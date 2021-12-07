The Norfolk Panthers swimming team cruised in the first meet of the season last Thursday when they defeated South Sioux City and then the girls took first, and the boys placed second in the Hastings invite over the weekend.
On Tuesday evening in its first home dual, the Panthers kept the early season momentum going, as they came out on top over Fremont, 93-83 on the girl’s side and 88-83 in the boy’s division.
“It was a really exciting dual for us,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “I was really pleased with how they competed and how things turned out.”
The Norfolk swim team is coming into the season after having one of their best finishes in school history at the Nebraska State swim meet back in February.
The Panther girls finished in fourth place, which was the highest state finish in program history. It’s a feat that will be hard to top in the 2021-2022 season, but it’s a goal for the girls to aim for early on in the season.
“Our goal is to swim in the finals at state this year,” Norfolk’s Elsie Olberding said.
The Norfolk girls jumped out to a fast start at the YMCA in Norfolk on Tuesday, as they ended up winning eight events to Fremont’s four.
“Fremont had some talented girls on their end, but really I’m pleased with the way our girls performed,” Nelson said. “They were able to step up to the challenge and it was a good test.”
This season, Norfolk has a duo who is all too familiar with each other.
Junior Elsie Olberding and her freshman sister, Adeline, helped lead the way against Fremont in relay and individual events.
“It’s definitely different—she (Adeline) is always in my lane and it’s nice having her there because she is my biggest supporter,” Elsie Olberding said.
Elsie Olberding took first place in the 200-yard individual medley and was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team with Adeline, Joslyn Jacobs and Maggie Waddington, who finished on top with a time of 1:43.94.
Adeline Olberding was also able to finish on top individually, as she swam, a 5:53.96 in the 500-yard freestyle.
“I usually don’t swim in the 500 free but it was nice to swim in something different,” Adeline Olberding said. “I didn’t really know how to swim the 500 but it was good practice.”
Norfolk senior, Joslyn Jacobs, also had a strong showing as she finished on top in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Jacobs qualified for state in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.06.
On the boy’s side, the dual came down to the final race and it was the relay team of Teagan Cleveland, Nathan Filipi, Trey Foecking and Tim Spray, who led the team to the end in the 400-yard freestyle relay, as they finished with a time of 3:36.42.
“They worked really hard today and it was great to see them win in a dual that we weren’t sure if we were going to win,” Nelson said.
Norfolk looked to a couple of its key returners from a year ago, Tim Spray and Nathan Filipi, who both led the way in the relay races and individually for the Panthers.
Spray was also able to swim the fastest time of the night in the 100-yard freestyle, as he hit the wall with a time of 53.23.
The Norfolk girls and boys all-around were able to battle Fremont all the way until the end and get revenge from its loss from a year ago.
“It was a whole team effort—everyone pushed themselves and we are excited about the potential that is there,” Nelson said. “We’re still trying to figure out what lineup will work best and where everyone will fit.”
The Panthers will get back to work in the pool, as they will get ready to compete in the Columbus invite on Saturday.
“Columbus will probably be the first time this year that we will be seeing really good teams,” Nelson said. “We are taking it one week at a time and seeing where our team stacks up with the rest of the state. We’re still a work in progress, but I’m pleased with the work that we’ve done so far.”
Results:
Girls
Norfolk 93, Fremont 83
200 medley relay: 1. Fremont (Jane Busboom, Charlotte Vech, Ryleigh Schroeter, Elisabeth Meyer), 1:57.94; 2. Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Isabel Calvillo, Sierra Rader), 1:59.18; 200 freestyle: 1. Maggie Waddington, NOR, 2:07.37; 200 IM: 1. E. Olberding, NOR, 2:21.40; 50 freestyle: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 25.55; Diving: 1. Landry Waddingham, NOR, 132.45; 100 butterfly: 1. Jacobs, NOR, 1:01.06; 100 freestyle: 1. Waddington, NOR, 57.43; 500 freestyle: 1. Adeline Olberding, NOR, 5:53.96; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Jacobs, E. Olberding, Waddington, A. Olberding), 1:43.94; 100 backstroke: 1. Schroeter, FRE, 1:03.95; 2. E. Olberding, NOR, 1:05.60; 100 breaststroke: 1.Vech, FRE, 1:17.44; 2. A. Olberding, NOR, 1:20.12; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Fremont (Madelyn Buck, Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon, Karsen Jesse), 3:58.86; 2. Norfolk (Giannah Ortez, A. Olberding, Rader, Waddington), 3:59.40.
Boys
Norfolk 88, Fremont 83
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Tim Spray, Emmette Haake, Teagan Cleveland, Nathan Filipi), 1:53.30; 200 freestyle: 1. Connor Christ, FRE, 2:00.14; 2. Cleveland, NOR, 2:01.74; 200 IM: 1. Spray, NOR, 2:14.77; 500 freestyle: 1. Landon Lamson, FRE, 25.14; 3. Owen Ash, NOR, 29.94; Diving: Brendyn Luna, NOR, 184.45; 100 butterfly: 1. Haake, NOR, 1:03.03; 100 freestyle: 1. Spray, NOR, 53.23: 500 freestyle: 1. John Monson, FRE, 5:22.19; 2. Filipi, NOR, 5:28.66; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Fremont (Monson, Cade Arnett, Lamson, Christ), 1:38.30; 2. Norfolk (Brady Faltys, Haake, Trey Foecking, Peyton Flohr), 1:46.65; 100 backstroke: 1. Lamson, FRE, 1:02.66; 2. Faltys, NOR, 1:17.24; 100 breaststroke: 1. Monson, FRE, 1:08.80; 2. Haake, NOR, 1:12.03; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Cleveland, Filipi, Foecking, Spray), 3:36.42.