There were a couple of lulls during Norfolk High’s two-game sweep of Lincoln East Tuesday night.
The first, which began in the middle of the third inning of game one, was a 20-minute lightning delay that interrupted Norfolk’s eventual 2-1 win. The second, in the middle innings of game two, was a five-run burst by the Spartans--aided by three Norfolk errors along with a couple of baserunning blunders by the Panthers--that turned Norfolk’s 7-0 lead into a more vulnerable 9-5 advantage before the Panthers closed out the sweep 12-6.
In game one Norfolk totaled a respectable seven hits against East sophomore Campbell Petrick, which was plenty since the Panthers played solid, error-free defense and pitcher Sydney Rader stayed ahead in the count--striking out seven with no walks--while East managed just two hits.
Rader also helped her own cause by contributing three of Norfolk’s hits, including an RBI single in the first inning and a double in the third, providing the baserunner--courtesy runner Ryllee Hoppe--who scored as a result of Natalia Linn’s fielder’s choice. Jade Koch also added two of the Panthers’ hits in game one.
The first game we didn’t hit the ball very well. It was like we went away from what we’ve been doing in practice and in games,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We kind of got on the girls between games and told them to go up to the plate with an approach rather than just swinging the bat.”
The Panthers responded by battering Lincoln East’s two freshmen pitchers, Abby Pinkelman and Jordan Bussey, accumulating 17 total hits--eight during the first two innings while putting seven runs on the scoreboard--while the Spartans produced only a double to left by sophomore Morgan Adams. Perhaps, according to Siedschlag, the early success resulted in “complacency.”
“In the first game we had girls going up there just hoping that the ball hits the bat,” he said. “We jumped on them right away in the second game, but then we seemed to get comfortable with that big lead. We had some baserunning errors and three errors on defense, too. Luckily, we still got some fight in the sixth inning to score some more insurance runs.”
Leading 9-6 after the Spartans added a run in the top of the sixth on an Adam’s home run, Norfolk added three of its own in the bottom half of the inning to go take a 12-6 lead into East’s final opportunity in the seventh.
The Panthers’ three runs came on RBI-singles by Ellie Schwede and Makenna Waldow as well as an RBI by Taylor Schmidt on a fielder’s choice.
East’s eight hits in the second game included doubles by Adams and Whitnee Curry, the home run by Adams, and five singles.
Among Norfolk’s 17 hits were doubles by Schmidt and Rader, along with a triple by Waldow, and home runs by Brandy Unger--who got the pitching win in game two--and Jade Koch. Several Panthers recorded multiple hits.
The sweep, which dropped East to 17-13 on the season, allowed Norfolk to improve to 16-9.
At this point in the season, defeating teams with winning records is always important in adding power points to Norfolk’s total, but Siedschlag also feels that the Panthers have more lessons to learn.
“A win is a win, but you always have things to work on,” Siedschlag said. “You can never get comfortable and can never get complacent.”
Game one
Lincoln East 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 1 2 2
Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 x -- 2 7 0
WP: Sydney Rader. LP: Campell Petrick. 2B: (N) Rader.
Game two
Lincoln East 0 0 2 0 3 1 0 -- 6 8 1
Norfolk 5 2 0 2 0 3 x -- 12 17 3
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Abby Pinkelman. 2B: (E) Whitnee Curry, Morgan Adams; (N) Taylor Schmidt, Rader. 3B: (N) Makenna Waldow. HR: (E) Adams; (N) Unger, Jade Koch.