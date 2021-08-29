Panthers will have a new look in 2021

The Norfolk High football team’s new coach, Chris Koozer, didn’t waste any time getting involved with his squad, and he is already putting his stamp on the Panthers’ approach to the 2021 season.
“Norfolk is one of those towns that I’ve always had respect for, having coached at Grand Island Senior High for 12 years,” Koozer said. “It was kind of the right place at the right time.”
Koozer was hired in March and has been here since the end of May.
“When the state track meet was over, I drove all the way back to Sidney from Omaha, got my vehicle and the moving vans and everything, and came to Norfolk the next morning,” he said. “So I’ve been around the kids in the weight room, have done skills work, we went to the Augustana camp, did some 7-on-7 and some kicking stuff just to get to know the kids.”
Koozer said he’s already noticed that “the kids are working hard, and they care about each other and there’s a connection there.”
“Sometimes, at a big school like Grand Island, we didn’t always feel like there was a connection grades 9 through 12,” Koozer said. “That’s a big piece of it — if you can get them to care about each other and play for each other. Some teams have awesome individuals but could care less about each other or the team.”
Koozer said that the program has around 70 varsity candidates in grades 10, 11, and 12 and has a freshman class of around 45.
“My goal is to keep those numbers, because when we were good at GI we had big senior classes,” he said. “Then you don’t have to rely on those younger kids unless it’s on special teams. I’ve told the coaches that we’ve got to let those kids get used to the speed of the game.”
Koozer said a lot of the things that he brings to the Norfolk program are based upon his years at Grand Island.
“I’m doing some ‘pick and choose’ with what’s been done here; I’m kind of deep-rooted after 20 year of coaching football, and I was in GI and so much of that is in my blood,” Koozer said. “We’ll run a 4-2-5 or 3-4 defense on that side of it, but offensively I’m kind of stealing from ‘old Norfolk’ offense. When we defended (Norfolk), one of the things that gave us fits was the veer, so we’re actually going back to that, even though it hasn’t been run for a while.”
“It’s such a different (defensive) game plan, because everybody else is going spread and tossing the ball all over the place,” he said. “Sometimes you can have the same defensive game plan for multiple weeks in a row, because you’re seeing the same concepts over and over, but when all of a sudden you have to defend veer, you’re not as good at it because you haven’t seen it. That becomes a unique thing that will make Norfolk different than everybody else and gives us an identity.”
Koozer said the veer, along with solid defense, can be an equalizer when his squad is overmatched.
“Right now, we don’t have a ton of kids that can outrun all those other kids, so we want to do things that can give our kids a chance to be on the field longer offensively and dodge a lot fewer bullets on defense,” Koozer said. “If we can keep the ball longer and run some things that we have, it might give us a chance.”
“We’ll run (veer) out of the pistol, with one back or two, or even throw it out there and run bubble veer,” he said. “You can have some spread concepts and do some of the throws but have a unique run game. I want it to be stuff our kids can handle, and that they can be really comfortable with.”
Because he wants to “make sure we don’t put our defense in a bad spot, and to make sure our kids, when I call a concept, understand what’s going on,” the Panthers will huddle offensively “until they show me they know exactly what it is.”
Norfolk will not run “a ton of different plays” but will run them from various formations.
The Panthers will not two-platoon but will give players breaks with substitutions or player rotations.
“I’m treating this more like we did at GI. When we take the field, we’ll have a core of about 20-some kids, and those are the kids that need to see the field a lot,” Koozer said. “Right now, I don’t know if some of those other kids are ready, because doing that would make me dip into our sophomores, and they just aren’t ready.”
“I want them, when they finally get their opportunity, to be confident and successful,” he said. “I’m not putting them in a situation they can’t handle.”
Defensively, Koozer said the Panthers have more defensive linemen and not as many linebackers, and he believes the 4-2 or 3-4 “will allow Norfolk to handle the run better” while still being multiple enough to adjust into the 3-4 for pass coverage without having to blitz.
“We can teach kids the base reads because I, as a coach, can blitz wrong and make a guy run by a play that he would have had if I didn’t run him out of there,” Koozer said. “And now I can teach them reads to be right 97% of the time, without giving teams that deep shot or a big play.”
Since he was in charge of special teams at Grand Island, Koozer said the kicking game would be “a huge emphasis.” He wants to pressure kicks, pin teams deep on kickoffs and use special teams to create advantages by forcing teams to spend practice time preparing for the Panthers.
Now that he has become more familiar with his players, Koozer said that he doesn’t think Norfolk’s 1-8 record last year was indicative of the team’s quality.
“I feel bad for them because they were a younger team that, unfortunately, wasn’t able to win enough games to create momentum, and they just couldn’t get it going,” Koozer said. “The good thing is that a lot of young kids got playing time, which is going to help us now, and the other thing is that our strength from that group is senior linemen, so we have a chance to stay at the line of scrimmage and have a chance in those battles. We also have some good skill kids, so that mixture will give us a chance.”
Koozer mentioned various Norfolk players who have been noticeable after gaining experience last season. Quarterback Kaden Ternus has “stepped forward” during the summer after gaining experience in tough games. Running back Payson Owen played a lot as a sophomore, and Jackson Bos led the Panthers in tackles as a sophomore but also will play tight end this season. Koozer also mentioned Jake Licking, a tall receiver and kicker; several linemen, such as Brayden Heffner; as well as defensive back and receiver Cale Wacker.
Koozer also described his impression of the culture of athletics at Norfolk High.
“One of the great things is that all of the head coaches across the board, I think we’re all pulling in the same direction. As soon as the players are done with football, I’m going to be pushing them to other sports. It makes them better athletes by being in those sports,” Koozer said. “We’re already a smaller school in Class A, with smaller numbers; we don’t need to make ourselves smaller. I don’t want kids to be specialists.”
For now, the Panthers are still being evaluated, and a final depth chart is not set, but Koozer said he’s seen enough to believe that a reasonable goal is qualifying for the state playoffs.
“Realistically, if the kids play hard and stick together — and you win the games you should — you should be able to find your way into a field of 16,” he said. “You just need to play hard and stay away from the injury bug.”
Norfolk High football roster
Seniors: Cale Wacker, Taelin Baumann, Riley Ingebritson, Isaac Jimenez, Tyson Fisher, Brandon Aguirre, Brett Reestman, Isaac Saldana, Alex Jurgensen, Parker Arnold, Jonathan Kleinschmit, Brayden Heffner, Kyle Glaser, Keyton Sparks, Dylan Wedenfeld, Jacob Hoffman, Daylin Mallory.
Juniors: Kaden Ternus, Kayden Kettler, Jake Licking, Isaac Rezac, Cameron Borgmann, Brooks Reiman, Riley Schulte, Payson Owen, Dillon Santee, Cesar Martinez, Jackson Bos, Zach Cordner, Jonathan Isom, Alex Isom, Mason Dixon, Kai Mason, Evan Harper, Isaac Ferguson-Naranjo, Cole Pritchett.
Sophomores: Tanner Eisenhauer, CJ Hoffman, Adam Heinemann, Ashten Hader, Gudson Waldow, Coleson Barritt, Cohen Gallagher, Rowdy Bauer, Brendyn Luna, Austin Ferris, Caleb Schick, Kaden Chace, Daxton Dickey, Jackson Mazuch, Joel Thompson, Jose Gomez, Connor Jones, Gavin; Dixon, Braxsten Jensen, Jacob Schamp, Finley Conroy, Alan Diaz, Jarrett Carlisle, Dylan Frohberg.