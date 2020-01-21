Panthers split with Lincoln North Star

With University of Texas coach Shaka Smart in attendance to watch Lincoln North Star Donovan Williams, a Nebraska signee who chose to re-open his recruitment, the 6-foot-5 senior made what may have been his most important play of the game--an offensive rebound.
That rebound, which occurred with just over a minute left in the game and which Williams turned into a basket from inside the lane, returned the Navigators lead to six points, at 54-48, and was instrumental in North Star’s 60-51 win over the Norfolk High boys Tuesday evening.
Earlier, after squandering a nine-point lead late in the third quarter, the Norfolk girls escaped with a 41-39 over the Gators when Anden Baumann sank two free throws with 14 seconds left.
“That offensive rebound (by Williams) on that free throw, to me, was the winning play of the game,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “That play was a ‘big boy’ play, and Donovan had a couple of those tonight. He’s a very very good basketball player. He’s still not as explosive as he was last year, because he’s still coming off of an ACL injury, so instead of going up and dunking the ball he goes up and lays it in.”
After a first quarter which saw the lead change hands on every possession ended in a 10-all tie, a 7-0 North Star run midway through the second period allowed the Navigators to enjoy a 30-25 halftime advantage. During that time, Norfolk’s offense, which found it difficult to finish at the rim, emphasized 3-point attempts, and the Panthers made 5 of 16.
“In the first half (staying in front of our man on defense) was the difference, Kwat Abdelkarim, specifically, was getting to the basket too easily,” Norfolk coach Tony Siske said. “We need to close gaps, and our help’s got to rotate quicker, but I thought the second half was better.”
North Star’s defensive game plan in the half-court involved switching all of Norfolk’s’ screens, but the Gators also extended their defense into full-court pressure in an attempt to speed up the Panthers.
The combination of the two may have been somewhat effective in hindering Norfolk’s ability to play the game at its preferred pace, but the Panthers made 17 of 44 field goal attempts (39 percent) in the game, including 9 of 25 3-point tries (36 percent).
“Their five-out set, which fits their personel perfectly since they don’t have a post, can be difficult to guard,” Quattrocchi said. “So the game plan was to ‘switch’ every single screen, and we did well, but they have so many shooters that they got open sometimes and they made shots. Overall, the defensive effort wasn’t poor--they’ve just got a lot of guys who can score.”
“(Speeding them up) was the plan; we didn’t want them to run clock,” he said. “That’s not our style to play 30 seconds of defense and five seconds of offense. I think the press we put in helped us defensively. Offensively, we settled for really questionable 3-point shots the first quarter, but we adjusted and got the ball into the paint. When we do that we can be very effective.”
Siske didn’t feel that the North Star press was a difference-maker in the game.
“We didn’t break the press and take a quick shot very often; we were able to restablish ourselves and run some offense,” Siske said. “We wanted to get the ball swung side to side; we wanted a ball-possession game.”
Norfolk stayed within reach, making enough shots to tie the game at 35-35 late in the third period on a Tyson Stelling 3 and a steal and layup by Tyler Wilson, and also held a brief 37-36 lead following a pair of Cameron Eisenhauer free throws.
Moments later, however, North Star returned the lead to eight with a 9-0 run that included a 3 by Logun Edwards off the bench, along with a three-point play and 3 by Williams, to help the Gators start the fourth quarter ahead 45-37.
“We had the ballgame where we wanted it; we had the lead in the third quarter, then a kid (Edwards) comes in off the bench and sticks a 3 to give them the lead back,” Siske said. “If he misses that, you never know, because we kind of had momentum at that time.”
Another drive and a fastbreak layup by Wilson, as well as a 3 by Kallan Herman, cut the deficit to 45-41 and, after Williams produced another three-point play, Herman answered with Norfolk’s last 3--with four minutes remaining and the Panthers down 50-47.
North Star then pulled away--keyed by Williams’ offensive rebound-putback and 4 of 6 free throw shooting--to win 60-51.
“We want to win, but I think we’re better than we were a week ago, so as long as we keep improving--that’s our ultimate goal,” Siske said. “Tonight we came out and hung with them, and they probably have one of the top three most-talented starting lineups in the state.”
Herman was the only Norfolk player in double-figures with 13 points, while Williams led North Star with 26 points. Abdelkarim added 12 points for the Navigators.
