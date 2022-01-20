Norfolk High swimming and diving coach David Nelson sent some weary Panthers into the pool in the team’s final home dual of the season against Kearney Thursday.
Regardless of the fatigue factor, the Norfolk girls earned a 101-84 win over the Bearcats to maintain an undefeated 5-0 dual record, while a short-handed boys squad couldn’t keep pace with Kearney, losing 114-67–the team’s first dual loss of the season.
The Panthers also haven’t had a home dual meet since December, so “it was a different feeling getting back into it,” according to Nelson.
“It’s a long season, and we’re swimming really tired right now–I could tell there was a lot of fatigue,” Nelson said. “The plan that we want to swim fast at the end of the year is always the goal in mind, and our kids get that, and they’re working hard toward that goal.”
“Every coach does different ways of training and has their own opinion on that, but we want our end result (at state) to be the biggest thing,” he said. “What I love about this sport of swimming is teaching these kids about work ethic and training to the end, that you have to be patient, that it’s a process which is really important.”
Two of the Norfolk swimmers that competed Thursday represent the opposite ends of their respective Panthers team’s spectrum–senior Joslyn Jacobs and freshman Teagan Cleveland.
“I normally do breaststroke, but this year I’ve switched to backstroke because of the people that we have this year,” Jacobs said. “I haven’t done backstroke since I was like 11 (years old) for one of my main events, so it was a change, but being able to practice it and work on things and make my 50 in the relay better really helps, and really helps the team.”
Jacobs won the 100 backstroke on Thursday and paced the 200 medley relay to a victory, but she also won the 50 freestyle and helped the Panthers’ 400 freestyle relay win the final event of the dual.
“I normally don’t do the 50 freestyle, so that was pretty fun, and I went 25.8,” Jacobs said. “My turns could have been better in the 100 backstroke, but I went a 1:01.34 and my fastest is a :59–which is pretty surprising.”
Although Jacobs described the dual as “a really fun day,” she added that she’s noticed how being a senior has changed her viewpoint.
“With this being our last home meet, the energy level was higher,” Jacobs said. “It’s weird being a senior, because as an underclassmen it’s like ‘I’ve got a few more years,’ so you don’t take in the special moments.”
Jacobs does have more years of swimming to look forward to when her career with the Panthers ends, though–she’ll be competing for the University of Nebraska–Omaha.
“That takes the stress and pressure off, knowing that I have another four years at UNO,” she said. “But it’s still sad, even though it’ll be a good change.”
Jacobs said that her girls team has been working especially hard the past two weeks in preparation for the final push of the season toward the state meet.
“We know in the long run the hard work is going to help us at state,” Jacobs said. “We have to just wait for our time to taper and know that the process is going to work going into state. Even though we don’t have the depth on our girls team, we have the power.”
“Going into state I have to keep in mind that it’s my last year, that I have to put it all out there–leave it all in the pool,” she said. “I think the medley relay can get into the top eight, which would be fun for the girls, and I’m hoping that I can finish in the top three of the 200 individual medley–because last year I placed third–and also the top three in the 100 backstroke or breaststroke, although I’m not sure which one I’ll do.”
Nelson described Jacobs as Norfolk’s highest returning point winner at the state meet–with third-place individual finishes in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, even though she was injured–but still isn’t sure what individual events she’ll compete in this year.
“She’s stepped up and swam some different events; her 100 breaststroke is her best event, but her 100 backstroke has gotten so much better that she’s ranked in the top five,” Nelson said. “The problem is those two events are right next to each other (in event order), so we still don’t know what events we’re going to do. Either way, her veteran experience is going to lead our girls team, which is in the mix to finish in the top 10.”
Nelson felt that his boys team competed well against a solid Kearney squad which, he added, the Panthers have done all season.
“To be 4-1 with a team of just 12 boys is pretty impressive,” Nelson said. “We’ve had some really good duals where we beat out Grand Island and Fremont at the last relay, so I’m really pleased with how our boys have done with our numbers.”
Cleveland, a freshman on the Norfolk boys squad who grew up swimming in the YMCA Aquajet program, is getting his first taste of in-person high school swimming competition, but his parents provided the interest in the sport.
