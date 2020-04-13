Although wins have been hard to come by the past couple of years, the Norfolk High School baseball program sensed that the Panthers were primed for a breakthrough.
That breakthrough, unfortunately, will not happen this season after all spring activities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“More than anything, they just wanted to have an opportunity to play,” coach Brian Disch said. “Almost everybody gets opportunity to play their senior year, and unfortunately they’re not going to get that opportunity, at least in the high school season.”
Seven seniors were expected to take the field for the Panthers this season: Nolan Strand, Ryland Bates, Jared Ertzner, Sam Jagels, Brody Luhr, Colby Mrsny and Brett O’Brien.
“Honestly, when I heard the news, my stomach dropped and I thought I was going to get sick,” Mrsny said, “because honestly I felt bad for every single one of my teammates and myself included. We all put in so much work this offseason to reach our goals to prove to everyone what we are capable of.”
Bates put it more succinctly.
“It was sad,” he said. “You didn’t know about it until one day, and it just hit us. We didn’t have much of a warning, I guess. It came pretty fast. It was pretty sad.”
Strand said the whole ordeal has been unique.
“It’s been definitely a new experience not being able to do anything, like play baseball or see my friends,” he said. “It’s definitely different, but we’re getting through.”
Disch has been a part of the program for three seasons, including two as the head coach.
“As sophomores, I watched them develop into a very good JV baseball team, and then last year, be able to contribute to win 10 baseball games as juniors,” he said. “I know they had high expectations for this year. They’re a good group of kids. They would come in the offseason and get work in. They held each other accountable.”
Norfolk lost a talented crew of pitchers due to graduation last year, but the Panthers were planning to reload this season.
“I think our pitching staff had a chip on their shoulder,” Disch said. “Last year, we had four starting pitchers who were seniors who all went on to pitch college baseball somewhere. They were a very good group that set some records with strikeouts and other things on the mound.
“They wanted to show that they had an ability to go out there and throw strikes and compete and give us a chance to win some baseball games.”
Disch broke down expectations two-fold between the pitching staff and the position players.
“We lost about half of our position-player starters, so that really isn’t a whole lot because we still had half still coming back who had started and the other half who were going to fill in some of our spots that were left from (last year’s) seniors.”
What made this particularly painful to take? Most of these players opted not to participate in winter sports to further prepare themselves for baseball season.
Disch said he had drill work for hitters to help get them ready for the season, and pitching coach Sean Wetterberg focused on a throwing program to get pitchers’ arms in shape.
“It’s just disappointing that they didn’t get the opportunity to show what they’ve worked on all winter and so far this spring,” Disch said.
Because of that, the players said expectations were high for the upcoming spring.
“I think we could have had a pretty good year,” Strand said. “I feel like, this year, we could have turned things around and had a pretty successful year, in my opinion.”
“Our goal every year is to make it to the state tournament and to just see what happens there,” Mrsny said. “We honestly thought we had a good, hard-working team that would do anything to win.”
Another unique circumstance for at least some of the baseball players is that they may not be done for the year. Many of them are looking forward to the possibility of an American Legion summer season. But as of right now, national officials are urging all teams to refrain from having any meetings, practices or games until restrictions are lifted.
“I’m looking most forward to just being able to play,” Bates said. “Having the school year taken away, I’m just looking forward to getting one last season with all my friends who are my age and having a good summer season.”
“That’s what’s pulling me through this right now,” Mrsny said. “Baseball is my first love. That’s what I really want to do right now, is to play baseball with my bros and my teammates, because that’s the best thing in my life right now. I’m just holding onto that to see what’s going to happen.”
“It really does help a lot,” Strand said about knowing that there’s a chance of having a summer season. “It also helps that I’m young for my grade, so I could come back next year and play if I wanted. But hopefully it clears up to play next year.”
In the meantime, all three players who were interviewed said they’ll miss playing with this particular group.
“I’m going to miss playing with the guys on that team because I don’t know if they were playing Legion baseball this summer. I played with them for such a long time,” Mrsny said. “I’m also going to miss playing for that coaching staff that we had. They’re all good people who I admire, and I thank them for everything they did for me. They’ve been nothing but generous to all of us.”
One thing that sometimes goes unnoticed is the long bus rides to games in other cities. That was something that Bates certainly noticed, though, and he said it contributed to a more relaxed atmosphere around the program as a whole.
“I’m going to miss the bus rides, because you got to hang out with your friends and talk to the coaches,” he said. “In other sports, some of the coaches would say, ‘You guys need to be quiet and focus on the game ahead,’ In baseball, we were able to talk and hang out with your friends, which was kind of nice.”
“I’ll miss a lot of stuff,” Strand said. “I’m going to miss not wearing a Panther uniform ever again. I’m going to miss the bus rides. And I’m going to miss playing for coach Disch and coach Wetterberg.”