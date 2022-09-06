The Hastings Tigers provided the Norfolk High tennis team with a challenge in the Panthers’ first dual of the season Tuesday afternoon.
Norfolk, however, was able to rise to the occasion–taking 4 of 6 singles matches and 2 of 3 doubles competitions to win the dual 6-3.
“Although we won this dual, I want to tip my hat to the Hastings Tigers,” Panthers coach Kelly Krueger said. “They have new coaches this year, and their boys have responded extremely well. As a team they are much improved from last year.”
Michael Foster and Alex Bauer, Norfolk’s No. 1 and 2 singles players, both won their matches by scores of 8-1, but the Panthers’ discovered that wins were much harder to come by in the other four singles match-ups.
Taylem Hinze (8-1) and Drake Dieter (8-6) garnered wins in No. 4 and No. 5 singles, but Nick Speidel (No. 3) and Max Heppner (No. 6) both lost their matches by the score of 8-4.
In doubles, Hinze and Speidel lost to Grave and Hafter at No. 1 by an 8-5 score, but Bauer and Layton Planer defeated Zimmerman and Hafer of Hastings 9-8 (7-1), while Foster teamed up with Dieter for an 8-0 win over Jacob Strand-Giesdal and Parker Ablott in the No. 3 match.
“Hastings was very competitive in doubles, and besides my top two singles players, we split the other four single matches,” Krueger said.
Foster, who won his No. 1 singles match, was a transfer to Norfolk High School a year ago from Arizona where he was primarily a doubles player.
After playing doubles for the Panthers last year, the senior has made the switch to singles where he has accumulated an 8-2 record with an arsenal that includes powerful groundstrokes and an attacking serve–including confidence in a second serve that doesn’t lose much of its velocity.
“On his second serve Michael switches his grip just a little bit to put a little spin on it; the motion looks the same and the ball comes with about the same velocity, but the spin causes the ball to dip down a little,” Krueger said. “He played doubles last year with that same aggressive style, but he really hasn’t played singles much before this year.”
Krueger added, though, that Foster has made the switch from doubles and “is playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
“He believes in his strategy; he plays aggressively which is what the best singles players do and can adjust his game if need be,” Krueger said.
Foster said that coming to Norfolk his junior year was special because “we had a lot of good players and it was a fun year because we did pretty well as a team.”
“This year I get to be top dog and get to play No. 1,” Foster said. “I’m not really a singles guy, I prefer doubles, but I’m excited. This year will get me a lot better, and I’m hoping to play a little bit of college tennis.”
Foster said that what he’s learned already about singles is the “need to be more patient, which I’ve definitely learned so far.”
“Today, at first, I was just kind of banging it, just hitting it hard, but I wasn’t really in it mentally at the beginning,” Foster said. “So I just slowed down a little bit and played more consistent. Once I got two or three solid deep balls, the pace and the depth was just too much for (my opponent).”
Despite the closely-contested matches, Krueger said the Panthers played at a high level and showed they’ve made progress remaining focused on making shots that extend the point.
“Overall, I was pleased with our level of play today. Our confidence is slowly growing that we can get in long rallies and win those points,” Krueger said. “We did that at times today and that needs to be our focus–to stretch out the points. We want to learn to be aggressive when
it is warranted, but be conservative to slow the point down and start over if that is the better strategy.”
The Panthers will face stiff competition on Saturday and Monday, which will provide Krueger and his players to evaluate the progress they’ve made to this point in the season, along with identifying any necessary adjustments that need to be made.
“On Saturday and Monday we’ll kind of see where we’re at,” Krueger said. “We’ll see the ‘upper tier’ players at both the Fremont and Lincoln East invites.”
Varsity Singles: #1. Michael Foster (N) def. Ben Hafer, (H) 8-1; #2. Alex Bauer (N) def. Jackson Graves (H) 8-1; # 3 Parker Abblott (H) def. Nick Speidel (N) 8-4; #4. Taylem Hinze (N) def. Alex Hafer (H) 8-1; #5. Drake Dieter (N) def. Jacob Strand-Giesdal (H) 8-6; #6. Ethan Zimmerman (H) def. Max Heppner (N) 8-4.
Varsity Doubles: #1. Grave, Hafer (H) def. Hinze, Speidel (N) 8-5; #2. Bauer, Layton Planer (N) def. Zimmerman, Hafer (H) 9-8 (7-1); #3. Foster, Dieter (N) def. Strand-Giesdal, Ablott (H) 8-0.