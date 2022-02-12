Norfolk High had to settle for a split with the Packers of Omaha South Saturday evening.
The Norfolk High boys team–which ultimately fell 69-58 to the Packers–gave 9-12 South all it could handle right up until the final buzzer, outscoring the Packers 10-0 beginning late in the third quarter and continuing into the fourth to close within six points with four-and-a-half minutes left to play, before South made 10 of 11 free throws down the stretch, including a three-point play with seven seconds remaining to hang on for the win.
Earlier, the Norfolk girls never trailed while picking up a third-straight win by downing South 65-46.
Bruce Chubick, Jr., who stepped in as head coach for the Packers in place of his under-the-weather father, Bruce, Sr., agreed that the boys game was a highly-competitive Class A match-up.
“Our kids had to make some plays down the stretch when it counted,” Chubick, Jr. said. “We’ve lost a couple of those types of games this season, so it was nice to see the guys finish one off. We could have easily let that go the other way. I told the team coming in that Norfolk is a tough place to play.”
The Panthers executed coach Matt Shelsta’s game plan well, slowing the Packers’ offense with a blend of zone defenses and handling the ball effectively against South’s presses and tight man-to-man defense.
“We had a really good game last night at Omaha Northwest (45-42 win) which prepared us, and we had a really good week of practice; the guys did a really good job of focusing on the opponents and competed hard,” Shelsta said. “There was just little stuff here and there–the extra possession we could get if we were a little bit stronger with the ball, not giving up an offensive rebound and putback–little things that we’re trying to get better at. They scored 69, but we had a good chance in the fourth quarter to take the lead.”
The use of various forms of zone defense, Shelsta said, was intended “to slow them down a little bit.”
“We knew man-to-man wasn’t going to be good for us, that they’d just out-athlete us and go to the rim,” Shelsta said. “I thought we did a good job of slowing their pace down a little bit.”
Chubick felt that his team was able to cope with the Panthers’ zones and did a good job of identifying shots, but added that he had expected more offense from Norfolk turnovers against South’s defense.
“We had to adjust (against the zones) and see what we wanted to do, but we found good shots and, fortunately, were able to make most of them,” Chubick said. “But we didn’t turn them over defensively as much as we needed to. Our identity has always been aggressive defense to have the defense create some offense, but Norfolk did a good job of taking care of the ball and found open shooters who made shots.”
The Panthers trailed just 15-13 after the first quarter and 33-27 at the half, but an 8-0 South run midway through the third period allowed the Packers to go ahead 47-32.
A Jack Borgmann 3 from the wing, along with two free throws from Kamari Moore, ended the third, but Norfolk’s offensive run continued when Tanner Eisenhauer opened the fourth quarter with a 3 and Borgman sandwiched a Moore putback with a pair of free throws and another 3 that cut the deficit to 55-49 with three-and-a-half minutes left in the game.
The Panthers, unfortunately, were outscored 14-9 the rest of the way as South–which made 15 of 20 free throws during the game–converted 10 of its 11 free throw chances in the final two minutes to maintain a lead of at least seven points and hold on for the 69-58 win.
“I’m very proud of our guys, they worked extremely hard; a lesser team that had cashed it in would have let that lead balloon up even more,” Shelsta said. “I’d like to give them some more wins, but they play hard for us. I’m very proud of the way they’ve improved and are figuring out who they are.”
Both teams were able to shoot a high percentage with Norfolk, which made 18 of 33 field goals (55 percent), was led by Moore’s 17 points. Eisenhauer and Borgmann each contributed 12 and Colby James added 10.
The Packers shot 57 percent, making 24 of 42 shots, with Rickey Loftin and JoJo Foard leading the way with 18 points apiece, followed by Dylan Sheard’s 10.
The Norfolk girls–behind five points by Tessa Gall, four by Cameryn Skiff, and two each from Abbigail Long and Erin Schwanebeck–raced to a 13-0 lead over South (4-16) to open the game and established a 15-8 lead after one quarter.
