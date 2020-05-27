The Heritage of Bel-Air skilled nursing facility hosted the first Honk & Wave Drive-by Parade on Tuesday night.
Heritage of Bel-Air staff came up with the idea of allowing residents’ families to drive through the parking lot, showing off signs and decorating cars to provide entertainment for the residents in the nursing home.
"I think it went well. I was surprised with how many cars there were, that was awesome," said Katie Frederick, Heritage of Bel-Air administrator. "I'm hoping it will grow each time as people keep talking about it."
Family members drove around the Heritage of Bel-Air circle for about 20 minutes, as they were able to wave, honk their horns and say "hi" to one another.
"We keep trying to find ways to brighten their days," Frederick said. "We have a perfect spot for a parade, and it gets everyone out to enjoy the weather."
The parade allowed families to be close together without having a window between them and being as close as they could, while they continued to follow social distancing guidelines.
"This is a fun way to reconnect with their loved ones," said Trisha Benton, Heritage of Bel-Air public relations coordinator. "Our facility has been in a lockdown from visitors for the past 2½ months. We're trying to think outside of the box of different ways that residents and their families can connect during this time."
The Norfolk Fire Division even jumped in the parade and participated by honking the fire truck's loud horn.
Heritage of Bel-Air will have another parade at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday night this week. Then a few more are planned for next week from June 2 to June 4.
The fire division will be back and even the American Legion Riders will lead out the parade a few nights.
If the Honk & Wave Drive-by Parade continues to be successful, Heritage of Bel-Air would be open to doing more parades in the future.
"We will see how it goes and see what kind of response we have," Benton said. "We are always going to be looking for ways to keep our residents engaged with their families."