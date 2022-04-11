Norfolk High suffered through a rough day hosting the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Monday at Norfolk Country Club.
The Panthers struggled to a ninth-place finish with a 359. That was 50 shots behind Lincoln Southeast and Grand Island, which tied with a 309 with the Knights winning the championship on the first team playoff hole.
“It was definitely a struggle considering the nice weather,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “I felt we were ready to play and we got into kind of a rut early on. The boys struggled to get themselves out.”
Kosch hopes the Panthers can learn some lessons from a rough day that could pay off the rest of the season.
“You just have to take one shot at a time and not worry about what your overall score is,” he said. “You have to forget those bad holes and move on.”
Hayden Kuehner led Norfolk with an 81 to earn a medal for 14th place.
“Hayden Kuehner is playing really well,” Kosch said. “He’s a freshman and medaled in the conference, which is a nice accomplishment for him.
“The nice part is he’s not satisfied with that. He knows he can do better. So that was really neat to see.”
Kearney’s Cole Feddersen sat atop a crowded leaderboard for most of the day and finished in that position.
He fired an even par 72 to edge out Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman and Lincoln Southeast’s Thomas Bryson by one stroke. Ten other golfers were within seven strokes of Feddersen.
“I hit the ball good,” he said. “I practiced good coming in the week before, and (Sunday) we came in and got a practice round in. I got to see the front nine and I think that helped me out knowing how the course was playing and see the greens speeds.”
Feddersen said it is meaningful to win a conference championship after finishing three strokes back of first place last year on the same course.
“It’s definitely exciting and a confidence booster for the rest of the year,” he said. “I was close. I was just making some errors in my previous rounds. Today I just kind of played within myself and focused on the shot that I was hitting.”
Feddersen started on the back nine and went 1-under 35 thanks to a birdie on No. 16 to go along with eight pars.
“I didn’t have a bogey and saved a big par on 18 from about 12 feet,” he said. “I think that putt kind of boosted me. Then I made a few more big putts that pushed me forward to this win.”
HAC TOURNAMENT
Team scoring: Lincoln Southeast 309 (won on first playoff hole), Grand Island 309, Lincoln East 314, Kearney 327, Fremont 342, Lincoln Pius X 347, Lincoln Southwest 353, Columbus 356, Norfolk 359, Lincoln North Star 393, Lincoln Northeast 395, Lincoln High 512.
Individual medalists: 1. Cole Feddersen, KEA, 72; 2, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 73; 3, Thomas Bryson, LSE, 73; 4, Matt Bartek, LPX, 75; 5, Henry Kosmicki, GI, 76; 6, Gavin Gerch, LSE, 76; 7, Marcus Holling, GI, 77; 8, Ben Lemke, LE, 77; 9, Thomas Gatlin, LE, 77; 10, Jared Lehechka, GI, 78; 11, Will Topolski, LE, 78; 12, Prestin Vilai, GI, 78; 13, Ethan Dahl, LSE, 79; 14, Hayden Kuehner, NOR, 81; 15, Drake Hull, FRE, 81.
Norfolk results: Hayden Kuehner 81, Tyson Wingate 90, Gabe Claussen 92, Jacob Licking 96, Cale Wacker 98.