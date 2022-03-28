Panthers tennis team in ‘building’ process

Norfolk High tennis coach Kelly Krueger and assistant Haley Taylor have work to do — developing the young, inexperienced tennis prospects who will not only make up this year’s team, but also next year’s squad as well.
“Right now I really feel that this is the least experienced team I’ve ever had; this is about as close to a ‘rebuild’ as I’ve had,” Krueger said. “That’s based on the fact that the majority of my varsity kids will probably be juniors, but they’ve really only played one year because they lost a whole year with a canceled season.”
“One girl with experience decided not to come out due to some injury issues and another moved away, so other than one senior, most of our players will be coming up from the junior varsity and reserve teams,” he said. “There’s some ability there, but we’re still probably a year away.”
From Krueger’s perspective, that makes this season important, and its primary purpose is development of the players.
“There is potential there, but we’ve just got to get some matches and some experience,” Krueger said. “We want to develop the talent these kids have, perform as well as they can, and get ready for next year.”
Primary candidates for the two singles spots and four doubles players include senior Rylee Frohberg and juniors Kyla Robinson, Carly Streich, Sailor Cipra, Chloe Signor, Jayda Christensen and Malorie Schrader.
Robinson has the most varsity experience after playing No. 1 doubles all of last season with two different partners at invitationals and duals. Streich played varsity competition in the team’s nine duals but played in junior varsity tournaments. The other juniors experienced only JV competition.
The Panthers’ goals won’t involve trying to better last year’s 5-4 dual record or doing better than last season’s 20th place finish among Class A’s field of 31 teams — at least not right now.
“We’re spending a lot of time on fundamentals, and we’ve tried to emphasize footwork,” Krueger said. “We’ve worked on hitting the ball, good footwork, recovering to where you need to be.”
Krueger complimented his players’ effort and attitude, and he described practices as good.
“I’m seeing improvement daily,” Krueger said. “Improvement, along with good effort, attitude and sportsmanship are our goals.”
“We want to be prepared for the final push of the season — the Heartland Athletic Conference championships and state,” he said.
Norfolk High tennis roster
Senior: Rylee Frohberg.
Juniors: Kylie Backhaus, Skyler Behmer, Jayda Christensen, Sailor Cipra, Kennedy Indra, Kyla Robinson, Malorie Schrader, Chloe Signor and Carlie Streich.
Sophomores: Camdyn Bates, Mailin Bertus, Lilleah Grubb, Myranda Hansen, Danielle Martinez, Giannah Ortez, Josie Signor and Jenna Snitchler.
Freshmen: Tajia Beck, Kyra Carlsen, Helena Frey and Kaylin Thies.