The Norfolk High softball team came to the ballpark ready to play.
As a result, the Panthers feasted on Columbus’ pitching--banging out 22 hits and scoring 19 runs in two games--defeating the Discoverers 8-0 in five innings and 11-1 in three and a half innings Tuesday night.
“They’re 4-20; we just kind of took care of business, came out with a sense of urgency and didn’t give them a chance,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We wanted to go out there and put them away right away. You’ve got to win these games against bottom teams.”
The Discoverers’ offense never got started in either game, totaling two hits in game one against the Panthers’ pitcher Paeton Coler and managed just two more in the second game against Norfolk hurler Brandy Unger.
“Our pitchers threw a lot of strikes and didn’t walk one girl all night,” Siedschlag said.
By contrast, Norfolk, which improves to 25-7 on the season, also incorporated the long ball in both games--with three doubles and a home run in each.
“We put the ball in play, and they were hard-hit balls,” Siedschlag said. “Their pitching was not good, but you’ve still got to hit it, and the girls hit the ball well.”
As a result, the Panthers put two or more runs on the scoreboard in six of the eight innings played.
In game one Payton Schnoor, Natalia Linn, and Unger all contributed doubles while Ellie Schwede ripped a homer over the fence in dead-center field.
Emerson Waldo and Bailey Bernstrauch both drove in runs, and Taylor Schmidt added two more RBIs.
In the second game Schwede, Unger, and Coler smacked doubles and, this time, the home run came from Schmidt in the form of a two-run shot over the left field fence.
Additional game two RBIs came from Schwede, Bernstrauch, with a pair from Unger.
“I could tell right away when we got here, that the girls were focused in and wanted to take care of business,” Siedschlag said. “We’re going to need to be just as ready against Lincoln Pius X on Thursday.”
Game one
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 --0 2 3
Norfolk 1 3 0 2 2 -- 5 10 1
WP: Paeton Coler. LP: Emma Reidmiller. 2B: (N) Payton Schnoor, Brandy Unger, Natalia Linn. HR: (N) Ellie Schwede.
Game two
Columbus 0 0 0 1 0 --1 2 3
Norfolk 3 4 4 x -- 11 12 3
WP: Unger. LP: Halle Langan. 2B: (N) Schwede, Unger, Coler. HR: (N) Taylor Schmidt.