Panthers win District A-1 play-in game

The Norfolk High boys won their last home game of the 2019-20 season Friday night--a Class A District A-1 play-in game against Lincoln High--and produced their largest point total of the season in the process.
The Panthers downed the 3-19 Links 84-72--Norfolk’s third win of the season against Lincoln High--and now, for the second-straight season, will travel to play top-seeded Bellevue West. This year’s Thunderbirds are 19-3 and currently ranked No. 3 in Class A.
“In the post-season you want to win and advance; we did a lot of good things offensively,” Norfolk coach Tony Siske said. “We had a tough time keeping ourselves in front of them defensively.”
“We did what we hoped to offensively; they switched screens and I thought our movement was really really good,” he said. “We created some confusion for them and got guys slipping to the basket, got them spread out and then attacked off the dribble.”
A large part of that 84-point production came from senior Cameron Eisenhauer, who contributed 33 points with just nine of those coming from beyond the arc. The senior made 11 of 21 field goal attempts, added 8 of 10 free throw chances, and pulled down 10 rebounds.
“Cameron played well; he had that look in his eye before the game, and I had a hunch that he was going to have a night,” Siske said. “Our first dead ball we ran a set (for him) where we wanted to isolate him, and he attacked the basket and got one. We went back to that set three or four times, and I think he scored every time.”
Another senior, Tyson Stelling, finished with 16 points, while sophomore Kallan Herman chipped in 21 points and Isaac Heimes, a junior, added 10 for the Panthers, now 8-16 on the season.
With the help of nine of Eisenhauer’s points, along with a pair of Herman 3s, Norfolk ended the first quarter--which featured four tie scores and five lead changes--with an 18-15 advantage.
But Lincoln High would hold only one more lead after consecutive 3s by Ja Reese Lott-Buzby and Jaxson Barber to open the second quarter had the Links up briefly at 21-20 before back-to-back baskets by Eisenhauer returned the Panthers to the lead.
Norfolk made a sizzling 11 of 12 field goal tries in the second period and, after beating the buzzer with a 3 to end the first quarter, Eisenhauer added another 3 to end the half with Norfolk ahead 44-30.
That lead ballooned to 21 points midway through the third period, and Lincoln High would get no closer than eight points--which occurred with 40 seconds left to play on a Barber 3--before the Panthers secured the 84-72 win.
Norfolk made 27 of 47 field goal attempts (57 percent) in the game, including 6 of 13 3-point tries, and also converted 24 of 29 free throw chances.
Barber finished the game with 31 points for the Links. Davis Buchanan and Lott-Buzby totaled 15 and 10 points, respectively.
“It was obviously our last home game no matter what happens, so I’m happy for our seniors to be able to end their careers at home with a win like that,” Siske said.
Last season, in the district final, Norfolk lost to top-ranked Bellevue West 55-50, and Siske said he’s hoping his team will compete in a similar fashion this time around.
“Last year I think with 52 seconds left, down one, we had a 3 rattle out that was halfway down; I would have liked to see what would have happened if that went down,” Siske said. “Our kids mentioned it--I didn’t have to--that, hey, let’s go get it this year; we didn’t quite get it done last year.”
Boys Class A-1 district
Lincoln High 15 15 17 25 -- 72
Norfolk 18 26 18 22 -- 84
Lincoln High (3-19): Andrew Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, Davis Buchanan 6-12 0-0 15, Ja Reese Lott-Buzby 4-8 0-0 11, Jaxson Barber 10-21 6-7 31, Antonio Murrillo 2-5 1-2 5, Broderrick Estrada 2-5 0-0 4, Brynn Bradley 0-0 1-2 1, Isaac Montgomery 0-1 1-2 1, Bryson Faines 1-1 2-3 4. Totals: 24-54 11-16 72.
Norfolk (8-16): Gage Dohren 1-1 0-0 2, Isaac Heimes 3-6 4-6 10, Kallan Herman 4-9 10-10 21, Tyson Stelling 8-10 0-0 16, Berkly Brummond 0-0 2-2 2, Cameron Eisenhauer 11-21 8-10 33. Totals: 27-47 24-29 84.