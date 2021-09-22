Panthers split with Lincoln East

The Norfolk varsity softball team came away proud of what it accomplished on Tuesday night. It split a doubleheader against the Lincoln East Spartans winning the opener 5-3 and dropping the finale 4-3.
Down by one in the bottom of the fifth in Game 1, Emerson Waldow and Miley Wichman hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game. The next batter — Ava Borgman — cranked a home run to put the Panthers up by two runs and give them a lead they would not relinquish.
The home run was the cherry on top of a game that saw the junior left fielder go 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Borgman’s impressed with how the team’s chemistry has improved as the season has gone on.
“We’ve kind of started to work together and keep it going against really good teams,” she said.
Lincoln East certainly qualifies as one of those teams. The Spartans (22-4) went into the doubleheader on a 19-game winning streak. Despite falling short of a sweep, coach Derek Siedschlag is proud of his team’s effort.
“We can’t be upset and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “What we’ve been telling them from day one is you want to be playing your best softball at the end of the season. I think this is the best we’ve played all year long.”
The showing against the Spartans was thanks in large part to the work of Jessica Schmidt. The sophomore pitched all seven innings of both games for a total of 14 innings on 215 pitches. In those two games, she allowed seven runs on 14 hits, struck out 20 and walked just one.
Siedschlag wasn’t sure he'd ever seen Schmidt take on that kind of workload before. He was also impressed with how well she was able to hit her spots.
“We talked a lot all year long about how if you hit your spots and you’re locating your pitches, it’ll be a lot easier for us to call pitches and it keeps the other teams off balance,” he said. “She did just that the whole game and you’ve got to give her credit.”
With the second game tied at two, Wichman and Borgman hit back-to-back singles to open up the bottom of the sixth. Following a sacrifice bunt by Schmidt. Tara Koch drove in a run on a groundout to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead heading into the final inning.
After catching the first runner stealing in the top of the seventh, Amelia Kehn lined a single into right field, after which Sydney McReynolds replaced her as a pinch runner. Two pitches later, Morgan Adams lifted one over the fence in left field and Lincoln East took a one-run lead.
Payton Schnoor began the bottom of the seventh with a double. However, Taylor Schmidt would strike out swinging, Emerson Waldow struck out looking and Miley Wichman grounded out to end the game.
The Panthers will travel to face Lincoln Pius X on Monday.
Game 1
Lincoln East 000 300 0 — 3 6 1
Norfolk 100 130 X — 5 7 0
WP: Jessica Schmidt
LP: Campbell Petrick
—2B: (LCE) Berkeley Hatten, (NOR) Emerson Waldow, Miley Wichman; HR: (LCE) Kyndal Colon, (NOR) Ava Borgman.
Game 2
Lincoln East 100 001 2 — 4 8 0
Norfolk 000 111 0 — 3 8 1
WP: Jordan Bussey
LP: Jessica Schmidt
— 2B: (LCE) Emilee Haggadone, (NOR) Payton Schnoor 2; HR: (LCE) Berkley Hatten, Morgan Adams.