“It was good to see us come out and start well after a tough, emotional win last night (39-32 win) where we had the lead late, which got down to seven, so we had to make free throws at the end to hold on. Omaha Northwest is a pretty solid team and had a couple of big physical post players, so it was physical all night,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said. “It would have been pretty easy to come out tonight and have a letdown against a team you think you should beat, so it was nice to come out and jump ahead early.”
Those same four players accounted for all 17 of the Panthers’ second period points as well, as Norfolk took a 32-18 lead into the halftime break.
“We expected South to play a 3-2 zone, but they played mostly man–and I thought their defense was pretty good,” Oswald said. “We practiced a lot against zone all week, so I thought our girls handled their run-and-jump pretty well.”
The Panthers’ lead expanded to 51-26 after three quarters and increased to 29 points midway through the third before both squads turned the game over to reserves and wrapped up Norfolk’s 65-46 victory.
Schwanebeck’s 21 points topped the Panthers’ scoring, with Gall totaling 13, Skiff 11, and Long 9. Norfolk also shot well as a team, making 24 of 51 field goal tries (47 percent) and 15 of 21 free throws (71 percent) in the game.
Schwanebeck and Long are seniors for the Panthers, while Gall and Skiff are juniors. Recent production from all four, Oswald said, will be a difference-maker for Norfolk (6-14) as the team prepares for the post-season.
“Erin (Schwanebeck) has had a good career for us, although it’s unfortunate there haven’t been as many wins as she would have liked, but it’s been fun to watch her grow from a role player as a sophomore to someone in the spotlight now as a senior,” Oswald said. “It was good to see Abby (Long) hit that first shot of the game on senior night; she’s been a good rotational player for us and had her best offensive game of the season.”
“I think Cameryn (Skiff) the last two nights has had her best nights of finishing at the rim–if we can get more production from her in that way it’ll be huge for us down the stretch,” he said. “Tessa (Gall) has length which makes her dangerous off the dribble, because it isn’t common for girls to rise up and shoot over a defender, but she’s very effective at it. The last month of the season she’s really done well rebounding both offensively and defensively.”
Boys game
Omaha South 15 18 17 19 – 69
Norfolk 13 14 12 19 – 58
Omaha South (9-12): Rickey Loftin 6-9 4-4 18, Aric Thomas 2-3 1-1 5, Teriyon Griggs 2-4 0-0 5, Dylan Sheard 4-7 2-4 10, JoJo Foard 5-8 6-8 18, Devin Holmon 2-5 0-0 4, DonTryl Nunn-Love 2-3 2-3 6, Tayvin Zephier-Murphy 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 24-42 15-20 69.
Norfolk (3-17): Kamari Moore 6-12 4-4 17, Taelin Baumann 1-2 1-3 3, Chase Claussen 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner Eisenhauer 3-7 4-4 12, Jack Borgmann 4-6 2-2 12, Colby James 2-3 5-6 10, Devon Bader 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 18-33 16-19 58.
Girls game
Omaha South 8 10 8 20 – 46
Norfolk 15 17 19 14 – 65
Omaha South (4-16): Gisela Meza-Guzman 3-11 0-0 8, Skye Giddings 8-16 6-8 26, Loranny Lora-Pena 1-1 0-0 2, Freda Mia Moore 4-9 0-2 8, Savannah Apple 1-6 0-0 2. Totals: 17-42 6-10 46.
Norfolk (6-14): Haley Bovee 0-3 0-0 0, Emerson Waldow 0-0 1-2 1, Amber Schwanebeck 0-3 0-0 0, Brynn Headlee 0-1 0-0 0, Tasha Eisenhauer 2-4 4-5 8, Tessa Gall 5-7 2-5 13, Abbigail Long 4-5 0-0 9, Erin Schwanebeck 7-16 7-7 21, Cameryn Skiff 5-7 1-2 11, Keri Sanne 1-1 0-0 2, Lauaren Hinrichs 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 24-51 15-21 65.