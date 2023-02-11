Norfolk High School hosted the Class A-4 district wrestling tournament on Saturday, and the Norfolk wrestling team provided the home crowd with plenty to cheer about.
Sparked by six individual champions, the Panthers won the team crown over Papillion-LaVista and six other contenders and qualified 12 wrestlers for next week’s state wrestling competition in Omaha.
Gavin Van Driel pinned Creighton Prep’s Victor Kaminski in the 138-pound match to earn the Panthers’ first individual title of the day, followed by Dylan Busch’s pin of Jordan Juma of Omaha Bryan at 152.
At 160, Jake Licking defeated Pierce Johnson of Prep by way of a 9-0 major decision before teammate Hudson Waldow pinned his 170-pound opponent Adam Bates, of Omaha Central.
Kayden Kettler and Jackson Bos wrapped up Norfolk’s championship entries with pins at 195 and 220, respectively, both defeating Papillion-LaVista wrestlers.
Panthers coach Justin Grey, who was voted “district coach of the year” by the head coaches of the eight-team district field, said “the sweetest thing about winning this district is getting revenge on Papio.”
“That’s the team we lost to (for third- and fourth-place) at last weekend’s state dual tournament after beating them twice earlier in the year in duals,” Grey said. “I think the pressure got to our team at state duals, and we didn’t perform well after a disappointing (second round) loss to Lincoln East. For our guys to bounce back–we had pretty good practices this week and pushed them hard. I’m proud of the way they competed today.”
Norfolk also had two runner-up finishers in Ryder Kahny at 106 pounds and Calvin Empkey at 132, along with three wrestlers who battled back in the “heartbreak round” to earn a ticket to state and a chance to compete for a third- or fourth-place medal.
Chase Firenze (113), Jesus Monrroy (126), and Jaeden Thompson (182) all took advantage of the opportunity by not only qualifying for state but also winning that third-place match–which, Grey said, enhances the matchups they’ll see in the opening round at the state meet.
“That’s a testament to how hard our practices are and how tough our schedule has been,” Grey said. “I think we have the toughest schedule in Norfolk wrestling history. Starting the season against Millard South, nationally ranked and No. 1 in Class A, was a good tone-setter for what we needed to improve on and build on each week.”
Rylee Hammer, a 200-pound sophomore who has been wrestling at 285 of late for the Panthers, also made his way into a state qualifying fourth-place finish despite giving up significant weight to his opponents.
“Earlier in the year we had Rylee at 195, with Kettler at 220 and Bos at 285 for us, but when Kettler and Bos wanted to stay at their regular weights (195 and 220, respectively), Rylee didn’t have a choice–either he stayed at heavyweight or he stays on JV and doesn’t get the chance to compete,” Grey said. “So he challenged our heavyweight and beat him to get the varsity spot there.”
“Technique–that’s what he has–and courage. Nobody else in the state is doing what he’s doing,” he said. “But we’re just happy that Rylee Hammer gets to make a trip down to state with us. He qualified last year at 182, so now to qualify again as a sophomore, that’s a great experience.”
Three of Norfolk’s six champions are seniors–Busch, Kettler, and Bos–and all appreciated the opportunity to help the Panthers win the district team championship along with an individual title in their final home meet.
“I have my own little funk that I use when I wrestle. Coach Grey sometimes don’t like it, but it works for me most of the time–and it worked today,” Busch said. “Coming in I was a little nervous, but I just let it fly and had fun. I’m a decent scrambler, so I was scrambling and got him in a headlock, to his back, and then I got a (chicken) wing and pinned him. My goal was to win the district–I’ve never been a district champ–and go to state.”
For Kettler, winning an individual district title this year makes up for disappointment a year ago.
“I fell short last year at districts–I finished third–so to finish this year as a champion was my goal,” Kettler said. “I’ll be one of the one-seeds at state and will wrestle a four-seed. It’s a nice advantage, with a match to get into things with harder competition later on.”
“I was able to get the takedown right away and kept him inbounds, so I could work on my turn to get him over and pin him,” he said. “I had seen him once before at state duals last week, and I pinned him there, too, so I knew I could get the chicken wing on him, get the wrist and get him turned.”
Bos said he felt especially satisfied with his win over the opponent that, with only seconds left a week ago at state duals, got a reversal to win their match.
“His win put their team ahead in points and cost us the dual, so I was really hoping to do better and get him today, which is what I did,” Bos said. “This week at practice we had been working on being more aggressive, attacking and attacking. This is what I had been training for all week.”
“For our team to win today means everything. I’ve been dreaming of these moments since I first started wrestling in seventh grade,” he said. “I always said I wanted to make it to state, I want to be district champs, so this is even better–it’s at my own school, so this is great, everything I could have imagined.”
Class A-4 district tournament
Team results: 1. Norfolk 225, 2. Papillion-LaVista 215, 3. Omaha Bryan 135, 4. Creighton Prep 103, 5. Lincoln Southeast 86, 5. Omaha Central 86, 7. Lincoln Northeast 24, 8. Omaha Northwest 20.
Norfolk individual match results:
106: Championship match: Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan) 44-3, So. over Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 29-10, Jr. (Fall 1:34).
113: Third-place match: Chase Firenze (Norfolk) 21-17, Sr. over Saw Htoo Lay (Omaha Northwest) 15-12, So. (Fall 1:57).
120: none.
126: Third-place match: Jesus Monrroy (Norfolk) 13-12, So. over Alex Hicken (Lincoln Southeast) 11-30, Sr. (Fall 0:34).
132: Championship match: Cal Price (Papillion-LaVista) 40-4, Jr. over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 5-0).
138: Championship match: Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 31-7, Jr. over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 15-19, Sr. (Fall 2:54).
145: none.
152: Championship match: Dylan Busch (Norfolk) 33-7, Sr. over Jordan Juma (Omaha Bryan) 36-11, Jr. (Fall 1:35).
160: Championship match: Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 36-2, Sr. over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 27-11, Sr. (MD 9-0).
170: Championship match: Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 35-6, Jr. over Adam Bates (Omaha Central) 15-17, Jr. (Fall 1:54).
182: Third-place match: Jaeden Thompson (Norfolk) 31-12, So. over Fernando Gonzalez (Omaha Bryan) 24-27, Sr. (Fall 2:06).
195: Championship match: Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 39-2, Sr. over Casey Popish (Papillion-LaVista) 34-13, So. (Fall 0:59).
220: Championship match: Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 28-4, Sr. over Alex Morris (Papillion-LaVista) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
285: Third-place match: Jamison Kemp (Omaha Central) 26-4, Sr. over Rylee Hammer (Norfolk) 16-9, So. (Dec 5-2).