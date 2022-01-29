The Panthers boys wrestling team scored 143 points to finish second behind champion Grand Island (186.5) in the Norfolk Wrestling Invitational Saturday, while the girls squad totaled 51 points to tie with Fremont for third place.
“We had a quality tournament here today, with four of the top 10 teams in Class A, so we knew it was going to come down to the wire–which guys finished in the finals, which teams got those bonus points,” Norfolk boys coach Justin Grey said. “For us to be down two of our varsity guys and wrestling against other teams with full lineups, I thought we wrestled pretty well.”
The Panthers had six wrestlers make it into the finals, but only Hudson Waldow–a 5-0 decision at 160 pounds–and Jacob Licking–a first period pin at 152–came away with championships.
“I’m not real happy about how we finished the finals matches; we had six in the finals and came up with two champions,” Grey said. “I thought (Jackson) Bos could have won his match (1-0 loss at 220 pounds); he was up against a ranked kid, a quality kid, but we’ve been working so hard we expect to win those tight matches.”
“Brayden (Heffner) was 3-1 against (Titus) Richardson of Fremont, but he was (sick) after his last match,” he said. “So it was like, do what send him out there and take a loss or a possible risk of injury–we’re just trying to get healthy for state duals next weekend, so that’s our focus now.”
Dylan Busch lost 7-0 in his 145-pound match against Tyler Salpas of Grand Island, and Kayden Kettler dropped a 6-3 decision to Rylee Iburg of Columbus at 182.
“I thought our guys battled well today with some good competition,” Grey said. “We just can’t be satisfied; we’ve got to keep working hard and take care of some things that we wrote down today that we’ve really got to pay attention to.”
Norfolk also picked up third-place finishes from Gavin Van Driel in the 132-pound match and Devan Schmit at 138, along with fourth-place points by Ryder Kahny (106), Jaeden Thompson (170), and Rylee Hammer (195).
“All in all, not a bad day,” Grey said. “But I still think we could have done better.”
Waldow said that his championship, since it was his first time wrestling in the Norfolk Invite, was special.
“Last year I didn’t make varsity, so I didn’t get to wrestle at this tournament,” Waldow said. “Today I had a decent kid in my first match that I pinned, then had a 170-pounder in my second match that came down to ‘60 that I beat by one point, and then my last match was a guy ranked above me that I beat 5-0.”
“I went in knowing I had nothing to lose since he was ranked above me,” he said. “I got my first takedown and went from there, looking for the next point, so I beat him with two takedowns and an escape.”
Licking, as a junior, had finished second as a freshman in the invite but, since last year’s invitational was re-formatted as a duals competition, earned his first outright championship on Saturday with a first-period pin in the final.
“It felt good to get it at home in front of my home crowd,” Licking said. “The first match was an easier one, although I split my head open just above my eye, then had a Columbus kid who’s always pretty tough because he stays in good position. The final was a Grand Island kid who is ranked in the state, so it was good to get a nice win over him.”
“I shot in on a double, he kind of down-blocked a little bit, so I went up and got double-unders and tossed him to his back,” he said. “We’re feeling pretty confident going into next week’s duals. Second place (in the invite) isn’t usually where we are. We had a couple people not wrestling today, but when we’re all feeling healthy, we’re definitely one of the best teams in the state.”
In girls action, Norfolk’s Lesly Rodriguez came out on top of her round-robin competition in the 138 class, while Jazmin Haller (114) and Ryllee Hoppe (132) picked up second-place finishes. Divina Torres (100), Tiearra Pollard (120), and Victoria Maxey (126) all earned fourth place, while Casey Koch was fifth at 145.
“We lost some tough ones, some close ones–we did some things that Norfolk doesn’t usually do, some technique things were sloppy,” Panthers girls coach Jeremy Eusterwiemann said. “I thought we fought hard and battled through some adversity. The competition was very good, and it was a really good test for us to get ready for districts next week.”
“We didn’t have a champion, but Ryllee (Hoppe) had a tough match in the final and got second,” he said. “Jazmin (Haller) has come a long ways; she battled today–her bracket was really tough–and she lost a couple really close matches to a couple of really tough girls when the match came down to the end.”
Next action for the Norfolk boys is the state dual tournament on Saturday at Kearney, while the girls team will head to Nebraska City to compete in district competition on Friday and Saturday.
BOYS TEAM SCORES: 1. Grand Island, 186.5; 2. Norfolk, 165; 3. Columbus, 140; 4. Omaha Westside, 96; 5. Millard North, 71; 6. Fremont, 57; 7. Bellevue East, 47.5; 8. Lincoln Northeast, 28.
Boys Individual Results (Champion and Norfolk finishes):
106: 1. Brenyn Delano, COL; 4. Ryder Kahny, N. 113: 1. Javier Pedro, GI. 120: 1. Blake Cerny, COL. 126: 1. Ein Obermiller, GI. 132: 1. Caydn Kucera, COL; 3. Gavin Van Driel, N. 138: 1. Garrett Grice, BE; 3. Devan Schmit, N. 145: 1. Tyler Salpas, GI; 2. Dylan Busch, N. 152: 1. Jacob Licking, N. 160: 1. Hudson Waldow, N. 170: 1. Brian Petry, MN; 4. Jaeden Thompson, N. 182: 1. Rylee Iburg, COL; 2. Kayden Kettler, N. 195: 1. Liam Blaser, COL; 4. Rylee Hammer, N. 220: 1. Cole Haberman, OW; 2. Jackson Bos, N. HWT: 1. Titus Richardson, FRE; 2. Brayden Heffner, N.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: 1.South Sioux City, 91; 2. Papillon-LaVista, 76; 3. Fremont, 51; 3. Norfolk, 51; 5. Omaha Westside, 31; 6. Millard North, 19; 7. Columbus, 18.
Girls Individual Results (Champion and Norfolk finishes):
100: 1. Kyra Gonzales, FRE; 4. Divina Torres, N. 107: 1. Koral Carrillo-Pan, SSC. 114: 1. Talia Astorino, PLV; 2. Jazmin Haller, N. 120: 1. Jamelah Taylor, PPL; 4. Tiearra Pollard, N. 126: 1. Regan Rosseter, OW; 4. Victoria Maxey, N. 132: 1. Jenna Secord, PLV; 2. Rylee Hoppe, N. 138: 1. Lesly Rodriguez, N. 145: 1. Emma Stice, PLV; 5. Casey Koch, N. 152: 1. Lesly Hernandez, COL. 165: 1. Piper Zatechka, OW. 185: 1. Jackie Zamora, SSC. 235: 1. Melissa De La Torre, SSC.