter.
Among the group’s members are Les and Leisa Piper of Norfolk, whose son Ethan is an offensive lineman at Nebraska.
“Candidly, at this point, the parent organizations have a total lack of confidence in your ability to lead and communicate effectively with all key stakeholders,” the statement said.
It doubled down on that stance in the concluding paragraph.
“This correspondence is intended to convey the total lack of confidence in the Big Ten Conference’s leadership, specifically the lack of planning, collaboration and/or communication. Again, we understand that this pandemic is unprecedented and requires careful consideration,” it said. “That said, it is extremely frustrating that the Big Ten has failed to properly communicate in a transparent manner.”
Wednesday’s letter reinforced and added to the requests that Nebraska’s parent group made earlier this month:
* All of the written and video communication, including meeting minutes, that led to the decision to cancel fall sports.
* A parent forum in which the conference can answer direct questions about the process, decisions and subsequent actions.
* Input on the conference’s future return to play.
Wednesday’s letter acknowledged that it does not include every parent of every Big Ten athlete, but noted that none of its members directly have been contacted by the league in regards to its return to competition protocol, nor are any of them aware of any parent who has been contacted.
“It is disingenuous at best to convey that you are engaging when either it is untrue or it’s a surface communication,” the statement read.
The effort was initially led by parents of players from Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Iowa. Since then, parents of players from Rutgers, Illinois, Maryland, Penn State and Northwestern have been added.
“I think it's our desire to help (the players) find the answers,” Leisa Piper said earlier this week. “I think they were in a little bit of shell shock as to what they're doing. We just need some answers. ... The No. 1 thing was transparency in all this. And that's across the board with all the parents.”
One sticking point throughout the process has been the fact that Warren’s own son plans to play football this fall at Mississippi State, a member of the Southeastern Conference.
“In fact, you and your family personally assessed that Mississippi State and the SEC were equipped to safely care for your son and therefore you made the decision to support his continued participation,” Wednesday’s statement read. “Surely, the organization you lead is at least equipped to do the same.”
Last week, Norfolk attorney Mike Flood responded on behalf of a group of Nebraska parents and threatened legal action against the conference if documentation was not provided by noon Monday. But as of late Wednesday morning, no lawsuit has been filed.
“Regrettably, our office has not received any communication nor even a phone call from Commissioner Warren or the Big Ten Conference responsive to our legitimate requests for information,” Flood wrote Monday afternoon. “I will meet with these parents and their sons to take the next, most appropriate step. It is frustrating to me that the student athletes must — on their own dime — pay to educate professional adults about basic transparency and fairness.”