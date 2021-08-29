NHS returning starters boys tennis

Returning letter winners for Norfolk High boys tennis are Jackson Schwanebeck, Kalen Krohn, Michael Foster and Chase Carter.

 Norfolk Daily News/Dennis Meyer

Editor's Note

The following story was originally published in the 2021 Falls Sports Preview edition on Aug. 26.

Coach Kelly Krueger, in his 25th year as coach of the Norfolk High boys tennis team, described his squad’s status as pretty well-established with returning players.

“We have three seniors, all letter winners last year, and we had Michael Foster — a varsity tennis player in Arizona — transfer in,” Krueger said. “Those four are the core of our team, so I’m looking for a fifth and sixth player so we can fill our second doubles team. Those fifth and sixth spots, especially the sixth, may be a rotation for a while.”

Two of those seniors — Jackson Schwanebeck and Kalen Krohn — will occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 singles roles, respectively.

“Going into tournaments right now, Schwanebeck and Krohn will stay at the positions they played last year, all year long and at state,” Krueger said. “The third senior — Chase Carter — along with Foster, will fill the No. 1 doubles team. My No. 2 doubles team will probably be junior Alex Bauer and either Logan Bosh or Max Heppner — both juniors, or possibly sophomore Taylem Hinze. Nick Speidel is a freshman who has some tennis background.”

In terms of tennis experience among the other players on his 22-member squad, Krueger said several are relatively new to the sport — which means additional work on basics and fundamentals for those players — but with the players returning, he expects Norfolk to approach or surpass last year’s success.

The Panthers established a 5-2 varsity dual record last season, finished eighth among 12 Heartland Athletic Conference teams and 14th among 24 teams at the state tennis meet.

“We did quite well last year,” Krueger said. “This year we need to gain experience and improve daily, to be ready for the final push of the season, which are the HAC Championships and state.”

An emphasis this season, he said, has been on improving footwork, “which translates into better shot selection and better shot efficiency.”

“Practices have been good, and competition has been very spirited; these players give good effort and have an attitude and desire to get better,” Krueger said. “We want to show teams around the state that Norfolk has players that can compete and win.”

Assisting Krueger in coaching the Panthers is Kaleb Kreikemeier.

NORFOLK HIGH BOYS TENNIS ROSTER

Seniors: Chase Carter, Kalen Krohn and Jackson Schwanebeck

Juniors: Francisco Aguilar, Alex Bauer, Logan Bosh, Calvin Empkey, Michael Foster, Max Heppner, Taylem Hinze, Layton Planer and Tommy Stanton

Sophomores: Tanner Bloom, Jackson Carter, Drake Dieter, Henry Gamerl, Shaun Gustman, Jason Nunez, Trey Roberts and Timothy Spray

Freshmen: Thierry Mercer and Nick Speidel