“Both of my parents–Nick and Renee–swam at Norfolk back when they were in high school,” Cleveland said. “They knew what they were doing, and they helped me get better in swimming.”
Nelson said Renee (Ott) was the first Wisner student to swim for Norfolk High under a cooperative agreement between the schools, a co-op which now provides Jacobs with her opportunity to compete in the sport for the Panthers.
“His family–his parents and his uncles, Brandon and Cody–were all successful competitive swimmers, so he’s carrying on that tradition,” Nelson said. “He’s a freshman, still trying to learn how to train at a higher level, but we’re looking forward to him doing some things in the future.”
“He’s on some of our relays that will be swimming at state,” he said. “He’s a key part of those relays, probably our second-strongest swimmer right now. He’ll be a big part of the future of this very young Norfolk boys team.”
Cleveland said he was satisfied with his performance during the dual with Kearney.
“I thought I had a good day–I dropped time in my 100 freestyle, and I didn’t gain much time in my other events,” Cleveland said. “The seniors and the other upperclassmen have been helping me, and the other teams are good–it’s just a good environment.”
“I’m trying to make an automatic time (state qualifying) in the 100 butterfly,” he said. “I’ve been close in that; I have a ‘secondary’ (alternate qualifying time) already, and I do all the relays.”
Other individuals that Nelson cited as having noteworthy performances against the Bearcats included Tim Spray, who swam a 100 backstroke in :59, which is close to being among Norfolk High School’s top 10 in that event.
“He’s been one of our main swimmers on the boys team who is close to qualifying for state,” Nelson said. “So he had a really good swim.”
“Adeline Olberding had a great 500 freestyle, but we’re still trying to decide what events she’s going to swim,” he said. “Kearney was a pretty competitive team for our girls, so we put some kids in their strongest events, but not all. Today was just a stepping stone.”
Girls division
Norfolk 101, Kearney 84
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk, (Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Isabel Calvillo, Adeline Olberding), 1:59.23. 200 freestyle: 1. Maggie Waddington, NOR, 2:08.21. 200 Individual medley 1. A. Olberding, NOR, 2:26.60. 50 freestyle: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 25.86. Diving: 1. Olivia Paysen, KEA, 140.20; 2. Landry Waddingham, NOR, 134.95. 100 butterfly: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 1:02.72.
100 freestyle: 1. Waddington, NOR, 58.48. 500 freestyle: 1.A. Olberding, NOR, 5:43.09. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk, (Waddington, Sierra Rader, E. Olberding, A. Olberding), 1:46.71. 100 backstroke: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 1:01.34. 100 breastroke: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 1:11.55. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Jacobs, Giannah Ortez, Rader, Waddington), 3:58.15.
Boys division
Kearney 114, Norfolk 67
200-medley relay: 1. Kearney (Ethan Kinney, Logan Arnold, Alex Eifert, Zeb Black), 1:43.93; 2. Norfolk (Tim Spray, Emmett Haake, Teagan Cleveland, Nathan Filipi), 1:52.22. 200 freestyle: 1. Ethan, KEA, 1:54.53; 2. Cleveland, NOR, 1:59.59. 200 individual medley: 1. Logan, KEA, 2:09.77; Spray, NOR, 2:12.93. 50 freestyle: 1. Russell Dietz, KEA, 23.45; 2. Filipi, NOR, 25.82. Diving: 1. Ben Knoell, KEA, 235.70; 2. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 194.70. 100 butterfly: 1. Aiden Grierson, KEA, 56.88; 2. Trey Foecking, NOR, 1:06.22.
100 freestyle: 1. Eifert, KEA, 52.76; 2. Cleveland, NOR, 54.30. 500 freestyle: 1. Kinney, KEA, 5:14.60; 2. Peyton Flohr, NOR, 5:51.87. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Kearney (Arnold, Dietz, Black, Kinney), 1:32.49; 2. Norfolk (Cleveland, Foecking, Filipi, Spray), 1:38.38. 100 backstroke: 1. Spray, NOR, 59.51. 100 breastroke: 1. Arnold, KEA, 1:06.43; 2. Haake, NOR, 1:15.16. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Kearney (Eifert, Aiden Grierson, Andrew Walsh, Dietz), 3:36.72; 2. Norfolk (Foecking, Haake, Owen Ash, Flohr), 3:51.33.