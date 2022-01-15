Both of the Norfolk High basketball teams trailed by a significant margin at halftime, but the girls squad was able to overcome the deficit and manage a 49-45 come-from-behind win in overtime over Lincoln North Star while the Norfolk boys struggled to produce offense against the Navigators’ size during a 67-39 loss.
The key to the Panthers’ victory in the girls game was resolving the North Star zone defense–which had been a problem in the first half when Norfolk made just 4 of 20 field goal attempts, even though the Gators’ 2-3 allowed penetration into the lane–and making the most of free throw chances throughout the game, but especially during the overtime.
The Panthers’ slow start allowed North Star to surge to a 11-5 lead after the first quarter and a 21-13 halftime advantage.
“We were flashing both Tessa (Gall) and Erin (Schwanebeck) into the middle. We had looks, but we just didn’t make them,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said. “Another thing we were looking for out of that was a high-low (pass) or to look opposite. That was one thing we could have done better is finding our post.”
Norfolk’s shots began to fall in the third quarter, though, kick-started by an assist from Schwanebeck to Cameryn Skiff to break the Gators’ press.
After two pull-up jumpers by Gall inside the zone sandwiched a Lauren Hinrichs 3 from the wing and a Schwanebeck assist to Skiff inside, Norfolk trailed 27-24; however, North Star began to find its own inside game–in the form of MiKayla Ray–to complement the ability of 5-foot 9 freshman guard Sarah Gatwech to drive to the basket through the Panthers’ defense.
“Tessa had a couple of pull-ups and a baseline drive, which is another shot she’s comfortable with,” Oswald said. “She got us going in the third quarter; that’s kind of been her thing in the third quarter–she’s gotten us going in some games. That was huge to get some momentum going.”
Although six points by Ray and five from Gatwech helped the Gators re-establish a 36-29 lead entering the final period, a 9-0 Norfolk run allowed the Panthers to tie the score at 36-36 and, after three more lead exchanges, tie the score at 41-41 on a Skiff free throw with a minute-and-a-half remaining–a score that remained as time ran out in regulation play.
Several of the Panthers contributed points in that critical fourth quarter, along with the overtime.
Schwanebeck started the run with a three-point play and later added a pair of free throws, Hinrichs scored on an offensive rebound-putback, but sophomore Tasha Eisenhauer–who returned to the game following a collision that resulted in her being helped from the floor–provided two free throws and a basket from the wing, both of which gave Norfolk leads–before Skiff’s free throw knotted the score at 41-41 to force the extra period.
“Tasha gave us good minutes,” Oswald said. “She’s been giving us quality minutes, especially defensively and rebounding, so it was good to see her score and step up with confidence to knock down free throws down the stretch.”
The Panthers outscored North Star 8-4 in overtime, making 8 of 12 free throws, while the Gators’ offense struggled with Norfolk’s in-game defensive adjustment–trapping Gatwech.
“Offensively, she’s talented,” Oswald said. “We started bringing a double-team from off the ball, making her pass. We had to get the ball out of her hands and let somebody else try to beat us.”
“I was proud of the girls for adjusting–that was something we hadn’t worked on before,” he said. “We put it in mid-fourth quarter, because it was something we needed, and I thought our girls handled it well.”
Schwanebeck made 5 of her 8 free throw chances in the overtime, while Skiff made both of her tries and Gall added 1 of 2 as the Panthers improved to 3-8 with the 49-45 victory.
Gall’s 15 points led Norfolk in scoring, while Skiff finished with 11, Schwanebeck 8, Eisenhauer 6, and Hinrichs 5.
In the boys contest, Norfolk’s inability to find open shots against North Star’s height and length in the first half limited the Panthers to just 2 of 19 made shots from the field which–after the Gators hammered out an 18-0 run to end the second quarter–resulted in an insurmountable deficit of 29-4 at the end of the first half.
The Gators’ point guard Cooper Wesslund, at 5-foot 10, was the only starter under 6-foot 2, with postplayer Brennon Clemmons, Jr. being one of two 6-foot 8 inside players–both juniors–that took the floor for North Star, the other being non-starter Antallah Sandlin’el who scored 13 points. Seven other players on the Gators’ roster were listed at 6-foot 3 or taller.
“We didn’t even test the waters early, with Clemmons in the middle; he’s such a big presence,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “We tried to attack him, but our guys just didn’t want to press the issue, and that was the first-half difference. When your shots aren’t falling outside it just kind of snowballed.”
“The second half we said you’ve got to do it, which we had stressed all week,” he said. “We got some buckets and made a little bit of a difference, but not enough. We kept fighting, kept playing hard.”
A better second half, which included 14 points by Kamari Moore–who had been limited to two first-half points on 1 of 8 shooting–resulted in the Panthers scoring 16 and 19 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to keep pace with North Stars’ 19 points in each.
Moore’s 16 points represented the only Norfolk player to reach double-figures scoring in the 67-39 loss.
The Panthers slip to 2-9 with the loss, while North Star improves to 6-6 on the season.
Girls game
Lincoln North Star 11 10 15 5 (4) – 45
Norfolk 5 8 16 12 (8) – 49
Lincoln North Star (6-5): Fraziona Wynn 6-13 2-4 14, Sarah Gatwech 7-20-3-5 17, Greta Zastrow 3-9 2-3 8, Morgan Blayney 0-1 0-0 0, MiKayla Ray 3-4 0-1 6. Totals: 19-47 7-13 45.
Norfolk (3-8): Haley Bovee 0-3 0-0 0, Emerson Waldow 1-1 0-0 2, Amber Schwanebeck 1-4 0-0 2, Tasha Eisenhauer 1-3 4-4 6, Tessa Gall 4-17 4-11 15, Abbigail Long 0-1 0-0 0, Erin Schwanebeck 1-11 5-8 8, Cameryn Skiff 3-9 5-8 11, Lauren Hinrichs 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 13-52 21-31 49.
Boys game
Lincoln North Star 11 18 19 19 – 67
Norfolk 2 2 15 19 – 39
Lincoln North Star (6-6): Cooper Wesslund 1-3 2-2 5, Kajuan Sidney 2-4 0-0 5, Brennon Clemmons, Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Lynden Bruegman 2-5 1-1 6, Kuet Gatwech 5-9 1-1 15, Antallah Sandlin’el 5-9 1-3 13, Braeden Sunken 1-1 0-0 2, Jake Hilkemann 3-5 0-0 8, Kendall Lopez 1-3 1-1 4, Kade Seip 0-0 1-2 1, Carson Parde 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-46 7-10 67.
Norfolk (2-9): Kamari Moore 5-17 2-2 16, Taelin Baumann 1-2 1-2 3, Chase Swanson 3-3 2-2 9, Easton Sullivan 0-7 3-3 3, Tanner Eisenhauer 1-4 0-0 2, Jack Borgmann 2-7 0-2 4, Brett Reestman 0-2 0-0 0, Devon Bader 1-3 0-0 2, Mason Dixon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-39 8-12 39.