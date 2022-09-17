Panthers wrap up delayed victory over Fremont

Roughly 19 hours after Norfolk’s football game against Fremont was suspended due to repeated lightning strikes within 10 miles of Veterans Memorial Field, the two teams returned to the field to finish out the contest’s final 10 minutes and 24 seconds of play.
When the stoppage occurred on Thursday night, Fremont had just scored a touchdown on a fourth-and-8 pass play from quarterback Hudson Cunnings to his favorite receiver Jackson Cyza, then Dylan Hart added the PAT to create a 7-7 tie.
Norfolk’s Chris Koozer said that he had rousted the Panthers early Friday morning for some important film study.
“We brought the kids in this morning to watch film, because there were some defensive things (used by Fremont) that I didn’t see coming,” Koozer said. “There were different parts of our run game and our pass game that we had to adjust.”
“We had to run way more than I wanted to; we didn’t take care of the ball as well as we usually do–we had two interceptions,” he said. “We were dropping balls that are usually caught, and we had to be reminded that we can’t throw interceptions, that punts are okay. We can survive punts with our defense, but interceptions usually turn into points.”
Neither team’s offense had been efficient on Thursday, with Norfolk totaling just 42 first-half rushing yards and 40 yards through the air, but the Tigers’ defense had a lot to do with that.
“(Fremont) did a great job against us,” Koozer said. “We need to learn from it, because it’s copycat–anybody who sees us will learn from it. We need to have answers.”
The Tigers’ offense centered on the running game on Thursday as well. Fremont accumulated 111 rushing yards on 20 attempts in the first half and had managed just 39 yards in the passing game–but, likewise, Norfolk’s defensive effort was responsible for those numbers.
“We had gotten away from what we do best, so we kind of went back to our old ways,” Koozer said. “Coach (Matt) Skiff and the defensive coaches really did a great job with that and having a defensive game plan. When I watched (Fremont) on film Jackson Cyza is catching deep passes, Brooks Eyler is breaking long runs, and their quarterback–Hudson Cunnings–is making long runs and completing long passes.”
On Thursday, the Panthers’ defense had caused a Fremont fumble on the Tigers’ second play of the game–with Sam Zaueta recovering–setting up the Norfolk offense on the Fremont 22-yard line.
Four plays later, on first-and-goal quarterback Kaden Ternus dropped off a pass to Hudson Waldow sliding out of the backfield for a seven-yard touchdown reception and, after Jacob Licking’s PAT kick, a 7-0 lead that lasted until Fremont’s tying effort early in the fourth quarter.
The impact of the respective defenses to that point included interceptions by Norfolk’s Licking and Isaac Rezac, to go along with the fumble recovery and, for Fremont, an interception of Ternus by Cyza as well as tackles for loss and sacks by both squads.
The Panthers had also seen a 33-yard field goal try go awry due to an errant snap that denied additional points late in the third period.
As play resumed on Friday, Norfolk turned the ball over on its second offensive play when Cyza snared another Ternus aerial, but the Panthers’ defense responded by allowing one first down before forcing a Fremont punt.
The Tigers weren’t sharp early on–committing a motion penalty on their first offensive possession, then jumping offsides twice during Norfolk’s drive along with committing a facemask penalty–although the Panthers’ drive ended at midfield with a punt.
That punt, however, pinned Fremont inside their own 15-yard line, a circumstance which produced Norfolk’s game-winning points.
On fourth-and-5 from the Tigers’ own 18, an errant center-snap sailed over the hands of punter Ben Avalos and through the end zone. The resulting safety, with 2:16 remaining in the game, became the Panthers’ 9-7 margin of victory.
Norfolk’s ensuing possession, which was marred by back-to-back motion penalties, resulted in a punt.
Fremont’s final possession included a sack of Cunnings by Zazueta and three incomplete passes–the last, on fourth-and-18, broken up by Licking.
“This was a weird experience, getting the game canceled last night and having to come in this morning at 6 a.m. to watch film,” Licking said. “It was an early morning, but we got to see what we were going to do today, and we got it done. We’ll go into next week with a little more confidence.”
“That was probably our worst offensive game all season,” he said. “But the defense played great. We worked a lot on defense last week.”
With the win, Norfolk improves to 3-1 on the season, while the Tigers slip to 1-4.
Next up for the Panthers is a trip to Omaha on Friday to face top-ranked Omaha Westside.
“Westside is No. 1-ranked for a reason,” Koozer said. “We’re going to have to put a lot of things together going against them; they’re absolutely loaded, and they’re very well-coached. I told the kids that we just need to keep getting better.”
Fremont (1-4) 0 0 0 7 – 7
Norfolk (3-1) 7 0 0 2 – 9
Scoring summary
First quarter
N: Hudson Waldow 7 pass from Kaden Ternus (Jacob Licking kick), 9:45.
Fourth quarter
F: Jackson Cyza 11 pass from Hudson Cunnings (Dylan Hart kick), 10:24.
N: Safety, ball snapped through end zone, 2:16.