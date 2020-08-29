After a tough opening-night loss on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk High’s volleyball team needed a boost of confidence on Saturday.
They got it. The Panthers won two matches and lost one in their own invitational, to finish second in their pool and in a tie for third overall.
Norfolk opened the day with a victory over Yankton, before running into a veteran Lincoln High squad. The Panthers then rallied to close the day with a sweep of South Sioux City.
COVID-19 eliminated the usual cross-pool championship-, third-, fifth- and seventh-places matches, so Lincoln High and Kearney, which both finished their pools with identical 3-0 records were crowned co-champions.
“We had to make some adjustments this year, just because we want to keep everything contained, Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “But, I really appreciate the teams that take the time to make the trip up here.”
Senior outside hitter Karly Kalin, felt the two wins were vitally important. “We have a lot of new players on the team and (winning) definitely brought our confidence up.”
One of those new players is sophomore setter Carlie Streich, who is replacing three-year starter Anden Baumann. “She’s young and we could see a little bit of uncertainty (during Thursday’s match in Lincoln), so these wins help build her confidence.”
Wright-Oswald added that the players needed to come back and show themselves and future opponents what they’re capable of. “The girls just have to believe it,” the coach said.
The Panthers opened the day with an early-morning meeting against Yankton, and took care of the Gazelles 25-18, 25-19.
“We had a really good start,” Wright-Oswald said. “The girls came out ready to play and Yankton did an excellent job of pushing us.”
The Panthers then played the de facto pool championship match in the early afternoon: a 25-20, 25-14 loss. “Lincoln High has a lot of returners coming back, so you can tell their team energy, team vibe, is really good with each other,” Wright Oswald said.
The Norfolk coach complimented the Links’ scrappy play, especially on defense. “We had hits that I thought for sure were down and someone got one hand on it, got one finger on it and got the ball up.
“As a hitter, it’s hard to not get discouraged but we’ve got to continue to play until we hear a whistle.”
Wright-Oswald said her team learned a lot in that match, which is good, considering the Panthers and Links could be seeing one another several more times this season. “We’ll be analyzing that film quite a bit,” she said.
Norfolk finished the day with a convincing, 25-19, 25-20 verdict over South Sioux City.
“It was good to see the girls come out with high energy,” Wright-Oswald said. “Since we don’t have our crowds, we talked about making our own energy. We ran a couple of free-ball plays which really spices things up.”
Those included some short sets to the middles: Tessa Gall and Ali Sovereign. “(They’re) very dynamic and very effective when they can get a quick set right into their hands,” Wright-Oswald said. “We’re working on when they’re up in the air when Carlie Streich sets them the ball. That can make it difficult, reading where the blockers are, but they’re doing an excellent job.”
Kalin and Erin Schwanebek led a balanced offense with six kills each while Sovereign had five, Gall, four and Chloe Signor, three.
Streich dished out 22 assists and fired two aces. Gall, Kalin and Schwanebeck also had two aces.
The Panthers play at home again on Tuesday, when they host Heartland Athletic Conference rival Grand Island at 6:30.
Norfolk Invitational
Pool A Wins Losses
Lincoln High 3 0
Norfolk 2 1
S. Sioux City 1 2
Yankton 0 3
Results
Norfolk def. Yankton 25-18, 25-19
Lincoln High def. South Sioux City 25-15, 25-15
South Sioux City def. Yankton 25-23, 25-20
Lincoln High def. Norfolk 25-20, 25-14
Lincoln High def. Yankton 25-176, 25-21
Norfolk def. South Sioux City 25-19, 25-20
Pool B Wins Losses
Kearney 3 0
Columbus 1 2
Hastings 1 2
Bennington 1 2
Results
Columbus def. Bennington 25-21, 25-15
Kearney def. Hastings 25-20, 25-11
Kearney def. Bennington 25-9, 25-17
Hastings def. Columbus 25-23, 25-23
Bennington def. Hastings 25-18, 25-23
Kearney def. Columbus 25-16, 28-26