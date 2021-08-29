Panthers softball will rely on hitting and defense early

The Norfolk High softball team returns hitting and defense, with five returning position players and 10 overall letter winners, and fourth-year coach Derek Siedschlag said those areas would need to be solid until the Panthers’ pitching is established.
Those position players include senior shortstop Taylor Schmidt and sophomore second baseman Emerson Waldow — both described as “solid” by Siedschlag — along with Miley Wichman, a sophomore returning starter at catcher, and a pair of outfielders in sophomore Payton Schnoor and junior Ava Borgman.
Additional letter winners include seniors Ryllee Hoppe, Tara Koch and Cydnee Hopkins, as well as junior Kaia Kollmar and sophomore Jessica Schmidt. Siedschlag said most of those players saw action as courtesy runners but “will now need to fill a position.”
Schmidt — who pitched just 43 innings but had a 7-1 record and 64 strikeouts as the team’s third pitcher during last year’s 28-11 season — and Koch (one inning) will handle pitching duties for the Panthers.
“We’re going to rely on our defense making plays, because we have two pitchers with little to no varsity experience, and neither are going to overpower batters,” Siedschlag said. “What we’ll need them to do is throw strikes and not walk batters, even if that means teams put the ball in play, to let our defense make plays.”
“Our defense should be solid, and our hitting should allow us to score runs,” he said. “We have a nice combination of power and also the ability to play ‘small ball.’ ”
Although the team’s goal is to host a district tournament game and have a chance to go to state, Siedschlag said his squad needs to approach the season “one game at a time.”
“It sounds cliché, but last year we were .18 point from a wild card,” Siedschlag said. “Winning one of those 11 games that we lost would have made the difference. We have to concentrate on what’s right in front of us.”
“The saying we refer to all the time is that we need to ‘control what we can control,’ and pay attention to detail,” he said. “That’s the only way we can be playing our best softball in early October, at district time.”
Two areas of emphasis in the preseason include getting players “lots of reps” in practice and working on having players identify their roles.
“The girls had an assignment this past week to write down what they perceive as their individual role on the team,” Siedschlag said. “Our players are still learning their roles, specifically in terms of what’s best for the team, and that will be important.”
NORFOLK HIGH SOFTBALL ROSTER
Seniors: Cara Graae, Ryllee Hoppe, Cydnee Hopkins, Taylor Schmidt and Tara Koch
Juniors: Ava Borgman, Kara Kollmar, Tristen Buss, Lilly Bouck and Peyton Privett
Sophomores: Emerson Waldow, Payton Schnoor, Brylee Severance, Miley Wichman, Jessica Schmidt, Alyssa Schwindt, Reilly Vrbsky, Henley Morris and Kayla Bobeldyke
Freshmen: Gracie Koch, Lexy Kettler, Zoey Nielsen, Kylie Baumgard, Chloe Harper, Laila Cuevas, Addyson Onate, Casey Koch, Leigha Nelson, Kierstyn Linn, Bella Gangwer, Isabella Stark and Payton Wylie