Sixteen wrestlers will represent Norfolk at the state tournament this week at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska School Activities Association has expanded the tournament from the usual three days to four with classes A and D competing on Wednesday and Thursday, and classes B and C on Friday and Saturday.
Therefore, 11 Norfolk High athletes will step on the mat on Wednesday while the one Lutheran High Northeast and four Norfolk Catholic grapplers will begin their quests for state medals on Friday.
Norfolk High is coming off a district championship and the Panthers are poised to make some noise in the team race.
Norfolk probably doesn’t have the firepower to contend for the title, but a top-five finish is a real possibility.
“It’s one match at a time; that’s all we can control,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “One takedown at a time and the next one after that.”
Of the 11 Norfolk qualifiers, six qualified for state a year ago — Calvin Empkey, Weston Godfrey, Jacob Licking, Joshua Licking, Austin Miller and Brayden Heffner — and all six won at least one match in Omaha.
Joshua Licking finished fourth at 152 in 2020 and is ranked No. 2 at 160 this year behind last year’s 145-pound state champion, Antrell Taylor of Millard South.
Licking, a senior, was happy to win his weight class at Saturday’s district meet but was happier with the team’s success. “The team championship is more important than my own, so it was pretty fun to get that,” he said.
“This year’s just been a super-fun ride with these guys. It’s definitely the most fun I’ve had in high school. I expect us to be super-tough, definitely a top-five contender.”
In going for a state title, Licking will be trying to become part of the first set of brothers at Norfolk High to win state championships. Caleb Licking — who now wrestles for the University of Nebraska — won state titles at 152 pounds in both 2015 and 2016.
Five other Panthers, including another Licking brother, are ranked among the state’s top six in their weight classes: Jesse Lewis, sixth at 106; Gavin Van Driel, sixth, 113; Godfrey, fourth, 132; Jacob Licking, third, 145; and Heffner, fifth, 285.
Grey is also looking for the school’s other qualifiers — Dylan Busch (126), Jake Hoffman (138) and Joel Mercado (220) — to score points.
Norfolk Catholic qualified four for the state meet, including two returners. Both Allan Olander and Francisco Mendez finished with 1-2 records at last year’s meet.
Olander (145) has been battling a knee injury but gutted out districts to qualify in fourth place.
Both Mendez (160) and Isaac Wilcox (285) are ranked sixth in their respective weight classes. Freshman 106-pounder Dominic Liess rounds out the Norfolk Catholic state tournament contingent.
“We’ll work hard to get these four guys prepared to do their best at the state meet,” Knight coach Henry Aschoff said.
Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazper Ames is ranked No. 3 at 220 pounds and will try to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish at 195.
CLASS B
Sixteen wrestlers from Northeast and North Central Nebraska will be competing in the Class B portion of the state tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Pierce has a shot at a top-five finish as coach Tyler Legate is sending six wrestlers, five of whom are ranked: Brock Bolling, fifth at 126; Jayden Coulter, fifth, 138; Ashton Schweitzer, third, 152; Michael Kruntorad, fifth, 160 and Zander Schweitzer, second, 170. Blake Bolling (132) also could score points.
Wayne also is sending six to the CHI Health Center. The Blue Devils’ 132-pounder, Reece Jaqua, is ranked fifth at 138.
And four West Point-Beemer Cadets will make the trip.