Laura Maddox won’t be sending her kids to school this fall.
For the Norfolk Public Schools parent of five, it’s too much of a risk. One of her daughters, third-grader Alanea, is immuno-compromised. The family also lives with her mother-in-law, who is at-risk because of her age.
Maddox said she believes that school isn’t safe right now, not just for her children, but for anyone.
“I know kids seem to survive COVID-19, but how are those kids going to feel when they survive it but Nana doesn’t?” Maddox said. “Or when they survive it, and (teacher) Ms. Jones doesn’t? We just can’t take that risk.”
Since NPS released its lengthy operations plan Thursday, some parents in the NPS district are juggling the pros and cons of public education during a pandemic.
But some parents aren’t as concerned — all they want is their child to start school as normally as possible come August.
Julie Mesteth, the parent of 16-year-old Dillon at Norfolk High School, said she feels getting students back in the building is the best step forward.
“I’m glad they will be back in the classroom like regular as of now,” Mesteth said. “I would rather him in school than out of school. He refuses to do anything out of school. He’s also working, so he is dealing with the public anyway; it doesn't make a difference to me. But it would be nice to leave it up to parents if they want to keep their kid home or not.”
Remote learning will be available to students only if the district reaches the severe “red” level on the COVID-19 risk dial from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD). The only other way students could receive remote learning from NPS is if they are immuno-comprised, according to the operations plan document.
The only option for parents who are uncomfortable with sending their children to school this fall is to home-school.
Maddox said while she believes the district was successful with most of its plan, she’s disappointed at these remote learning guidelines. Even though she wouldn’t choose it, remote learning does have countless perks besides its curriculum, such as skilled teachers and resources for special education.
“I think that parents should have the option to protect their kids without needing specific consent,” Maddox said. “I know there are a lot of families that would prefer to have the help of teachers and educators at the school system. I think I will miss out on a lot of resources. (Alanea) will suffer to some degree because I’m not well-versed in special education.”
Maddox, who also will be going to nursing school at Northeast this fall, said the remote learning model has many flaws.
“I don’t think a child can learn sitting in front of a screen for eight hours a day,” she said. “I’m unclear about the level of interaction students will have with the teacher in the classroom. In addition, there’s no way that with my own school and work schedule, my children would even be able to log on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday.”
Angel Lackey, an NPS mother of two, said remote learning was the biggest issue with her 9-year-old son Jacob this past spring.
It was hard for him to be motivated to do his schoolwork after school buildings closed March 13. No new information was introduced, and it was mainly enrichment activities.
“He doesn’t want to really put forth the effort with online learning,” Lackey said. “I’m scared, but I also don’t think this virus is going to go anywhere and he still needs to learn. I am not a teacher. He needs a teacher.”
NPS did send out a parent survey in June to collect feedback about remote learning. Administrators are still perfecting the model to improve factors like motivation and internet connection. The district will be renting out Wi-Fi hotspots to at least junior high and high school students who need them.
Hannah Blomstedt’s main concern for the school year is COVID-19 spread, she said.
The Norfolk parent also has chosen to home-school her first-grader, Carl.
“We’ve struggled a lot with this decision because he hasn’t been around other kids his age and we really want him to have that social aspect, but my husband is high-risk and I’m currently pregnant,” she said. “ But even though the plan at NPS won’t work for my family, I applaud them for the plan they have in place.”
As of right now, masks won’t be required for students at NPS as long as the district stays in the moderate “yellow” COVID-19 risk level.
Lackey has been teaching her kids, Jacob and 4-year-old Michael Jr., how to wear masks in public and wash hands regularly, she said. Both of them will wear masks in school, no matter the risk level.
Mesteth said she’s going to leave the decision whether to wear a mask up to her son, Dillon.
Maddox said that even with masks and other protocols, she feels home-schooling is the safest and best option, even though it won’t be easy with a full load of classes herself.
“I think it’s safe when you can properly social distance; I don’t think an indoor school is safe,” she said. “Home-schooling one kid is different than all four of them, but I would rather do that than attend funerals.”