IN THE GIRLS CONTEST, Norfolk--which never trailed in the game--led 7-2 after the first quarter. North Star’s ability to stay close appeared to depend on 3-point shots. The Gators--a young team which featured no seniors on their roster--had used two before halftime to reduce a 12-point deficit to 16-10, then added two more in the third.
The Panthers, however, were not taking advantage of opportunities to put points on the scoreboard.
“Lack of ability to finish went for stretches; we’d get a good steal, push the ball in transition, but then we wouldn’t finish it in the lane or make a jumpshot,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “We didn’t shoot it very well tonight, but you’ve got to be able to play through those nights. We also turned it over too many times; we had us for 21 turnovers which is way too many possessions to give up.”
In the latter half of that third quarter the Panthers, with the help of a 10-3 run, extended their lead to 32-23 entering the game’s final eight minutes. Six of those points during that run came inside from junior postplayer Makenna Skiff.
“When Makenna catches the ball where she’s comfortable, she’s going to finish at a pretty high level,” Oswald said. “But when she’s got to move around and catch it in a different place, she’s not there yet. She just has to get comfortable catching the ball in different places.”
Early in the final quarter, Norfolk’s offense struggled--producing just one field goal on a basket inside by Hailey Kleinschmit while North Star chipped away at the lead with four free throws and baskets by Kylie Shottenkirk and Sammy Leu to trail 34-31 with just over four minutes left to play.
Late in the game, while the Panthers added another Kleinschmit field goal, the Gators managed a couple Leu free throws, a three-point play by Abigayle Krieser, and a 3 by Shottenkirk that tied the game at 39-all with two minutes remaining.
Both teams failed to capitalize on opportunities until Baumann’s free throws with 14 seconds became the winning points in the Panthers’ 41-39 win.
Oswald cited defending the opponent’s inbounds plays under the basket and defending screens as areas Norfolk will address. Twice North Star scored uncontested baskets under their own basket in the third quarter.
“We tried to switch a screen on a baseline inbounds, which we don’t do,” Oswald said. “I told the girls, especially when you’re having a night where you’re struggling offensively to put the ball in the basket, you can’t try to do something we don’t normally do.”
“We also did a very poor job of talking about screens; they were getting open shots because our communication was poor and our awareness of guarding the screener was poor,” he said. “But we’ll take the win.”
Boys game
Lincoln North Star 10 20 12 18 -- 60
Norfolk 10 15 12 14 -- 51
Lincoln North Star (8-4): Josh Brown 2-6 1-2 5, Kwat Abdelkarim 5-12 2-3 12, Donovan Williams 8-17 7-8 26, Darick Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, Duane Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Juracek 0-2 0-0 0, Logun Edwards 1-1 0-0 3, DJ McGarvie 1-1 0-0 2, Zane McGarrel 1-1 0-0 2, Jared Lopez 1-4 3-6 5. Totals: 21-47 8-12 60.
Norfolk (4-9): Gage Dohren 2-3 0-0 5, Tyler Wilson 4-4 0-1 9, Isaac Heimes 3-5 0-0 8, Kallan Herman 4-12 2-2 13, Tyson Stelling 3-8 0-0 8, Cameron Eisenhauer 1-11 5-6 7, Daydon Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-44 8-11 51.
Girls game
Lincoln North Star 2 8 13 16 -- 39
Norfolk 7 9 16 9 --41
Lincoln North Star (4-9): Saylor Schaefer 1-5 1-2 3, Dyvine Harris 1-51-6 3, Sammy Leu 1-3 4-4 6, Kylie Shottenkirk 5-14 0-0 17, Abigayle Krieser 4-10 2-3 10, Kinsley Ragland 0-1 0-0 0, Iyshia Breazile 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 13-42 8-15 39.
Norfolk (9-5): Nealy Brummond 2-6 0-0 5, Anden Baumann 2-12 4-4 9, Erin Schwanebeck 0-2 3-4 3, Karly Kalin 1-7 0-0 2, Chelsea Strom 0-2 0-2 0, Jalen Hoffman 2-5 2-3 7, Hailey Kleinschmit 2-4 4-5 8, Makenna Skiff 3-5 1-2 7. Totals: 12-42 14-20 41.