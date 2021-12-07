The undefeated Lincoln Southwest boys and girls basketball teams used size and depth to down the Panthers squads Tuesday evening and improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Silver Hawks held off a never-quit effort by the Norfolk boys to win 66-55 after Southwest pulled away from the Norfolk girls in the first period, then finished strong to beat the Panthers 50-25.
Norfolk never led in the boys contest, trailing 14-8 after the first quarter and, despite producing its best offensive output of the game in the second period with 18 points–closing to within two points twice at 18-16 and again at 25-23–still trailed 39-26 at halftime when the Silver Hawks totaled 25.
But the Panthers battled all game long, using a halfcourt zone defense to attempt to keep the Southwest size–which featured nine players on its 13-man roster listed at 6-foot 3 or taller, including six over 6-foot 5–from capitalizing inside and adding an occasional zone press to make the Silver Hawks “uncomfortable.”
“Our guys work so hard–I’m so proud of them,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “Sometimes you just can’t overcome 6-foot 5 and 6-foot 7, but we just fight, and that’s got to be our identity while we’re trying to figure out ways to be small but maximize what we’ve got offensively and defensively.”
“We’re small and inexperienced, but we’re kind of getting there a little bit,” he said. “Southwest is a top 10 team, and we came within 11.”
Shelsta described the defensive strategy as a way of keeping the Silver Hawks from getting the ball into the lane.
“They’re a driving team and we expected them to want to go inside, and they’re maybe not as great as a 3-point shooting team,” Shelsta said. “A zone defense might cause them to slow down and hesitate or be a little more stagnant on offense.”
Southwest made only eight of its 29 3-point field goal tries but, with the help of several offensive rebounds and transition layups, made 16 of 28 two-point attempts.
“We hoped the press would cause them to think about us instead of just being able to walk the ball up the floor and be comfortable,” Shelsta said. “It wasn’t all about trying to get steals, but just trying to bother them by being there.”
The Panthers set up their best opportunity for a comeback by outscoring Southwest 14-12 in the third quarter, closing to within 48-40 until the Silver Hawks’ Grant Mielak ended the period with a 3 from the corner to return the Southwest lead to double-figures at 51-40.
But four straight empty Norfolk possessions to begin the fourth, along with back-to-back 3s by Ben Hunzeker and Rylan Smith returned the Silver Hawks’ lead to 17, at 57-40.
“We missed four layups or shots inside of five-feet to start the fourth quarter,” Shelsta said. “If we make those, we’re right with them. We didn’t gain anything, but we got the shots we wanted–against their height and their length–and that’s why I’m proud of the guys, for getting the shots we wanted.”
Moments later, a basket inside by Dillon Riedmiller countered the impact of consecutive 3s by the Panthers’ Kamari Moore, and the Panthers would get no closer than the game’s final score of 66-55.
Moore led Norfolk–now 0-3–in scoring with 20 points, with Colby James contributing 10 and Jack Borgmann adding eight.
“Our guys work so hard in practice; it would be great to be able to reward them with some wins, but we’re getting better and they see it,” Shelsta said. “We don’t focus on wins although we’d love to get them. We show them through film, through our stats, our goal board, so they see the improvement. We’re getting there.”
In the girls game, pre-season top 10-ranked Southwest–which included six players 6-foot tall or taller, including 6-foot 4 backup postplayer Nya Buom–converted five steals from its zone press to create a 13-0 run and a lead of 17-5 after one quarter, then scored the first five points of the second quarter before settling for a 22-9 halftime advantage.
However, Norfolk’s man-to-man defense settled in during that second quarter and, although Southwest added a 9-0 run in the third to lead 33-14, then outscored the Panthers 17-11 in the fourth period to win 50-25, Norfolk’s defense showed potential.
“I was real proud of the way the girls fought defensively, the way they rotated in the man-to-man against athletic kids and really good post players like that,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said. “Our transition defense needs more awareness of where everybody was; we didn’t always get everybody located.”
Offensively, Norfolk made just eight of its 24 field goal attempts, while the Silver Hawks converted 20 of 49.
“Their defense–when you play that aggressive and that physical–it’s really hard to get in a good shooting rhythm because everything speeds up,” Oswald said. “It’s so hard to simulate teams that play like that because we’re not big, physical kids, so when you get against them, it’s hard to be ready for that. I thought that was a big difference, but I was proud of the way we fought.
“Only getting one day of practice between our first group of games and this one didn’t help; you usually make the biggest jump from your first group of games to the second, but we didn’t get a chance to do that,” he said. “We’ve already played two of the top 10 teams in the state; I think our practices the rest of this week will be critical for us to really take a big step.”
Erin Schwanebeck’s 10 points led Norfolk, now 0-3, in scoring.
Boys game
Lincoln Southwest 14 25 12 15 – 66
Norfolk 8 18 14 15 – 55
Lincoln Southwest (3-0): Rylan Smith 5-11 1-3 13, Bhan Buom 2-6 0-0 4, Ben Hunzeker 5-9 5-5 16, Chuck Love 2-7 0-0 5, Grant Mielak 2-8 2-2 8, Jamison Focht 1-2 0-0 2, Dillon Riedmiller 1-1 0-0 2, Lukas Helms 4-9 0-0 10, James Ahlstedt 0-1 0-0 0, Aidan Welch 2-2 2-2 6. Totals: 24-57 10-12 66.
Norfolk (0-3): Kamari Moore 6-17 5-7 20, Taelin Baumann 0-1 0-1 0, Chase Swanson 2-4 1-2 6, Tanner Eisenhauer 1-4 2-2 4, Jack Borgmann 3-6 2-2 8, Colby James 4-10 1-1 10, Devon Bader 2-5 2-4 6. Totals: 18-47 13-19 55.
Girls game
Lincoln Southwest 17 5 11 17 – 50
Norfolk 5 4 5 11 – 25
Lincoln Southwest (3-0): Aniya Seymore 3-8 0-0 7, Taryn Ling 1-3 0-0 2, Freddie Wallace 5-6 3-6 13, Nya Buom 2-3 0-0 4, Kennadi Williams 3-11 1-2 8, Brinly Christensen 4-7 2-2 11, Hayden Rathe 1-1 0-0 3, Emma Dostal 0-2 0-0 0, Trumyne Lee 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 20-49 6-10 50.
Norfolk (0-3): Tasha Eisenhauer 1-3 2-4 6, Tessa Gall 1-3 0-0 2, Abbigail Long 1-4 0-0 2, Erin Schwanebeck 2-10 4-5 10, Cameryn Skiff 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Hinrichs 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 8-24 7-10 25.